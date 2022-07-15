Get spooky and silly this Halloween.

The year's most wicked holiday brings lots of fun Halloween activities like carving pumpkins, horror movie marathons and crafting homemade Halloween costumes that'll impress all your friends — or at the very least, make them chuckle.

If you take the funny costume route, then be sure to have a hilarious Instagram caption or silly Halloween quote ready to go. Better yet, go with one of these seriously funny Halloween jokes to really bring the laughs.

Like dad jokes, these Halloween puns, knock-knock jokes and corny one-liners are so bad, they’re good — and that's exactly why kids and adults are guaranteed to love them. Even the undead will groan at these jokes about zombies, witches, ghosts, vampires, pumpkins and other Halloween favorites.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Halloween jokes. Halloween jokes who? Halloween jokes that'll make everyone roll (in their grave) with laughter.

Halloween knock-knock jokes

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Boo. Boo who? Boo hoo, don’t make a ghost cry.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Ice cream. Ice cream who? Ice cream at zombies.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Creep. Creep who? Creep it down, you’ll wake the dead.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Avery. Avery who? Avery scary ghost! Run!

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Ash. Ash who? A zombie with a cold.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Eddy. Eddy who? Eddy-body will do for a zombie.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Gwen. Gwen who? Gwen do you think Halloween will be here?

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Al. Al who? Al go home after trick-or-treating.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Ivana. Ivana who? Ivana suck your blood, blah!

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Bean. Bean who? Bean waiting for Halloween all year long.

Ghost jokes for Halloween

Getty Images

Why did the ghost go to a bar? It was looking for boo’s.

What kind of shoes do ghosts wear? Boo-ts.

Why don’t ghosts lie? Because you can see right through them.

What kind of muffins do ghosts prefer? Boo-berry.

Why did the ghost cross the road? He wanted to return from the other side.

How do ghosts unlock doors? With spoo-keys.

Did you hear about the ghost party? It was loud enough to wake the dead.

Why don’t ghosts shower? It dampens their spirits.

Where do ghosts shop? Boo-tiques.

What’s a ghost’s favorite dinner? Spook-etti.

Why did the ghost ride the elevator? To lift its spirit.

How do ghosts apply for jobs? They fill out apparitions.

Why don’t ghosts do standup comedy? They always get booed.

What do ghosts use to style their hair? Scare-spray.

How do ghosts predict the future? They check their horror-scope.

What do ghosts wear if they can’t see? Spooktacles.

Skeleton jokes for Halloween

Why do skeletons argue? They always have a bone to pick.

Why did the skeleton skip the prom? It had no body to go with.

Why don’t skeletons like the cold? It’s bone-chilling.

What did the skeleton bring to the cookout? Spare ribs.

Why don’t skeletons skydive? They don’t have the stomach for it.

What’s a skeleton’s favorite musical instrument? The trom-bone.

What do you call a skeleton that won’t do any work? Lazy bones.

How do skeletons start their cars? With skeleton keys.

Why did the skeleton put on a sweater? It was chilled to the bone.

Why’d the skeleton go the grocery store? Its pantry was down to the bare bones.

Why did the skeleton laugh? Something tickled its funny bone.

What do skeleton dogs eat? Milk bones.

Pumpkin jokes for Halloween

How do pumpkins mend a tear? With a pumpkin patch.

What’s a pumpkin’s favorite sport? Squash.

Why do pumpkins bar hop? To get smashed.

What’s a pumpkin’s favorite fruit? Orange.

How do little pumpkins cross the road? With the help of a crossing gourd.

What kind of pumpkins work at a pool? Life-gourds.

Why didn’t Cinderella make the soccer team? Her coach was a pumpkin.

Who rules the pumpkin patch? The pump-king.

Why did the pumpkin go to jail? It had a bad seed.

What kind of canine do pumpkins prefer? Gourd-dogs.

How do pumpkins get paid? With pumpkin bread.

How do pumpkins quit smoking? They use a pumpkin patch.

Zombie jokes for Halloween

Getty Images

What kind of music do zombies listen to? The Grateful Dead.

What do you call identical zombie twins? Dead ringers.

Where do zombies live? On a dead end.

Why don’t zombies eat clowns? They taste funny.

Did you hear about the zombie the lost the race? It came in dead last.

What’s a zombie’s pick-up line? You’re drop-dead gorgeous.

Did you hear about the zombie recital? The performance knocked ‘em dead.

Why did the zombie get fired? It missed its dead-line.

Where should you hide if you’re being chased by zombies? The living room.

Did you hear about the zombie valedictorian? It was dead-icated to its studies.

Why did everyone leave the zombie party? It wasn’t very lively.

Why did the zombie lose the argument? It didn’t have a leg to stand on.

Did you hear about the zombie who bought a new car? It cost an arm and a leg.

What should you do if there’s a zombie attack? Play dead.

Where do zombies swim? In the Dead Sea.

Why did the zombie take a nap? It was dead on its feet.

What kind of cars do zombies drive? Monster trucks.

What do zombies order at the deli? Knuckle sandwich.

Did you hear about the angry zombie? It got bent out of shape.

Vampire jokes for Halloween

Getty Images

What’s a vampire’s favorite kind of dog? A bloodhound.

Where do vampires deposit their paychecks? At the blood bank.

Did you hear about the vampire feud? There was bad blood.

What do you call vampire siblings? Blood brothers.

How can you spot a wealthy vampire? It has blue blood.

What happens when vampires get mad? It makes their blood boil.

How do vampires flirt? They bat their eyes.

Why did the vampire get glasses? It was as blind as a bat.

Why did the vampire go to the dentist? It had bat breath.

Why don’t vampires get invited to parties? They’re a pain in the neck.

Did you hear about the vampire romance? It was love at first bite.

Why did the vampire go to the doctor? It was coffin.

What shouldn’t you serve a vampire for dinner? Steak.

Did you hear about the new vampire laptop? It bytes.

Why do vampires avoid the cold? They don’t want to get frostbite.

Who won the vampire race? No one — it was neck and neck.

Witch jokes for Halloween

Getty Images

What do you call two witches who live together? Broommates.

What should you get a witch on her birthday? A charm bracelet.

What do witches’ study in school? Spelling.

What’s a witches’ pick-up line? Hey, you’ve got hex appeal!

Where do witches park? In the broom closet.

Did you hear about the witch that got school detention? She was ex-spelled.

Did you hear about the witch that couldn’t find work? It was a dry spell.

Why do witches drink beer? They enjoy a good brew.

Why did the witch cancel her speech? There was a frog in her throat.

Why did the angry witch leave her broom at home? She didn’t want to fly off the handle.

