Your front door can act as the centerpiece to your entire Halloween decorating scheme.

Wreaths are a tried-and-true Halloween door decoration, but these days, there are tons of ways to make a standard grapevine wreath fit for the spooky season, whether it's with plastic rats, creepy snakes, spider webs or feathered crows. But if you want to go beyond the basic wreath, there are Halloween banners you can craft (even one that looks like vampire teeth) or you can opt for a no-sew fabric sign instead.

Still not enough? Welcome guests in style with a DIY spiderweb doormat or turn your door into a silly-meets-scary face.

And while it's fun to deck out the inside of your house, remember that trick-or-treaters don't even make it past your front door. That's why it makes perfect sense to dress up your door to look its very best for All Hallows’ Eve. Here are 30 creative and easy ways to do just that.

"Boo" banner

Alice & Lois

“Boo,” indeed! With a quintessential Halloween phrase in graphic letters, tassels and a trendy banner shape, this no-sew creation will make your front door look oh-so-cool for Halloween.

Get the tutorial at Alice & Lois.

Trick-or-treat banner

Sarah Hearts

Hang this banner up to announce that you’ll be handing out candy this Halloween! Also, it’s a printable, making it pretty much the easiest DIY ever.

Get the tutorial at Sarah Hearts.

Creepy feathered wreath

DIY in PDX

For something that’s just a tad spooky, make this wreath using two black feather boas, a crow, preserved moss, plastic spiders and a skeleton.

Get the tutorial at DIY in PDX.

Embroidery hoop door decoration

My Sister's Suitcase

Embroidery hoops aren’t just for needlepoint anymore! They can be turned into so many things, like a creepy-crawly spider wreath with a real-looking web.

Get the tutorial at My Sister’s Suitcase.

Colorful pumpkin wreath

Lovely Indeed

Bring to the cheer to your front door with this vibrantly-hued wreath festooned with mini pumpkins.

Get the tutorial at Lovely Indeed.

Vampire teeth garland

The House That Lars Built

This garland is sure to garner some giggles from the neighborhood kids. It’s a cinch to make, and it’ll make your house look like it’s wearing fake vampire teeth.

Get the tutorial at The House That Lars Built.

Black grapevine wreath

A Pumpkin & A Princess

For a wreath that looks as if it was plucked right from Disney’s The Haunted Mansion, coat a grapevine wreath with black paint, then add a black crow, glittery floral stems and black ribbon to tie it all together.

Get the tutorial at A Pumpkin & A Princess.

Bubbling cauldron wreath

Certified Celebrator

Double, double toil and trouble! The Sanderson Sisters would undoubtedly approve of this witch’s cauldron door decoration, made with none other than Christmas ornaments.

Get the tutorial at Certified Celebrator.

Natural wreath

Taryn Whiteaker

For a wreath that looks a bit nature-inspired, start with a straw wreath and add a faux crow and polka-dotted ribbon for Halloween appeal.

Get the tutorial at Taryn Whiteaker.

Skull accents

Making Manzanita

Plastic skulls, bones and farmhouse-perfect cotton stems blend together for something that’s both tasteful and spooky.

Get the tutorial at Making Manzanita.

White snake wreath

Bower Power

Between the white, slithery snakes and the mummy’s hand holding the wreath, this is undoubtedly a fitting decoration for Halloween. And the best part? It’s glow-in-the-dark!

Get the tutorial at Bower Power.

Giant spider door decoration

The House of Hood

To make the area next to your front door look just as frightful, hang a gigantic, hair-raising spider. Or go for broke and place spiders all over your house for a truly spine-chilling effect.

Get the tutorial at The House of Hood.

Spiderweb door decoration

Merriment Design

For a subtle statement, cover a glass window with a glittery spiderweb. Attach Velcro to the back of the strips for easy removal.

Get the tutorial at Merriment Design.

Paper bats door decoration

Clark + Aldine

Watch out: These paper bats may make your door take flight this Halloween.Find a template online, cut them out from black construction paper, cover them in contact paper and attach.

Get the tutorial at Clark + Aldine.

Pumpkin doormat

The Merrythought

Carve out a spot for this adorable doormat in front of your front door. It’s a sweet, not spooky, way to deck out your porch for Halloween, and can be left up all season long.

Get the tutorial at The Merrythought.

Crow wreath

Twelve on Main

Short on time? For this DIY, all you have to do is hot-glue three crows to a grapevine wreath and you’ll be all set for Halloween.

Get the tutorial at Twelve on Main.

Rainbow spiderweb decoration

A Kailo Chic Life

Take a wooden spiderweb from creepy to cute with multicolored acrylic craft paint and a diminutive spider.

Get the tutorial at A Kailo Chic Life.

Ghostly white rat wreath

Dans le Lakehoues

Oh, rats! Consider this twist on a grapevine wreath, spray-painted a ghostly white and decorated with scurrying rats.

Get the tutorial at Dans le Lakehouse.

Fall pumpkin door decoration

Lily Ardor

Make your front door glow by wrapping a grapevine pumpkin with twinkle adds. Finish it off with a touches of eucalyptus and orange yarn.

Get the tutorial at Lily Ardor.

Retro Halloween wreath

Design Improvised

Go back in time with this vintage-inspired door decoration, made out out of old-school paper fans.

Get the tutorial at Design Improvised.

Ghost wreath

Handmade Charlotte

To add some real ghoul power to your front door, craft this spectral wreath with items you probably already have around the house like tissues, an embroidery hoop, ping pong balls and black paper.

Get the tutorial at Handmade Charlotte.

Spooky web door decoration

Bower Power

When done right, everyday objects can be used as Halloween decorations. Drape cheesecloth over the doors for a cobweb-like effect.

Get the tutorial at Bower Power.

Witch wreath

Design Improvised

You can definitely hang a standard wreath up for Halloween, but where’s the fun in that? Instead, make one that looks like a flying witch, broom and all.

Get the tutorial at Design Improvised.

Halloween sign

Taryn Whiteaker

Turn to this free printable if you need an easy fix. Frame the print with wooden paint sticks, then some polka-dot ribbon for good measure.

Get the tutorial at Taryn Whiteaker.

Scary face door decoration

Bitz & Giggles

Now here's a face that’s sure to get a few scares! Start with giant googly, then form a mouth and eyebrows with white pieces of paper.

Get the tutorial at Bitz & Giggles.

Skeleton door decoration

Handmade Charlotte

Here’s a decoration that may make visitors giggle or jump out of their skin. A silly skeleton, made using a free printable, comes together with black construction paper and a glue stick.

Get the tutorial at Handmade Charlotte.

Photo backdrop door decoration

A Night Owl

On Halloween night, your house is going to be so cool that kids will undoubtedly take pictures in front of it. Whether it’s your front door or nearby barn doors, you can create an Instagram-ready photo backdrop with netting and paper spiders.

Get the tutorial at A Night Owl.

Beaded spider wreath

Dans le Lakehouse

To add a touch of glam to your Halloween decorations, whip up this eerie-chic wreath. The spiders are made using gleaming beads and the white yarn is the perfect background to show them off.

Get the tutorial at Dans le Lakehouse.

Halloween hues door decoration

Design Improvised

Break out the scrapbooking supplies! Dig into your stash of Halloween-inspired paper and use it to decorate a foam wreath.

Get the tutorial at Design Improvised.

Bat doormat

Alice & Lois

Got your wreath and garland? Make it an entrance to remember by adding this batty doormat, which started out as a plain outdoor mat and became a lot more spooktacular with a stenciled black bat.

Get the tutorial at Alice & Lois.