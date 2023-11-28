It's almost time for the 2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony!

The annual celebration will be a star-studded affair with Kelly Clarkson hosting — and you will not want to miss it. Here is how to watch and what to expect from this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting.

“Christmas in Rockefeller Center” will be a two-hour live show that will air on both NBC and Peacock on Nov. 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. (Peacock is owned by TODAY.com’s parent company, NBCUniversal.)

People wearing Santa Claus hats gather around to watch the 90th annual Rockefeller Christmas Tree lighting on Nov. 30, 2022 in New York City. Alexi Rosenfeld / Getty Images

How to watch the 2023 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting

“Christmas in Rockefeller Center” will air on NBC stations across the country and livestream on Peacock on Nov. 29 starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Before the official celebration begins, a live hour of the special will be broadcast on all NBC-owned stations and on numerous NBC affiliates nationwide, starting at 7 p.m. ET. Viewers can check their local listings.

The pre-show special will be hosted by “Access Hollywood” host Mario Lopez as well as NBC New York anchors Natalie Pasquarella and David Ushery.

What happens at the Christmas tree lighting?

Aside from hosting, Clarkson will also perform during the telecast.

Cher, Barry Manilow, Keke Palmer, Liz Gillies and Seth MacFarlane, The Rockettes and Darlene Love will also be in attendance and perform. Chloe Bailey, Adam Blackstone, David Foster, Katharine McPhee Foster, Carly Pearce and Manuel Turizo will also take part in the celebration.

Following guest appearances — which will also include TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin — this year's Norway spruce from Vestal, New York, will be officially lit.

This year's tree is more than 80-feet tall and 43-feet wide. The tree arrived at Rockefeller Plaza on Nov. 11 and was decorated with over 50,000 colored LED lights. It will be topped with a 900-pound Swarovski crystal star designed by architect Daniel Libeskind.