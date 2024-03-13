Spring and all its majestic, restorative glory, how we love thee: Flowers blooming, breezy temps, longer daylight hours, soul-soothing sprinkles (okay, and all-out thunderstorms).

Spring also welcomes its fair-share of delightful holidays like April Fools’ Day, Passover and May Day. Of course, Easter is another one of the most anticipated celebrations of spring.

Since the Christian holiday always occurs on Sunday, you may be curious if Easter is recognized on Monday as a federal holiday. Ahead, we’ll cover if Easter is one of the holidays the U.S. government recognizes as a federal holiday, plus other things you should know ahead of this holy day on Christian calendars.

So, go ahead and crack your favorite Easter jokes, whip up one of these 40 Easter desserts for a sweet spring celebration, and keep reading for all the nitty-gritty on how Easter is formally observed in America.

Is Easter a federal holiday?

Easter is always celebrated on a Sunday. This year, Easter will take place on Sunday, March 31, 2024. Easter Monday is not a federal holiday in the U.S.

Good Friday, which takes place the Friday before Sunday, this year, on Friday, March 29, 2024, is not recognized as a Federal Holiday either.

Currently, there are 11 federal holidays recognized in the U.S.; you can see the full list on the U.S. Office of Personnel Management here. Other countries such as Italy, New Zealand, and Spain recognize Easter Monday as an official public holiday.

Even though Easter isn’t a federal holiday in the U.S., you may be interested to learn that if federal holidays fall on a Saturday or Sunday, public holidays are usually recognized for Federal employees on Friday or Monday.

Are businesses closed on Easter Sunday?

Hoping to pick up some last minute treats for an Easter basket? Like that assortment of chocolate Easter eggs you love, the answer is a mixed bag.

Some grocery stores like Aldi and Publix have historically closed on Easter, while others remain open (some stores may have hours that vary by location, so check with your local retailer to confirm hours).

If you need a caffeine boost, rest assured, Starbucks will be open on Easter Sunday. For a fast food fix, most McDonald’s are open on Easter Sunday, too. Many local shops and restaurants may be closed on Easter, so if you’re hoping to dine out on Easter, always check to see if the establishment you hope to visit is open. We’ve rounded up a handy list of restaurants traditionally open on Easter here, from Benihana and Baskin-Robbins to California Pizza Kitchen and Olive Garden.

However, we’re never going to argue with staying home for an Easter brunch (pass the spinach and artichoke baked egg soufflés, please). Plus, if you leave home on Easter Sunday, you just might miss the Easter bunny.