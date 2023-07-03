Is Home Depot open on July 4th? We've got all the details

It seems like Memorial Day was just here and, voila, now it's the Fourth of July. Next thing you know? It'll be Labor Day and the kids will be back in school.

With that in mind, don't let summer pass you by without doing a few seasonal activities like going to the beach, lounging poolside with an umbrella drink or tending to your backyard garden.

There's no better time than the present to get started. It's Independence Day after all, which means you've likely got an extra day to do whatever you want.

Should you need a few essentials like garden supplies, charcoal for the grill or other related necessities, you might be planning a trip to your nearest home improvement store.

If you're wondering if The Home Depot is open on the Fourth of July, don't sweat it because we reached out to the retailer to get all the details about their 2023 holiday hours.

So, read on for the latest.

Is The Home Depot open on July 4th?

The good news: Home Depot is open on July 4th, which falls on a Tuesday this year. According to a spokesperson, stores will open at their regular time, which is typically 6 a.m (although it varies by location).

That said, Home Depot will be closing at 8 p.m, which is about an hour or two earlier than normal depending on the location.

To make it easy, we've got the home improvement retailer's local stores and hours right here. It's always a good idea to check before you go, just in case.

What other stores are open on July 4th?

Got other errands to do on the Fourth? Look no further because we’ve got a list of stores and grocery stores open on the holiday to save you the trouble of looking elsewhere.

Aldi : All stores close at 4 p.m. Find your local store hours here.

: All stores close at 4 p.m. Find your local store hours here. Best Buy: Most stores open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find local hours here.

Most stores open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find local hours here. CVS : A majority of pharmacies are open. Customers are encouraged to call ahead or check local store hours here.

: A majority of pharmacies are open. Customers are encouraged to call ahead or check local store hours here. Dollar General: Stores are open, but hours vary by location. Find your local hours here.

Stores are open, but hours vary by location. Find your local hours here. Dollar Tree: Stores are open, but hours vary by location. Find your local hours here.

Stores are open, but hours vary by location. Find your local hours here. HomeGoods: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find your local store hours here.

Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find your local store hours here. IKEA: Stores open at their normal time, but close early at 6 p.m. Find your local store hours here.

Stores open at their normal time, but close early at 6 p.m. Find your local store hours here. Kohl’s : Stores are open during normal business hours. Find your local store hours here.

: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find your local store hours here. Macy’s : Stores open at their normal time, but most close early at 7 p.m. Find your local store hours here.

: Stores open at their normal time, but most close early at 7 p.m. Find your local store hours here. Marshalls: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find your local store hours here.

Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find your local store hours here. Publix: Stores are open with regular hours, but pharmacies will be closed. Find local hours here.

Stores are open with regular hours, but pharmacies will be closed. Find local hours here. Rite Aid : Stores are open with normal business hours, but some may be closed or have reduced hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open with normal business hours, but some may be closed or have reduced hours. Find local hours here. Sam’s Club: Stores are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Plus members and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Club members. Find local store hours here.

Stores are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Plus members and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Club members. Find local store hours here. Target: Stores are open during regular hours, which vary by location. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during regular hours, which vary by location. Find local hours here. T.J. Maxx: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find your local store hours here.

Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find your local store hours here. Trader Joe’s: Stores open at their normal time, but close early at 5 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores open at their normal time, but close early at 5 p.m. Find local hours here. Walgreens : Stores are open with normal business hours. For patient needs, 24-hour Walgreens pharmacies will be open and select non-24 hour pharmacies will be open with modified hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open with normal business hours. For patient needs, 24-hour Walgreens pharmacies will be open and select non-24 hour pharmacies will be open with modified hours. Find local hours here. Walmart: Most stores and Neighborhood Markets open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Find local hours here.

Most stores and Neighborhood Markets open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Find local hours here. Whole Foods: Stores are open, but hours may vary or be reduced by location. Find local hours here.

Stores closed on the 4th of July