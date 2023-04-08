Easter and spring go together like sunshine and flowers.

Speaking of which, if your holiday plans include potting some new plants, buying patio furniture or tackling a house project, chances are you might be heading to a home improvement store to stock up on supplies.

Since select grocery stores and supermarket chains keep their doors closed on Easter, it's possible that other stores have plans to do the same. Should your Easter include a trip to The Home Depot to pick up paint, perennials or anything else on your list, you may be wondering if they're open and ready for business.

Luckily, we've rounded up everything you need to know about the store's 2023 Easter plans.

What are The Home Depot's Easter hours?

With more than 2,300 locations across North America, chances are pretty good that there's a store near you.

And luckily — wait for it — The Home Depot is open on Easter Sunday, so whatever it is you're looking for, doors will be open for business.

While you're busy celebrating that Home Depot is, in fact, open on Easter, keep in mind that stores will operate with abbreviated hours on the day.

A Home Depot spokesperson tells TODAY.com via email that a "majority of stores will be operating from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, April 9."

"As always, we recommend checking your local store hours just in case," they add. The best way to do that? Either call or visit The Home Depot's store locator for the most up-to-date information.

What other stores are open on Easter Sunday?

Home Depot may be open, but we can't say the same about Lowe's.

"Lowe’s stores will be closed on Easter Sunday, April 9, to show appreciation to Lowe’s associates for their dedication to serving our customers. This day off will give our associates the opportunity to spend some extra time with their loved ones," a Lowe's spokesperson tells TODAY.com via email.

But still, there are plenty of other stores open for business on Easter Sunday for whatever you may need, including: