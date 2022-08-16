The most wonderful time of the year is almost here: Halloween!

Soon, it will be time for witches, ghouls, vampires and other monsters to shine. And while your kids (im)patiently wait to hit the streets and go trick-or-treating, keep them entertained — and busy — with these incredibly easy Halloween crafts for kids.

Browse through this list of spooktastic craft ideas for all ages, ranging from paper plate monsters to no-carve pumpkins. All of these DIYs are made with little hands in mind, whether they fully embrace the thrills that the holiday brings or they're really just in it for the Halloween candy (relatable).

Parents will reap the benefits, too. Kids can complete most of these crafts entirely on their own with the exception of a few that require adult supervision while cutting or gluing. Plus, most of these DIYs double as Halloween decor, so you can deck out your house with personalized creations rather than the store-bought stuff.

Have your kids pick an idea or two, then raid your pantry for household items or make a quick trip to your local craft store to get the necessary supplies. Once you have everything you need, let the fun — and frights — begin!

Frankenstein paper plate

A Night Owl Blog

Frankenstein is terrifying to most, but this paper plate version is absolutely adorable.

Get the tutorial at A Night Owl Blog.

Pipe cleaner pumpkins

Design Improvised

Neon pipe cleaners will bring color to your front stoop. Kids can mold them to their liking to decorate their pumpkin (real or fake) without breaking out the carving tools.

Get the tutorial at Design Improvised.

Toilet paper roll monsters

The Best Ideas for Kids

Don’t throw away those toilet paper rolls! With some paint, craft paper and googly eyes, you can turn basic cardboard rounds into cute little monsters.

Get the tutorial at The Best Ideas for Kids.

Sand art pumpkins

Design Improvised

Colorful craft sand may be messier than washable paint, but it’s all in the name of fun!

Get the tutorial at Design Improvised.

Scarecrow craft

The Best Ideas for Kids

Flat Stanley has met his match! Make cardstock come to life by turning it into mini scarecrows, complete with limbs made out of clothespins.

Get the tutorial at The Best Ideas for Kids.

Yarn pumpkins

Design Improvised

A craft with a purpose: Hang the final product over the fireplace, on the wall or around your front door.

Get the tutorial at Design Improvised.

Halloween handprints

The Best Ideas for Kids

Hand turkeys are a hit during Thanksgiving, so why not do something similar for Halloween? Let their imagination run wild as they create vampires, monsters and ghosts out of their handprints, big or small.

Get the tutorial at The Best Ideas for Kids.

Noodle candy corn art

ABCDeeLearning

If your kids love painting and decorating, they’ll get a kick out of this craft. A bonus: They can turn their painted pasta into just about anything, everything from ghosts to pumpkins.

Get the tutorial at ABCDeeLearning.

Pompom popper ghosts

The Craft Train

Prep these poppers ahead of time, so your kids can focus on the fun: decorating the paper cups with markers.

Get the tutorial at The Craft Train.

Yarn ghosts

The Craft Train

We can’t get enough of these cute ghosts. Turn 'em into finger puppets or use them as decoration.

Get the tutorial at The Craft Train.

Monster lanterns

The Craft Train

See? Not all monsters are scary! Not only are these ones quite cute, but they're sustainable since they’re made entirely from recycled materials.

Get the tutorial at The Craft Train.

Spider pumpkins

Buggy and Buddy

Mini pumpkins are just the right size to become creepy crawlers. Just paint them black, add eyes and attach eight legs.

Get the tutorial at Buggy and Buddy.

Glowing jack-o'-lanterns

Buggy and Buddy

If your kids are too young to be carving pumpkins, these battery-powered lanterns will do the trick. They can customize their "pumpkins" with hand-drawn faces — cute, creepy or somewhere in between.

Get the tutorial at Buggy and Buddy.

Vampire with moving eyes

Arty Crafty Kids

This fang-tastic craft is easy to make and fun to play with afterward! All you need is some cardstock, glue and something to color with.

Get the tutorial at Arty Crafty Kids.

3D paper spiders

Arty Crafty Kids

Craft a bunch of not-so-scary spiders with colorful construction paper, pipe cleaners and pony beads. No black widows here!

Get the tutorial at Arty Crafty Kids.

Spooky twilight handprint tree

Arty Crafty Kids

Let their handprint set the scene, then mix in ghosts, bats and other nighttime creatures to really bring the picture to life.

Get the tutorial at Arty Crafty Kids.

Mummy paper plate

Our Kid Things

Test their hand-eye coordination with this craft. Poke a bunch of wholes around a paper plate, then have kids weave white string to create a mummified effect.

Get the tutorial at Our Kid Things.

Paper straw spiders

Our Kid Things

Here's further proof that googly eyes can make even the creepiest crawlies really cute.

Get the tutorial at Our Kid Things.

Monster handprint craft

Our Kid Things

Their handprints are looking, ugh, a little different. Turn their little hands into monster paws — or let them trace yours for a bigger scare.

Get the tutorial at Our Kid Things.

Popsicle stick witch magnet

Today's Creative Ideas

These popsicle stick witches may look nothing like the Sanderson sisters from "Hocus Pocus," but they’re wickedly cool all the same! Once the glue is dry, stick them on the fridge so the whole family can bask in their beauty.

Get the tutorial at Today’s Creative Ideas.

Paper straw monsters

Crafts by Ria

Forget the frights: Lean into the silliness of the holiday with these paper straw monsters in a variety of colors, patterns and personalities.

Get the tutorial at Crafts by Ria.

Popsicle stick haunted window

Today's Creative Ideas

There’s so much you can do with popsicle sticks! If witches still give your kids the spooks, then opt for this haunted window craft instead.

Get the tutorial at Today’s Creative Ideas.

Haunted house

Crafts by Ria

Turn leftover cardboard boxes into a spooktacular haunted house. Remind your kids to leave the top open, so they can use it to store all the tricks they get from trick-or-treating.

Get the tutorial at Crafts by Ria.