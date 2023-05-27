If the smell of your neighbor grilling burgers has inspired you to cancel your restaurant reservations and host a last-minute cookout instead, you may find yourself wondering what grocery stores are open on Memorial Day.

After all, no picnic is complete without the usual suspects: hot dogs, buns, potato salad and brownies for dessert, of course. And if you're heading to the store to pick them up, you're in luck because we've got everything you need to know about the Memorial Day hours for Target, Walmart, Publix, Trader Joe's and all your other favorite grocery chains.

Since it's a holiday and all, we'd much rather see you spend the day outside soaking up the sun with family and friends, and we're pretty sure that doesn't include scouring the internet for store hours.

As you'll see, a majority of grocers will be open and ready for customers. So, read on and don't forget to let us know when the burgers are ready.

Grocery stores open on Memorial Day

Aldi: Stores are open with limited hours. Find local hours here.

ACME: Stores are open, but customers are encouraged to check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.

Albertsons: Stores are open, but customers are encouraged to check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.

Big Lots: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.

Big Y: Stores are open, but hours may vary. Find local hours here.

BJ’s Wholesale Club: Clubs are open, but select ones will have special hours. Find local hours here.

Central Market: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.

Food Lion: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.

Fresco y Más: Store locations are open during regular hours. In-store pharmacy hours may be modified. Find local hours here.

Giant Eagle: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.

Giant Food: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.

Hannaford: Stores are open, but customers are encouraged to call local stores for specific hours. Find local hours here.

Harris Teeter: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.

Harveys: Stores are open during regular hours, but in-store pharmacy hours may be modified. Find local hours here.

H-E-B: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.

Hy-Vee: Stores are open. Find local hours here.

Jewel-Osco: Stores are open, but customers are encouraged to check with local stores for pharmacy hours.Find local hours here.

Kroger: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.

Market District: Supermarkets are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.

Meijer: Stores are open, but hours may vary. Find local hours here.

Publix: Stores are open with regular hours, but pharmacies will be closed. Find local hours here.

Safeway: Stores are open, but customers are encouraged to check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.

Sam's Club: Stores are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Plus members and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Club members.. Find local store hours here.

Save A Lot: Stores are open, but select locations may have abbreviated hours. Find local hours here.

Shaw’s: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.

ShopRite: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.

Sprouts Farmers Market: Stores are open, but hours may vary location. Find local hours here.

Stop and Shop: Stores are open during regular hours, but they may vary by location. Find local hours here.

Target: Stores are open during regular hours, which vary by location. Find local hours here.

Trader Joe’s: Stores are open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Find local hours here.

Tops Friendly Markets: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.

The Fresh Market: Stores are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

Vons: Stores are open, but customers are encouraged to check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.

Walmart: Most stores are open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Find local hours here.

Wegmans: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.

Whole Foods: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.

WinCo Foods: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.

Winn-Dixie: Stores are open during regular hours. In-store pharmacy hours may be modified. Find local hours here.

Convenience stores open on Memorial Day

Casey’s : Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here. Certified Oil : Stores are open during regular hours.Find local hours here.

: Stores are open during regular hours.Find local hours here. Cumberland Farms: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here. CVS : A majority of CVS pharmacies will be open, but customers are encouraged to call ahead. Find local hours here.

: A majority of CVS pharmacies will be open, but customers are encouraged to call ahead. Find local hours here. Dollar General: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here. Duane Reade : Stores are open during regular hours. Find local store hours here.

: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local store hours here. GetGo : Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here. Kwik Shop: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here. Loaf ‘N Jug: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here. Minit Mart: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here. Quik Stop: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here. Rite Aid : Stores are open during regular hours, but some locations may be closed or have reduced hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open during regular hours, but some locations may be closed or have reduced hours. Find local hours here. Sprint: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here. Tom Thumb: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here. Turkey Hill: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here. Walgreens : Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here. Wawa: Stores are open, but select stores may have modified hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open, but select stores may have modified hours. Find local hours here. 7-Eleven: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.

Grocery stores closed on Memorial Day