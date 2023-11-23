It seems like it was just Halloween and, voila, now Christmas is around the corner. Next thing you know? It’ll be Valentine's Day.

But before we get started, keep in mind that like every year, The Home Depot is closed on Thanksgiving. So if you're planning to get a jump start on putting up the tree and discover you're missing a stand, it'll have to keep until the home improvement chain re-opens for business on Friday, Nov. 24.

What time will doors open? Here's what to know.

The Home Depot's Black Friday hours 2023

Whatever you're in the market for this Black Friday, whether it be appliances, tools or a new grill, The Home Depot will open at its normal time, which is 6 a.m.

In fact, Home Depot will operate during normal business hours throughout the holiday weekend.

While normal business hours may vary by location, most stores are open during the following hours:

Monday – Friday : 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. (with select locations closing at 10 p.m.)

: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. (with select locations closing at 10 p.m.) Saturday : 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where to find a Home Depot near you

Not sure where there's a Home Depot near you? To make it easy, we've got the home improvement retailer’s local stores and hours right here.

