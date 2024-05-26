It's Memorial Day and whatever plans you've got on the calendar for the long weekend, they may include tackling a home or garden project.

It's the end of May, after all, which means warmer weather, sunshine and the unofficial start to the summer season: the perfect time to get household projects off the ground.

Whether you're planting vegetables in the garden, flowers in the pots or just need a few last-minute essentials for the weekend renovation you've taken on, you might be wondering if The Home Depot is open on Memorial Day.

Luckily, we've got the answer to that question, along with details on Home Depot's holiday hours to ensure you don't show up only to be greeted by an empty parking lot.

And since there are only a handful of long weekends to savor each year, you certainly don't want to spend yours chasing down parts, paint or plants.

To ensure you get exactly what you need, when you need it, we've got Home Depot's Memorial Day hours, as well as a list of other retailers that are open for business in 2024 so you can get what you need done in order to kick back and relax this weekend.

Is The Home Depot open on Memorial Day 2024?

If a trip to the home improvement store is on the agenda, you're in luck, The Home Depot will be open on Memorial Day this year.

Better yet, according to a spokesperson, The Home Depot will be open during normal business hours on May 27.

That said, it's never a bad idea to confirm that a Home Depot store near you is open and what its local hours are.

To save you the time and trouble of looking the info up yourself, here's a handy dandy Home Depot store locator right here.

Other stores open on Memorial Day 2024

Along with Home Depot, here's a list of other retailers open on Memorial Day in case you're out and about doing errands or shopping one of the many deals and discounts offered during the long weekend.

Ace Hardware : Many stores will be open, however stores are independently owned and operated, so hours may vary by location. Customers are encouraged to contact their local store to confirm business hours before going. Find local hours here.

: Many stores will be open, however stores are independently owned and operated, so hours may vary by location. Customers are encouraged to contact their local store to confirm business hours before going. Find local hours here. American Eagle : Store hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Store hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Apple : Hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Athleta: Hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

Hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Banana Republic : Hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Barnes & Noble : Stores will be open, some with amended holiday hours. Barnes & Noble recommends that customers check local hours before going. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open, some with amended holiday hours. Barnes & Noble recommends that customers check local hours before going. Find local hours here. Bath & Body Works : Hours vary by store location. Find local hours here.

: Hours vary by store location. Find local hours here. Belk : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Best Buy : Stores are open from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Find local hours here. Big Lots : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. DICK’s Sporting Goods : Hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Dillard’s : Stores are open, hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open, hours may vary by location. Find local hours here. Dollar Tree : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Family Dollar : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Gap : Hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Hobby Lobby : Stores will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Find local hours here. Home Depot : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. HomeGoods : Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Homesense : Store are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Store are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Ikea : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. JCPenney : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Joann : Stores will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Find local hours here. Kirkland’s Home : Stores will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Find local hours here. Kohl’s : Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Lowe’s : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Macy’s : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Marshalls : Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Menards: Stores open at their regular time and close at 8:00 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores open at their regular time and close at 8:00 p.m. Find local hours here. Michaels : Stores will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Find local hours here. Old Navy : Stores are open, hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open, hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Nordstrom : Stores are open, hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open, hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Nordstrom Rack : Stores are open, hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open, hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Petco : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Petsmart : Stores will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Find local hours here. REI : Stores will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Find local hours here. Sephora : Hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Sierra : Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. TJ Maxx : Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Tractor Supply : Stores will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Find local hours here. True Value : Stores are independently owned and operated. Some locations may be open, while others are closed or closing early. Call ahead or check hours before going. Find local hours here.

: Stores are independently owned and operated. Some locations may be open, while others are closed or closing early. Call ahead or check hours before going. Find local hours here. Ulta: A majority of stores will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Select stores may have different hours. Check local stores to confirm before going. Find local hours here.

Grocery stores

ACME : Stores will be open, but pharmacies may be closed or have adjusted hours. Pharmacies are closed. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open, but pharmacies may be closed or have adjusted hours. Pharmacies are closed. Find local hours here. Albertsons : Stores are open, but pharmacies may be closed or have adjusted hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open, but pharmacies may be closed or have adjusted hours. Find local hours here. Aldi : Stores will be open, but hours will be limited. Find local store hours here.

