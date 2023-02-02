20 Groundhog Day jokes that you'll want to tell over and over

February 2 is no laughing matter if you're counting on Punxsutawney Phil for a favorable weather prediction, but it doesn't mean you can't enjoy a few Groundhog Day jokes in the meantime.

Whether you're hoping for warmer temps or fine to withstand six more weeks of winter, Groundhog Day is a great time to have a little laugh about an age-old tradition of a rodent giving a weather forecast based on his shadow.

Groundhog Day started in the winter of 1887 in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, a small town about 75 miles outside Pittsburgh. The day — which is marked by announcing whether a groundhog named Phil sees its shadow after emerging from its burrow — has become a tradition in North America.

Legend states that if Phil emerges and does not see his shadow, we can anticipate spring temperatures sooner. But if the furry star of the spectacle emerges from his burrow and casts a shadow, winter weather will stick around for at least six more weeks.

But if you're hoping for spring on the horizon, you might want to bundle up a little tighter. According to the Associated Press, Phil has predicted longer winters more than 100 times since the late 1800s. (And spoiler alert: Phil saw his shadow this year, which means we're in for another six weeks of winter.)

If this Feb. 2 fanfare sounds a little silly to you, don't worry. Even if you don't find the humor in Phil, his shadow or the tradition, you might get a kick out of this collection of short (somewhat corny) jokes.

Groundhog Day jokes that never get old

From knock-knock jokes to puns, these funny Groundhog Day jokes will have you chuckling to yourself and provide fresh one-liners for friends and family needing a laugh.