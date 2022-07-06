Halloween is creeping up (pun totally intended).

With merely weeks to go, there’s no time like the present to plan exactly how you'll eat, drink and be scary this Halloween. And while you might be focused on putting the finishing touches on your scary-cute decorations and adding a few more tunes to your Halloween playlist, don’t forget to think about all the ways you'll share your holiday happenings on Facebook or Instagram.

After all, everyone knows that sharing photos with clever Halloween captions is practically mandatory. And really, why wouldn’t you want to?

If you're dressing as Michael Myers from the serial killer movie “Halloween,” you’ll need a scary Halloween caption handy to double the creep factor. Or if you and your best friend are wearing "Ghostbusters" costumes, go with a funny one-liner straight from the movie.

Whether you plan to celebrate solo, as a couple or with your friends (or dog) by your side, these caption ideas — many of which are inspired by your favorite Halloween-centric movies, TV shows, books and songs — are guaranteed to get your followers in the spooky spirit.

Funny Halloween captions

I’m the momster and he’s dadcula.

Just creeping it real for my boos.

The boogeyman is coming; I gave him your address.

This is my resting witch face.

Just me and my boo crew.

I’ve got a voodoo doll and it looks like you.

I only showed up for the boo’s.

I’m not a ghost, I just appear dead inside.

Straight from my cauldron and into your glass.

Fill up my glass because I feel boo-zy tonight!

This sheet is getting old!

Which wine goes best with M&Ms? Asking for a friend.

Hocus pocus, I wish I could focus.

Excuse me, do you have room service at the Bates Motel?

Just reserved my campsite at Camp Crystal Lake.

This cocktail is spooktacular!

Double, double toil and wishes, if my spell worked, you'd be doing the dishes.

Just booked a one-way trip to Pumpkintown.

If the broom fits, fly it!

I’m the queen of Halloween and he’s my pumpkin king!

I’m not a vampire, I just sparkle naturally.

I’m heading out for a breath of fresh scare.

Fangs for the memories!

Let’s get down and boogie (monster).

Just creepin’ things real!

This is where the magic happens!

I’m changing my address to 1428 Elm Street.

Future bride of Frankenstein.

You say evil like it’s a bad thing.

Here's to getting ghosted this Halloween!

Cute Halloween captions

I’m your worst nightmare.

I make spooky look cute.

There’s a message for you — it’s from the grave.

Don’t look under the bed.

Have a Scary Halloween and Happy Boo Year!

Boo to you!

Goblins, ghouls and zombies, oh my!

Make no mistake, I’m here for the candy.

This wasn’t exactly what I had in mind when you said “costume.”

What do you mean? This is my costume.

“Too many Halloween decorations,” according to who?

Halloween captions from scary movies

“Come out, come out, wherever you are.” — Jack Torrence, “The Shining”

“Once upon a time, there was a girl and the girl had a shadow.” — Red, “Us”

“What an excellent day for an exorcism.” — Demon, “The Exorcist”

“The boy. Is he dead, too?” — Alice Hardy, “Friday the 13th”

“Don’t hang up on me.” — Ghostface, “Scream”

“Whatever you do … don’t fall asleep.” — Nancy Thompson, “A Nightmare on Elm Street”

“It’s Halloween. Everyone’s entitled to one good scare.” — Leigh Brackett, “Halloween”

“You’re afraid right now, aren’t ya?” — Indrid Cold, “The Mothman Prophecies”

“You ever feel prickly things on the back of your neck? — Cole Sear, “The Sixth Sense”

“You’ll float down here. We all float down here.” — Pennywise, “It”

“And to think, if it weren’t for you … I never would’ve danced at all.” -Red “Us”

“Come and play with us. Come and play with us, Danny. Forever … and ever … and ever.” — The Grady Twins, “The Shining”

“Good evening, Clarice.” — Dr. Hannibal Lecter, “The Silence of the Lambs”

“When I sleep, my spirit slips away from my body and dances naked with the devil.” — Thomasin, “The Witch”

