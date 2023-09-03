Much like Memorial Day kicks off the summer season, Labor Day is what takes it across the finish line, even though the fall equinox doesn't officially arrive until later in September.

But it's not all bad news. Sure, the beach towels might get pushed to back of the closet for another year, but autumn brings all kinds of delights like falling leaves, cozy sweaters and, of course, Halloween.

If you're hoping to be the first in line for the 12-foot skeleton or stocking up on rakes and lawn bags, your Labor Day plans might include a trip to the home improvement store. Since it's a federal holiday and all, you might be wondering if The Home Depot is open on Labor Day.

Fair question since most banks and federal offices, including the post office, are closed in observance of the holiday.

Fortunately, most retailers are open for business on Labor Day and in to entice shoppers, many offer discounts and deals on all kinds of goods like mattresses, appliances and back-to-school essentials over the holiday weekend.

If you're planning a trip to Home Depot, we're here to help save you some time by providing everything you need to know on Labor Day store hours and a handy store locator so you can easily find a Home Depot near you.

Here's what you need to know.

Is Home Depot open on Labor Day 2023?

If you've got a home improvement project planned for Labor Day weekend or want to pick up a few mums to get a jumpstart on your fall decorating, you'll be happy to know that The Home Depot will be open and welcoming customers.

"Stores are open during regular business hours on Labor Day this year," a Home Depot spokesperson tells TODAY.com

Find a Home Depot store near you

While Home Depot stores are open for business as usual on Labor Day, it's always a good idea to check store hours before heading out the door. The quickest way to do that is to check out Home Depot's store locator to confirm your local store's location and hours.

Find the Home Depot nearest you here.

Other stores open on Labor Day 2023

Got some other shopping to do this Labor Day? You’re in luck. Most retailers welcome customers on Labor Day with many offering discounts and deals for back-to-school, as well as other necessities like appliances and mattresses.

Find a list of stores and grocers open on Labor Day right here.