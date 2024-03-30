Easter baskets filled? Check. Eggs colored? Check. Easter brunch ingredients purchased and ready to go? Uh-oh.

If, at the eleventh hour you just realized that you're missing something essential for your Easter celebration, whether it's milk, dinner rolls or something else critical, you may be wondering what grocery stores are open on Easter.

Given that quite a few retailers and grocers close in observance of the holiday, including Target, Costco, Aldi and Publix, it's good to have a list of which ones will still be welcoming customers on Easter Sunday this year.

To save you the time and trouble of looking them up — or the dismay of finding your favorite store shuttered once you arrive in the parking lot — we've gathered a list of grocers open for business on Easter.

You'll be happy to know that there plenty of grocery store chains, convenience stores and pharmacies that will remain open this year and we've collected them right here, as well as which ones will be closed.

We've also got details on holiday store hours and handy-dandy store locators so you can easily check openings, closings and other pertinent information on local stores.

Keep in mind, it's always a good idea to check with individual stores before heading out the door, just in case the location nearest you is closed or operating with adjusted hours this Easter.

Here's what you need to know.

Grocery stores open on Easter

ACME : A majority of stores will be open. Customers should check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.

: A majority of stores will be open. Customers should check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here. Albertsons : A majority of stores will be open. Customers should check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.

: A majority of stores will be open. Customers should check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here. BJ’s Wholesale Club: A majority of BJ’s clubs will be open on Easter Sunday. Confirm local hours before going. Find local hours here.

A majority of BJ’s clubs will be open on Easter Sunday. Confirm local hours before going. Find local hours here. Food Lion: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Fresh Market : All stores are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

: All stores are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find local hours here. Giant Eagle: Stores will close at 4 p.m. Curbside 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores will close at 4 p.m. Curbside 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find local hours here. Giant Food : Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Harris Teeter: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Harveys Supermarket : Stores operate during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores operate during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Hy-Vee: Stores will be open, check store locator for specific department hours. Find local hours here.

Stores will be open, check store locator for specific department hours. Find local hours here. Jewel-Osco : Stores are open. Hours may vary. Check local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open. Hours may vary. Check local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here. Joe V’s Smart Shop: Stores are open. Hours may vary. Find local hours here.

Stores are open. Hours may vary. Find local hours here. Kroger: A majority of stores will operate during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

A majority of stores will operate during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Market District : Stores will close at 4 p.m. Curbside 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores will close at 4 p.m. Curbside 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find local hours here. Mi Tienda: Stores are open. Hours may vary. Find local hours here.

Stores are open. Hours may vary. Find local hours here. Safeway: Stores are open. Customers should check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open. Customers should check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here. Shaw’s: Shaw’s stores in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont are open on Easter Sunday. Shaw’s stores in Maine will be closed on Easter. All of Shaw’s pharmacy locations will be closed on Easter. Find local hours here.

Shaw’s stores in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont are open on Easter Sunday. Shaw’s stores in Maine will be closed on Easter. All of Shaw’s pharmacy locations will be closed on Easter. Find local hours here. Sprouts Farmers Market : Stores are open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Find local hours here. ShopRite: ShopRite stores are independently owned and operated, some may be open, while others are closed. Find local hours here.

ShopRite stores are independently owned and operated, some may be open, while others are closed. Find local hours here. Stop and Shop: Stores are open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pharmacies will be closed. Find local hours here.

Stores are open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pharmacies will be closed. Find local hours here. Tom Thumb Grocery Stores: Stores are open, hours may vary. Customers are encouraged to check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open, hours may vary. Customers are encouraged to check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here. Vons: Stores are open, hours may vary. Customers are encouraged to check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open, hours may vary. Customers are encouraged to check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here. Walmart: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Wegmans: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Whole Foods: Stores are open until 6 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores are open until 6 p.m. Find local hours here. WinCo Foods: Stores are open. Find local hours here.

Stores are open. Find local hours here. Winn-Dixie: Stores are open, hours may vary. Customers are encouraged to check with local stores for pharmacy hours. Find local hours here.

Convenience stores open on Easter

Casey’s: Casey’s stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Casey’s stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Certified Oil : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Cumberland Farms : Stores open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Fastrac: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. GetGo: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Kum & Go : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Kwik Shop : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Loaf and Jug : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Minit Mart : Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Pilot Flying J : Stores are open 24 hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open 24 hours. Find local hours here. QuickChek : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Quik Stop : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. 7-Eleven : Most 7-Eleven stores will remain open 24/7. Find local hours here.

: Most 7-Eleven stores will remain open 24/7. Find local hours here. Sprint Food Stores : Stores will be open during normal business hours.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Tom Thumb Convenience Stores : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Turkey Hill : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Wawa: Stores are open. Hours may vary. Find local hours here.

Pharmacies open on Easter