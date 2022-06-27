40 Halloween tattoos to show how serious you are about the spooky season

Halloween lovers find joy in the spooks and scares that the season brings.

With hearts bleeding orange and black, the Halloween-obsessed can hardly wait to visit haunted houses, plan scary movie marathons and deck out their house in an array of spooky decorations.

If this sounds like you, then chances are, you've been thinking about getting a Halloween tattoo to show the rest of the world that your passion is more than just skin deep.

To take your plan from thinking to inking, we’ve collected an assortment of Halloween tattoo ideas — some simple and tiny enough to fit on your finger, others less so — that’ll leave you inspired (and ready to book an appointment).

Opt for a small and cute design like a Halloween-themed Hello Kitty or fully commit with an intricate sleeve tattoo. Leaning somewhere in the middle? Then go for a more traditional design that capture's the holiday's biggest haunts, everything from black cats to spooky ghosts and beyond.

But if you're a movie buff, then pay tribute to the movie and TV characters who made you fall in love with Halloween in the first place. From fictional serial killers (Michael Myers) to kid-friendly classics (Casper the Friendly Ghost), these tattoos cover all the bases.

Because a holiday as great as Halloween deserves to be celebrated year-round, don't ya think?

'A Nightmare Before Christmas' tattoo

Nothing is more fitting than a tribute to the ultimate Halloween movie: "A Nightmare Before Christmas." Immortalize everyone's favorite "Pumpkin King" and his faithful pup, Hero, forever.

Haunted sleeve tattoo

Double, double toil and trouble! Conjure up the spirit of Halloween with this spooky sleeve that captures the best parts of the holiday, including the cauldron from "Hocus Pocus."

Pumpkin boy tattoo

If you're looking for a small Halloween tattoo that's simple but effective, this black and white pumpkin boy (holding a Jack Skellington balloon, no less) fits the bill.

Black cat tattoo

Think beyond your basic cat costume and show your feline love the rest of the year. Contrary to outdated folklore, this black cat tattoo is sure to bring you good luck all the time.

Vampire Halloween tattoo

Vampires are terrifying — but if you're not afraid, then this Halloween tattoo is a match made in heaven (or Transylvania).

Small phantom tattoo

Pledge your undying allegiance to Halloween with this tattoo that makes a statement without taking up a lot of real estate.

Michael Myers 'Halloween' tattoo

For the true "Halloween" aficionado — yes, we're talking about the movie — there's nothing better than this Michael Myers-inspired tattoo. It's guaranteed to, ahem, slay everyone.

Haunted house tattoo

Everyone will find something to love about this spook-tacular tattoo. It includes all of the holiday's staples: ghosts, bats, skulls, a bubbling cauldron and creepy haunted house.

Lock, Shock and Barrel tattoo

Here's another awesome tribute to "The Nightmare Before Christmas." Forget Jack Skellington and go with this trick-or-treating trio instead.

Hello Kitty Halloween tattoo

Trade the spooks for something sweet by going with this frightfully festive Hello Kitty tattoo.

Witch tattoo

Good news: There aren't any curses associated with this Halloween witch tattoo, only charms! Prepare to leave everybody positively spellbound.

'The Shining' tattoo

"I'm not gonna hurt ya. Stop swingin’ the bat. Put the bat down, Wendy." Um, OK. We believe you, Jack. If you've watched "The Shining" a million times, you'll love this one.

Pennywise the Clown tattoo

If you thought Stephen King's "It" was terrifying in theaters, wait until you have to look at the world's scariest clown on your arm for the rest of time.

Skeleton hand tattoo

You'll scare the dickens out of everyone when you reach out hand, revealing this ghoulish tattoo.

Lydia from 'Beetlejuice' tattoo

Jump in the line, rock your body in time by getting a tattoo of Lydia Deetz, the iconic character from the beloved 80's movie.

Haunted graveyard tattoo

Looking for a cute Halloween tattoo? Then consider this colorful cemetery scene that's both spooky and sweet.

Vintage witch tattoo

From the jaunty witch's hat right down to the pompom heels, this witch tattoo is totally giving us all the vintage Halloween feels.

'The Lost Boys' Chinese food tattoo

Have some Chinese food, Michael! Or, maybe don't if the lo mein starts to wiggle and worm about.

Frankenstein and Bride of Frankenstein tattoo

Go retro with this Halloween tattoo starring Frankenstein and his chilling bride.

'The Lost Boys' sunglasses tattoo

The one thing we can't stomach about Santa Carla is all the vampires! We do, however, love this tribute tattoo to "The Lost Boys," featuring Michael's sunglasses with the town's boardwalk in the reflection.

Two-faced Michael Myers tattoo

Keep the memory of Michael Myers alive by inking this tattoo of the grisly serial killer on your arm.

'Child's Play' Chucky tattoo

Here's one toy no one wants for Christmas! Unless, of course, you're in the mood for a thrill.

Edward Scissorhands tattoo

It's easy to fall in love with Edward Scissorhands — both the character and the movie. More than 30 years after its release, the cult classic offers an important reminder: Don't ever judge a book by its cover — even if there are some scissors involved.

Frankenstein tattoo

A classic "Mom" tattoo is great and all, but Frankenstein's mean mug is way more electrifying.

Halloween tarot card tattoo

We can predict the future, and you know what it's telling us? You're gonna love having this tattoo on your arm.

'Stranger Things' Eleven tattoo

The "Stranger Things" series will never really end as long as you've got Eleven, the Mind Flayer and the Upside Down with you for all eternity.

Adam and Barbara from 'Beetlejuice' tattoo

Go big or go home: Make your love for "Beetlejuice" permanent by inking the afterlife versions of Adam and Barbara Maitland on your skin.

Cute jack-o'-lantern tattoo

Even if you're not great a carving pumpkins, this festive tattoo will trick everyone into thinking that you're a total pro. Trick or treat, right?

Colorful Frankenstein tattoo

Everyone will be in pieces after seeing this vibrant Frankenstein tattoo. Do us a favor and avoid the villagers.

'Harry Potter' Hogwarts tattoo

If you get this tattoo, you'll become an honorary student at Hogwarts. In that case, don't be surprised if Harry, Ron and Hermoine drop by during your tattoo session!

Haunted house scene tattoo

This ominous scene paints a picture of what Halloween is really about: chilled weather, haunted houses and spooks galore.

Stabbed jack-o'-lantern tattoo

What do you get when you cross a jack-o'-lantern with Excalibur? We're not sure, but it probably looks a lot like this spooky Halloween tattoo.

Witch and cauldron tattoo

This witch brewing up a spell in her ghostly cauldron totally has us under her spell.

Terrifying beast tattoo

This is about as scary as it gets! Just hope you never, ever run into this monster in a dark alley.

Vampire tattoo

Talk about a fang-tastic tattoo: Ink this Count Dracula tattoo on your arm and give everyone a good fright. Because he vants to suck their blood and all.

Friendly ghost tattoo

Don't forget to bring this enchanting ghost and her spirited pup along when you go out trick-or-treating on Halloween.

'A Nightmare on Elm Street' tattoo

This Freddy Krueger tattoo will give absolutely everyone nightmares, no matter what street they live on.

Casper the Friendly Ghost tattoo

What's more adorable than Casper the Friendly Ghost? Exactly. This cute-as-a-button tattoo is sure to take you right back to your childhood.

Killer jack-o'-lantern tattoo

Don't even think about making this jack-o'-lantern mad because it's got a knife and knows how to use it.

Werewolf tattoo

When you really, really love werewolves, this is the Halloween tattoo. Big or small, it will have all your friends and family howling at the moon.