“It’s our time now. Our time up there.” — Red, “Us”

“Tasty, tasty, beautiful fear.” — Pennywise, “It”

“You’re going to Camp Blood, ain't ya? — Crazy Ralph, “Friday the 13th”

“One, two, Freddy’s coming for you. Three, four, better lock your door.” — Children, “A Nightmare on Elm Street”

“You are all my children now.” — Freddy Krueger, “A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge"

“You look like you’ve seen a ghost.” — Billy Loomis, “Scream”

“Little pigs, little pigs, let me come in. Not by the hair of your chiny-chin-chin.” — Jack Torrence, “The Shining”

“The soul remains one, shared by two.” — Red, “Us”

“I went trick-or-treating and all I got was a bag full of rocks.” — Charlie Brown, “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown”

“Now, sink into the floor.” — Missy Armitage, “Get Out”

“I see dead people.” — Cole Sear, “The Sixth Sense”

“You noticed them, and they noticed that you noticed them.” — Alexander Leek, “The Mothman Prophecies”

“I am the writing on the wall, the whisper in the classroom. Without these things, I am nothing.” — Candyman, “Candyman”

“I be the witch of the wood.” — Thomasin, “The Witch”

“Do you have any vacancies?” — Marion Crane, “Psycho”

“All good things to those who wait.” — Dr. Hannibal Lecter, “The Silence of the Lambs”

“Tonight the Great Pumpkin will rise out of the pumpkin patch. He flies through the air and brings toys to all the children of the world.” — Linus, “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown”

“Here’s Johnny!” — Jack Torrence, “The Shining”

“Hey, have you come to sing pumpkin carols?” — Linus, “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown”

Halloween captions from TV shows

“The circles under your eyes … how lovely you look today!” — Lily Munster, “The Munsters”

“Energy vampires love a good road trip.” — Colin Robinson, “What We Do in the Shadows”

“Looks like we’ve got another mystery on our hands.” — Fred, “Scooby-Doo”

“You rang?” — Lurch, “The Addams Family”

“Remember the plague? And how much fun it was? That’s this.” — The Baron, “What We Do in the Shadows”

“You’re traveling through another dimension, a dimension not only of sight and sound but of mind.” — Rod Serling, “The Twilight Zone”

“Jinkies!” — Velma, “Scooby-Doo”

“That’s the signpost up ahead — your next stop, the Twilight Zone.” — Rod Serling, “The Twilight Zone”

“I didn’t say she was dead, I said I killed her.” — Barnabas Collins, “Dark Shadows”

“Zoinks! It’s the creepy coin collector again!” — Shaggy, “Scooby-Doo”

Halloween captions from song lyrics

“Spooky, scary skeletons / Send shivers down your spine.” — Andrew Gold, “Spooky Scary Skeletons”

“Darkness falls across the land / The midnight hour is close at hand.” — Michael Jackson, “Thriller”

“Waiting for an invitation to arrive / Goin’ to a party where no one’s still alive.” — Oingo Boingo, “Dead Man’s Party”

“The zombies were having fun / The party had just begun.” — Bobby “Boris” Pickett, “Monster Mash”

"This is Halloween, this is Halloween / Pumpkins scream in the dead of night.” — Danny Elfman, “A Nightmare Before Christmas”

“Just like a ghost, you’ve been a-hauntin’ my dreams.” — Classics IV, “Spooky”

“I saw a werewolf drinkin’ a pina colada at Trader Vic’s / His hair was perfect.” — Warren Zevon, “Werewolves of London”

“You’ll shake and shudder in surprise / When you hear these zombies shriek.” — Andrew Gold, “Spooky Scary Skeletons”

“There’s Halloween spooks outside my window!” — Lambert, Hendricks and Ross, “Halloween Spooks”

“Your mind’s in disturbia / It’s like the darkness is the light” — Rhianna, “Disturbia”

“Psycho killer / Qu’est-ce que c’est?” — Talking Heads, “Psycho Killer” 12

“There ain’t no second chance against the thing with 40 eyes.” — Michael Jackson, “Thriller”