: Stores will be open, but hours will be limited. Find local store hours here. Big Y : Stores will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Pharmacies will be closed. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Pharmacies will be closed. Find local hours here. BJ’s Wholesale Club: Clubs are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Clubs are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Central Market : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Food Lion : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Giant Eagle : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Pharmacies will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Pharmacies will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Find local hours here. Hannaford : Stores will be open, hours may vary by location. Customers are advised to confirm holiday hours before going. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open, hours may vary by location. Customers are advised to confirm holiday hours before going. Find local hours here. Harris Teeter : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Harveys Supermarket : Stores are open, hours may vary. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open, hours may vary. Find local hours here. H-E-B : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Hy-Vee: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Jewel-Osco : Stores will be open, but pharmacies may be closed or operate with adjusted hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open, but pharmacies may be closed or operate with adjusted hours. Find local hours here. Kroger: A majority of stores will be open during regular business hours. Confirm hours before going. Find local hours here.

A majority of stores will be open during regular business hours. Confirm hours before going. Find local hours here. Market District : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Pharmacies will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Pharmacies will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Find local hours here. Safeway: Stores are open, but pharmacies may be closed or have adjusted hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open, but pharmacies may be closed or have adjusted hours. Find local hours here. Shaws: Stores will be open, but pharmacies may be closed or operate with reduced hours. Find local hours here.

Stores will be open, but pharmacies may be closed or operate with reduced hours. Find local hours here. ShopRite: ShopRite stores are independently owned and operated and holiday hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

ShopRite stores are independently owned and operated and holiday hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Sprouts Farmers Market : Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Stop and Shop : Stores and gas stations will be open during normal business hours. Pharmacies will be closed. Find local hours here.

: Stores and gas stations will be open during normal business hours. Pharmacies will be closed. Find local hours here. Target : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Tom Thumb Grocery Stores: Stores will be open, but pharmacies may be closed or operate with reduced hours. Find local hours here.

Stores will be open, but pharmacies may be closed or operate with reduced hours. Find local hours here. Trader Joe’s : Stores will be open during regular business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during regular business hours. Find local hours here. Vons: Stores will be open, but pharmacies may be closed or operate with adjusted hours. Find local hours here.

Stores will be open, but pharmacies may be closed or operate with adjusted hours. Find local hours here. Walmart : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Wegmans : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Whole Foods: Stores are open. Hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

Stores are open. Hours vary by location. Find local hours here. WinCo Foods: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Pharmacies open on Memorial Day 2024

CVS : Many CVS Pharmacy locations will be open during regular hours on Memorial Day. However, some stores may have reduced hours. CVS recommends that customers call their local stores before visiting or check hours online. Find local hours here.

: Many CVS Pharmacy locations will be open during regular hours on Memorial Day. However, some stores may have reduced hours. CVS recommends that customers call their local stores before visiting or check hours online. Find local hours here. Rite Aid: A majority of Rite Aid stores will be open on Memorial Day with varying hours. Customers are encouraged to check local store hours before going. Find local hours here.

A majority of Rite Aid stores will be open on Memorial Day with varying hours. Customers are encouraged to check local store hours before going. Find local hours here. Walgreens: Walgreens stores will be open during normal business hours on Memorial Day. However, a majority of pharmacies will be closed except for 24-hour locations and other select pharmacies. Walgreens recommends that customers check the store locator to find specific hours. Find local hours here.

Convenience stores open on Memorial Day

Casey’s: Casey’s stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Casey’s stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Certified Oil : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Cumberland Farms : Stores open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Fastrac: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Kwik Shop : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Loaf N’ Jug : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Minit Mart : Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Quik Stop : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. 7-Eleven : Most 7-Eleven stores will remain open 24/7. Find local hours here.

: Most 7-Eleven stores will remain open 24/7. Find local hours here. Sprint Food Stores : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find more about the store here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find more about the store here. Tom Thumb Convenience Stores : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Turkey Hill: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores closed on Memorial Day