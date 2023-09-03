With the arrival of Labor Day comes the bittersweet end of summer.

While the calendar says we've got a few more weeks of shorts weather, everyone knows that once Labor Day has come and gone, autumn leaves, pumpkin spice and Halloween aren't far behind.

That said, there's still a little summer left to celebrate and however you plan to spend the last three-day weekend of the season, whether it be school shopping with the kids or grilling on the barbie, a trip to Costco to pick up a few essentials might be in the cards.

But Labor Day is federal holiday and, because of that, a majority of banks, schools and government offices (including the post office) are closed in observance of the day.

Thankfully, many retailers and grocery stores are open for business as usual on the holiday, giving shoppers an extra day to indulge in a little retail therapy or catch up on errands.

Is Costco one of them? The answer might surprise you. Here's what you need to know before tucking your membership card in your wallet and heading to the wholesale club this Labor Day.

Is Costco open on Labor Day 2023?

Sorry to break it to you, but like every other year, Costco will be closed on Labor Day.

Unlike many other large retailers like Walmart and Target, Costco closes on almost all the major holidays including:

New Year’s Day

Easter Sunday

Memorial Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Thanksgiving Day

Christmas Day

However, according to the Costco website, “There may be slight variations in hours for each warehouse. We recommend that you view the location information for a warehouse near you."

Either way, it's worthwhile to check local store hours just to confirm.

How to find a Costco wholesale club near you

While you're probably well aware of the nearest Costco, just in case you aren't, we're about to save you the trouble. Here's a handy dandy Costco store locator to find the store closest to you.

To locate store hours, as well as hours for the pharmacy, gas station, optical department and other Costco services, click on the locater and select “Store Details.”

Stores open on Labor Day

Though Costco will be closed on Labor Day this year, see below for stores and grocers open for business on the holiday.

Find a list right here.