“Everybody’s comin,’ leave your body at the door.” — Oingo Boingo, “Dead Man’s Party”

“Ride with the moon in the dead of night / Everybody scream, everybody scream!” — Danny Elfman, “A Nightmare Before Christmas”

“Then the door was open and the wind appeared / The candles blew and then disappeared.” — Blue Oyster Cult, “Don’t Fear the Reaper”

“I’m on the highway to hell.” — AC/DC, “Highway to Hell”

“Love is kinda crazy with a spooky little girl like you.” — Classics IV, “Spooky”

“You’ve got to pick up every stitch / Oh no, must be the season of the witch.” — Donovan, “Season of the Witch”

“When you cast your spell, you will get your way.” — America, “You Can Do Magic”

“Screams break the silence / Waking from the dead of night.” — Ozzy Osbourne, “Bark at the Moon”

“I can thrill you more than any ghost would ever dare try.” — Michael Jackson, “Thriller”

“Witchy woman / See how high she flies / Witchy woman / She got the moon in her eyes.” — Eagles, “Witchy Woman”

“Very superstitious / Nothin’ more to say / Very superstitious / The devil’s on his way.” — Stevie Wonder, “Superstition”

“But maybe showers remind me of Psycho too much.” — Rockwell, “Somebody’s Watching Me”

Halloween captions from books and poems

“Beware, for I am fearless, and therefore powerful.” — Mary Shelley, "The Last Man"

"Some merry, friendly, country-folks, together did convene / To burn their nits and pou their stocks / And haud their Halloween.” — Robert Burns, “Halloween”

“Hell is empty and all the devils are here.” — William Shakespeare, “The Tempest”

“I heard all things in the heaven and in the earth. I heard many things in hell.” — Edgar Allen Poe, “The Tell-Tale Heart and Other Writings”

“Round about the cauldron go; In the poison’d entrails throw.” — William Shakespeare, “Macbeth”

“It is old, and has many memories, and there are bad dreams for those who sleep unwisely.” — Bram Stoker, “Dracula”

“Double, double toil and trouble; Fire burn and cauldron bubble.” — William Shakespeare, “Macbeth”

“I smiled, — for what had I to fear?” — Edgar Allen Poe, “The Tell-Tale Heart and Other Writings”

“Accursed creator! Why did you form a monster so hideous that even you turned from me in disgust?” — Mary Shelley, “Frankenstein”

“By the pricking of my thumbs, Something wicked this way comes.” — William Shakespeare, “Macbeth”

“Deep into that darkness peering, long I stood there wondering, fearing, Doubting, dreaming dreams no mortals ever dared to dream before.” — Edgar Allen Poe, “The Raven”

“… all human beings, as we meet them, are commingled out of good and evil.” — Robert Louis Stevenson, “The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde”

“Our lives are one masked ball.” — Gaston Leroux, “The Phantom of the Opera”

“Be warned: I sleep as the earth sleeps beneath the night sky or the winter’s snow; and once awakened, I am servant to no man.” — Anne Rice, “The Mummy”

“I like the night. Without the dark, we’d never see the stars.” — Stephanie Meyer, “Twilight”

“Hill House, itself, not sane, stood against its hills, holding darkness within.” — Shirley Jackson, “The Haunting of Hill House”

“I know of witches who whistle at different pitches, calling things that don’t have names.” — Helen Oyeyemi, “White is for Witching”

“Do act mysterious. It always keeps them coming back for more.” — Carolyn Keene, “Nancy’s Mysterious Letter”

“And so the lion fell in love with the lamb …” — Stephanie Meyers, “Twilight”

“Salem’s Lot slept darkly, and the vampires walked its streets and country roads like a trace memory of evil.” — Stephen King, “Salem’s Lot”

“The death pangs of the Devil will make him to be more of a Devil than ever he was.” — Cotton Mather, “The Wonders of the Invisible World”

“She wants her cup of stars.” — Shirley Jackson, “The Haunting of Hill House”

