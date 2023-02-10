Girls rule and boys ... well, you know the rest.

OK, we've got nothing against the guys, but Galentine's Day is all about the ladies celebrating ladies. So, whether you're celebrating the heart-shaped holiday solo or with your sweetheart, don't forget to shower your besties with loads of love.

When you think about it, it's only fair that the girls get a special day of their own because while romantic love is fleeting, friendship is forever.

No matter how you plan to celebrate this year, we're here to help with these short, funny and incredibly sweet Galentine's Day captions.

If you're one of the few who's never heard of the holiday, let us explain.

In a 2010 episode of the TV show "Parks and Recreation," Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) introduces her coworker to what she says is "the best day of the year," aka Galentine's Day.

"Every February 13th, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home, and we just come and kick it, breakfast-style. Ladies celebrating ladies," Knope says.

Since then, Galentine's Day has taken on a life of its own and become a holiday in its own right, complete with gifts, greeting cards and fun festivities.

What could be better than a day dedicated to your girl squad? Absolutely nothing. Read on for cute Instagram caption ideas to help you drive that point home.

Short Galentine's Day captions

Love is sweet. Friends are better.

Fries before guys.

Galentine’s for the rest of time.

You’re my best-tea.

Ladies celebrating ladies.

Gals before bros.

Sip, sip, hurray for Galentine’s Day!

Girls rule the world.

Be my galentine.

We aren't girls. We're legends.

Anything you can do, girls can do better.

Galentines before valentines.

Sassy but classy.

Love sticks. Let’s drink!

Hey, soul sisters!

All you need is love.

Girls just wanna have fun.

Funny Galentine's Day captions

Sisters before misters.

Chance made us friends. A stupid holiday made us galentines.

I'm still deciding who I should spend Valentine's Day with. It's either you or my other friends, Ben and Jerry.

Because of you, I laugh a bit longer, cry a little less and feel zero guilt about pouring another glass. What are friends for?

You love shoes. I love shoes. Guess that makes us solemates.

It doesn't matter that we're not movie stars. What matters is that we look like we are.

Ewe make me happy. Is that baaaaaa-d?

You had me at "Hello, do you want a margarita?"

The secret to a happy life? Good friends and a working corkscrew.

Got a date for Valentine's Day? I do. It's Feb. 14.

Not today, Cupid. Not today.

Take time to stop and smell the rosé.

More Galentine’s Day captions to celebrate your friends