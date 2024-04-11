Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Whether you're in need of a hug, a cheesy dad joke, or an oil change, fathers always know how and when to show up.

From chasing the closet monsters away and dusting you off when you fall off your bike, to celebrating adult milestones like graduation and parenthood, your dad has been there for you every step of the way.

Father's Day is the perfect opportunity to remind your dad how important he is in your life, and much you cherish his love and support.

There are so many ways to celebrate Dad on the big day: you could take him out for a nice meal, make him a personalized Father's Day card, plan a fun family activity, get him a thoughtful gift, or post a sweet throwback snap on Instagram.

Sometimes, though, it's hard to find the perfect words to tell Dad just how much he means to you. Luckily, there are plenty of songs that capture the important role that fathers play in our lives.

Classic tunes like "Isn't She Lovely" by Stevie Wonder and "Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy)" express the infinite love that parents feel for their children.

If Father's Day brings up grief or difficult memories for you, there are plenty of songs that speak to those challenges, too.

However you plan to spend the day, these Father's Day songs capture all the emotions in a single playlist.

“Carried Me With You” (from “Onward”) — Brandi Carlile

This song was written for the 2020 Disney movie "Onward," which follows two brothers' journey to connect with their late father. These sweet lyrics pay tribute to how fathers are a guiding light in our lives.

“Here for You” by Neil Young

Young wrote this song for his daughter as she prepared to leave the nest. "Yes, I’d miss you, but I never want to hold you down," Young sings, promising his daughter that he'll be there for her no matter what.

“Daughters” by John Mayer

Mayer's song "Daughters" is a reminder of how important it is for parents to teach their children to love themselves.

“Daddy Lessons” by Beyoncé

Beyoncé's country anthem "Daddy Lessons" is an instant earworm with its driving beat and classic Western-themed lyrics. "Came into this world / Daddy’s little girl," the Texas-born star sings.

“Coal Miner’s Daughter” by Loretta Lynn

Loretta Lynn's sweet tribute to her father and her Kentucky upbringing just might bring a tear to your eye. The legendary country singer paints a vivid picture of how hard her father worked to support their family.

“The Best Day” by George Strait

This heartfelt song follows a father-son pair as they make treasured memories over a lifetime.

“Never Grow Up” by Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift knows how to tug at those heartstrings. "Never Grow Up" takes listeners through the journey of growing up and leaving home. Though every baby bird has to leave the next eventually, "Never Grow Up" reminds us that we'll always need our parents.

“Isn’t She Lovely” by Stevie Wonder

It's hard to imagine a more quintessential Father's Day song than this one: Stevie Wonder wrote "Isn't She Lovely" to honor the birth of his daughter Aisha.

“Father To Son” by Queen

This hard rock ballad is one of Queen's lesser-known songs, but its lyricism is an underrated gem. Amid heavy guitar riffs, Queen crafts an epic tale of the legacy passed between fathers and sons.

“My Father’s Eyes” by Eric Clapton

Eric Clapton is known for beautiful and heart-rending songs like "Tears from Heaven." This song is no less affecting: Clapton describes how he longs for his late father's guidance as he becomes a parent himself.

“Lullaby (Goodnight My Angel)” by Billy Joel

This sweet song has been a classic for parents and children alike since Joel released it in 1994. Joel wrote the song in honor of his daughter, and it reflects the enduring love between parents and children.

“Song for Dad” by Keith Urban

In "Song for Dad," Keith Urban recounts how he began to appreciate and understand his father better as he grew older. "I only hope when I have my own family / That every day I see a little more of my father in me," he sings.

“Winter” by Tori Amos

Through vignettes from childhood, Amos describes a father's unwavering support for his daughter. She illustrates the unconditional love parents have for their children: "When you gonna love you as much as I do?"

“Papa’s Got A Brand New Bag” by James Brown

Don't forget: your parents were once young and hip, too. James Brown's classic jam “Papa’s Got A Brand New Bag” proves that your dad is never too old to teach you new tricks.

“Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy)” by John Lennon

John Lennon wrote "Beautiful Boy (Darling Boy)" for his son Sean. He promises to always protect his son: "Close your eyes / Have no fear / The monster’s gone / He’s on the run / And your daddy’s here."

“Daddy’s Working Boots” by Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton's love for her father shines brightly in this tribute. Though her family grew up poor, her father always made sure they had what they needed. "My dear hard workin’ daddy works his life away for us / That’s the way that daddy shows to us his love," Parton sings.

“My Father’s House” by Bruce Springsteen

In "My Father's House," Springsteen sings about his childhood memories and the heart-wrenching reality of growing up and growing apart.

“Butterfly Kisses” by Bob Carlisle

"Butterfly Kisses" is another Father's Day classic for a reason. Bob Carlisle sings about his love and gratitude for his daughter with sweet lyrics like "There’s two things I know for sure / She was sent here from heaven / And she’s daddy’s little girl."

“He Didn’t Have To Be” by Brad Paisley

Families are bonded by love, not just blood. With "He Didn't Have to Be," Brad Paisley movingly pays tribute to his stepfather, who came into his life when he was five.

“Father and Daughter” by Paul Simon

With this sentimental song, Paul Simon promises to always love and guide his daughter. "As long as one and one is two / There could never be a father loved his daughter / More than I love you," he sings.

“That Silver Haired Daddy of Mine” by Gene Autry

It's a well-worn joke that kids are responsible for giving their parents gray hair. In “That Silver Haired Daddy of Mine,” Gene Autry makes a touching apology to his father for causing him to worry.

“My Old Man” by Zac Brown Band

As a kid, your dad seems like a superhero. Once you get past the terrible teen years, you might gain even more appreciation for your father. "My Old Man" describes how that admiration endures, with lyrics like "I can still remember every lesson he taught me / Growing up learning how to be / Like my old man."

“Dance with My Father” by Luther Vandross

Luther Vandross lost his father at a young age, and this song is a moving tribute to his father's memory. He sings about how he will always miss his father: "If I could get another chance / Another walk, another dance with him / I’d play a song that would never ever end / How I’d love, love, love to dance with my father again."

“Daddy Sang Bass” by Johnny Cash

In "Daddy Sang Bass," Cash sings about how music brings families together during hard times.

“Your Song” by Elton John

"Your Song" is the perfect tribute to our loved ones. Remind your father that he brings you so much joy just by being in your life.

“You’ll Be In My Heart” by Phil Collins

This Disney classic has been bringing the tears ever since "Tarzan" debuted in 1999. Phil Collins wrote this song in honor of his daughter Lily.

“They Don’t Make ‘Em Like My Daddy” by Loretta Lynn

There's no questioning Loretta Lynn's love and appreciation for her dad. In “They Don’t Make ‘Em Like My Daddy,” Lynn describes her father as "just one heck of a man that worked for what he got."

“Cat’s in the Cradle” by Harry Chapin

This classic song isn't the happiest portrait of fatherhood, but it speaks to the importance of spending time with your children before they're all grown up.

“Just the Two of Us” by Will Smith

Will Smith reworked the lyrics to this classic song to be about fatherhood. "You’re living proof that dreams do come true / I love you and I’m here for you," he sings to his son.

“Your Daddy Loves You” by Gil Scott-Heron

This song is a reminder that a father's love transcends all circumstances.