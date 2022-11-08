Good grief, we haven’t even finished eating our Halloween candy yet and it’s almost time to thaw the turkey!

That’s OK because we love Thanksgiving and are grateful for all the blessings that come with it, including classic movies like “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving.”

The Charles Schultz special, which first aired on Nov. 20, 1973, is a sweet reminder that even when things don’t go as planned, friends and family are what make Thanksgiving special.

If you’re hoping to catch the show as part of your Thanksgiving festivities, then you're in luck because we’ve got all the details on how and where to watch “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” this year, along with a few facts about the holiday program.

But first things first: If you’ve never seen the animated short, the story follows Charlie Brown's last-minute Thanksgiving preparations after Peppermint Patty invites herself and others over to Charlie's for dinner, overriding his objections that he's already made plans.

With no food to serve the uninvited guests, Charlie, Snoopy and Woodstock improvise by serving up a very unconventional meal of popcorn, toast and jelly beans and … well, you’ll just have to stream the "Peanuts" special to find out how things turn out.

How to watch 'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' in 2022

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” first debuted on CBS on Nov. 20, 1973.

After scoring an Emmy for Outstanding Children’s Special the next year, “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” appeared annually on the network (and a handful of other places) before eventually moving to ABC in 2001.

In 2018, Apple acquired the rights to the "Peanuts" catalog, along with access to classics like "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown," "A Charlie Brown Christmas," and, of course, "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving."

Although PBS had rights to air the special in 2020 and 2021, the special will stream exclusively on Apple TV+ in 2022. So, if you're hoping to find Charlie and friends on other streaming services like Amazon, YouTube, Hulu, Netflix or Disney+, then you're out of luck.

Some good news: Everyone can stream "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving" for free on Apple TV+ from Wednesday, Nov. 23 through Sunday, Nov. 27.

Apple TV+ will offer a similar deal for "A Charlie Brown Christmas." Non-subscribers can stream the perennial favorite (iconic Vince Guaraldi Christmas soundtrack and all) on Apple TV+ from Thursday, Dec. 22 through Christmas Day.

Of course, you can always subscribe to the streaming service for $6.99 a month or give it a test ride with the platform's 7-day free trial.

The history of 'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving'

Born in Minneapolis, Minnesota in 1922, "Peanuts" creator Charles M. Schulz (nicknamed "Sparky") always knew he wanted to be a cartoonist. He realized his dream after his first comic strip, "Li'l Folks," was picked up by a local newspaper when the artist was in his 20s.

The comic featured a group of big-headed kids who acted more like adults than children, eventually evolving into "Peanuts" and becoming nationally syndicated.

In 1965, the newspaper comic strip came to the small screen with the airing of "A Charlie Brown Christmas." The special became an instant hit with more than 15 million households tuning in for the premiere, according to The New York Times.

Since then, there have been nearly four dozen "Peanuts" shows, including "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving."

'A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving' trivia

If your holiday plans include a screening of the special, it's not a bad idea to have some Thanksgiving trivia in your pocket to impress the crowd while watching the 25-minute show.

Here are a few facts you might not know.