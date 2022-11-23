Even after weeks of preparing your Thanksgiving meal, there's always something you manage to forget — the cranberry sauce, the gravy, the ice cream for the pumpkin pie, you name it. When the inevitable happens, you may send someone to the grocery store to pick up the missing ingredient for your holiday dinner.

This begs the question: What grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving? In recent years, major retailers like Walmart and Target have announced plans to keep their doors closed to give employees a well-deserved break, but have other nationwide chains followed suit this year? We've got all the details below.

A friendly reminder: Thanksgiving hours may vary from one location to the next, so it's always a good idea to call your nearest store for confirmation.

Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving

Albertsons: Stores are open with limited hours. Most stores open at 6 a.m., but close early. Find your local store hours here.

ACME: Stores are open with limited hours. Many are open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find your local store hours here.

Cub Foods: Most stores will remain open on Thanksgiving. Find your local store hours here.

CTown Supermarkets: Most stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. but check the hours of your local store before you go.

The Fresh Market: Stores are open with limited hours. Find your local store hours here.

Fairway Market: Stores will be open on Thanksgiving. Find your local store hours here.

Food Lion: Stores will open at their normal time and close at 3 p.m.

Giant: Stores, including 24-hour stores, are open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. In-store pharmacies are open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

H-E-B: Stores are open from 6 a.m. to 12 p.m. In-store pharmacies will be closed.

Kroger: All stores will close at 4 p.m.

Martin's: All stores will close at 2 p.m.

Meijer: Most stores are open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find your local store hours here.

Ralphs: All stores will close at 10 p.m. In-store pharmacies will be closed.

Safeway: Most stores will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Confirm your local store hours here.

ShopRite: Many stores are reducing hours or closing on Thanksgiving. Find your local ShopRite hours here.

Sprouts: Stores are open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Stop & Shop: Stores are open with limited hours. Most stores close at 3 p.m. Find your local store hours here.

Wegmans: Most stores will close at 4 p.m. Select locations, including Northborough, Chestnut Hill, Burlington, Westwood, and Medford, will be closed for the entire day. Find your local store hours here.

Whole Foods: Most stores are open with modified hours, but select stores will close their doors. Find your local store hours here.

Grocery stores closed on Thanksgiving