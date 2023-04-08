Easter has finally arrived and no matter how you're celebrating the biggest holiday of the spring season, you may find yourself in the market for a few last-minute items from the grocery store.

Like our clever play on words? We can't help ourselves when it comes to cracking Easter jokes and puns. You might not be laughing, however, if you forgot the pick up eggs to color or jelly beans to stash in someone's Easter basket.

Thankfully, you can breathe easy. There are plenty of grocery stores open on Easter Sunday and we've saved you the trouble of looking them all up with this handy-dandy list. Consider it a little Easter wish from us to you.

After all, Easter's all about playing games with the kids, unwinding and enjoying the blessings of a traditional dinner with loved ones, and you wouldn't want to waste the day worrying about a forgotten can of mushroom soup for the green bean casserole.

Even if your holiday plans are to stock up on groceries for the week ahead, you'll need to know where to go since some stores may have different hours or are closed in observance of Easter.

However you plan to spend the day, this list of supermarkets and convenience stores are sure to make this year's Easter positively ... egg-ceptional.

Grocery stores open on Easter

ACME: Stores are open on Easter Sunday. Customers are encouraged to check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.

Albertsons : Stores are open on Easter Sunday. Customers are encouraged to check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open on Easter Sunday. Customers are encouraged to check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here. Big Lots: Stores will be open during regular hours. Find local hours here.

Stores will be open during regular hours. Find local hours here. BJ’s Wholesale Club: BJ's will be open on Easter Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the exception of certain Maine locations (Portland, Auburn and Bangor), which will be closed. Certain BJ's clubs will have special hours. Find local hours here.

BJ's will be open on Easter Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. with the exception of certain Maine locations (Portland, Auburn and Bangor), which will be closed. Certain BJ's clubs will have special hours. Find local hours here. Food Lion: All Food Lion’s 1100 locations will be open during regular hours on Easter Sunday. Hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

All Food Lion’s 1100 locations will be open during regular hours on Easter Sunday. Hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Fresco y Más: Store locations are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Store locations are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Giant Eagle: Stores will be open on Easter from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Easter Sunday. In-store Giant Eagle pharmacies will be closed. Find local hours here.

Stores will be open on Easter from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Easter Sunday. In-store Giant Eagle pharmacies will be closed. Find local hours here. Giant Food: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Hannaford: Hannaford stores are open in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont and New York with abbreviated hours. Stores in Maine will be closed for the holiday. Customers are encouraged to check with stores for specific hours. Find local hours here.

Hannaford stores are open in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont and New York with abbreviated hours. for the holiday. Customers are encouraged to check with stores for specific hours. Find local hours here. Harris Teeter: Harris Teeter will be open during normal business hours on Easter. Find local hours here.

Harris Teeter will be open during normal business hours on Easter. Find local hours here. Harveys: Stores will be open during normal business hours on Easter Sunday. Find local hours here.

Stores will be open during normal business hours on Easter Sunday. Find local hours here. Hy-Vee: Stores are open on Easter Sunday with certain departments closing early. Find details and local store hours here.

Stores are open on Easter Sunday with certain departments closing early. Find details and local store hours here. Jewel-Osco: Stores are open on Easter Sunday. Customers are encouraged to check with local stores for pharmacy hours.Find local hours here.

Stores are open on Easter Sunday. Customers are encouraged to check with local stores for pharmacy hours.Find local hours here. Kroger: Stores are open on Easter Sunday. Check with local stores for hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open on Easter Sunday. Check with local stores for hours. Find local hours here. Meijer: Stores are open on Easter Sunday. Hours may vary. Find local hours here.

Stores are open on Easter Sunday. Hours may vary. Find local hours here. Safeway : Stores are open on Easter Sunday. Customers are encouraged to check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open on Easter Sunday. Customers are encouraged to check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here. Save A Lot: Stores are open, but some may have abbreviated hours. Call ahead or find local hours here.

Stores are open, but some may have abbreviated hours. Call ahead or find local hours here. Shaw's : Stores are open during normal business hours on Easter Sunday. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open during normal business hours on Easter Sunday. Find local hours here. ShopRite: Stores are open, but hours may vary location. Find local hours here.

Stores are open, but hours may vary location. Find local hours here. Sprouts Farmers Market: Stores are open, but hours may vary location. Find local hours here.

Stores are open, but hours may vary location. Find local hours here. Stop and Shop: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.

Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here. Trader Joe’s: Trader Joe's stores will be open until 5 p.m. The Trader Joe’s in Portland, Maine, will be closed on Easter Sunday. Find local hours here.

Trader Joe's stores will be open until 5 p.m. The Trader Joe’s in Portland, Maine, will be closed on Easter Sunday. Find local hours here. Tops Friendly Markets: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here. The Fresh Market: Stores are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here. Walmart: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find local store hours here.

Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find local store hours here. Wegmans: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here. Whole Foods: Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.

Stores are open, but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here. WinCo Foods: Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during regular hours. Find local hours here. Vons: Stores are open on Easter Sunday. Customers are encouraged to check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.

Walmart : Walmart stores will be open on Easter during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Walmart stores will be open on Easter during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Winn-Dixie: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Convenience stores open on Easter

Casey’s : Stores will operate during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will operate during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Certified Oil : Stores will operate during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will operate during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Cumberland Farms: Stores will operate during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores will operate during normal business hours. Find local hours here. CVS : While many CVS Pharmacy locations, including 24 hours locations, will remain open on Easter, some pharmacy hours may be reduced or locations closed for the holiday. Customers are encouraged to call ahead or check local store hours here.

: While many CVS Pharmacy locations, including 24 hours locations, will remain open on Easter, some pharmacy hours may be reduced or locations closed for the holiday. Customers are encouraged to call ahead or check local store hours here. Dollar General: Stores are open during regular hours. Check local hours here.

Stores are open during regular hours. Check local hours here. Duane Reade : Stores are open during regular hours. Check local store hours here.

: Stores are open during regular hours. Check local store hours here. GetGo : Stores open during regular business hours. Check local hours here.

: Stores open during regular business hours. Check local hours here. Kwik Shop: Stores will operate during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores will operate during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Loaf ‘N Jug: Stores will operate during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores will operate during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Minit Mart: Stores will operate during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores will operate during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Quik Stop: Stores will operate during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores will operate during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Rite Aid : Stores will operate during normal business hours, but some may be closed or have reduced hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will operate during normal business hours, but some may be closed or have reduced hours. Find local hours here. Sprint: Stores will operate during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores will operate during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Tom Thumb: Stores will operate during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores will operate during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Turkey Hill: Stores will operate during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores will operate during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Walgreens : Stores will be open during regular business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during regular business hours. Find local hours here. Wawa: Stores are open, but select stores may have modified hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open, but select stores may have modified hours. Find local hours here. 7-Eleven: 7-Eleven locations nationwide are open, but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.

