Here's a list of the food restaurants open on Thanksgiving this year

Thanksgiving is all about family, friends and, of course — food. Between the mashed potatoes, turkey, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie, there are countless delicious dishes to feast upon this holiday season.

But with the rising food prices due to inflation, more Americans are considering ordering their Thanksgiving meals out rather than making something at home. Sure, some grocery stores like Aldi and Walmart are lowering their food prices, but that's still not enough to convince some Americans to splurge on all the ingredients needed to cook the perfect Thanksgiving meal.

So, if you want to steer clear of the kitchen without spending a fortune on dinner for the whole family, then hit up your local McDonald's, Burger King or fast food chain of choice. But first, check out this list of the fast food restaurants staying open on Thanksgiving in 2022.

Keep in mind that hours may vary by location, so call ahead for the most up-to-date information.

Applebee's

An Applebee's spokesperson tells TODAY.com that restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving Day. Contact your local restaurant for specific hours and offerings.

McDonald’s

Most McDonalds locations are open on Thanksgiving, but hours may vary depending on location. You can use their store locator to find out the hours for specific locations.

Dunkin’

Everyone runs on Dunkin’ — especially during the holidays. Dunkin’ will be open for all your caffeinated needs, but check out the website for up-to-date hours.

Denny's

Denny's is open 365 days a year — including Thanksgiving. Their menu consists of the all-day breakfast foods like pancakes and omelets, along with burgers, salads and diner-style offerings.

Jack in the Box

Most locations are open on Thanksgiving, but a select few keep their doors closed. For specific hours, check the store locator on the restaurant's website.

Qdoba

Want to swap turkey for Mexican food this year? Qdoba is open on Thanksgiving, but be sure to confirm their hours here.

IHOP

Not only will IHOP be open on Thanksgiving, but they're also offering a $5 coupon with a purchase of a $25 gift card. While restaurants will remain open nationwide, they encourage you to call your specific location for holiday hours.

Popeyes

Fried chicken on Thanksgiving? Now, that's something we can get behind. If you didn't get a chance to order a turkey and sides ahead of time, you can swing by your nearest restaurant and order off their everyday menu.

TGI Fridays

Many TGI Friday’s restaurants are open on Thanksgiving, but some will have different holiday hours. What's more, they're offering a special Thanksgiving menu through Nov. 29.

Domino’s

Domino's will remain open on Thanksgiving, but with special hours. Use their store locator to find the hours for your nearest location.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme will keep its doors open for Thanksgiving, but hours may vary. Fill up on something fall-inspired like mini pie donuts in one of four classic flavors: pecan, pumpkin, lemon kreme™ and dutch apple pie.

Papa John's

Craving pizza this holiday season? Papa John's will be open on Thanksgiving to satisfy your taste buds. Find specific restaurant hours here.

Starbucks

Coffee lovers, rejoice! Starbucks will remain open on Thanksgiving. However, the hours will vary by location. Curious what this means for the location near you? Check out the website.

Pizza Hut

If you Pizza Hut is the way to your heart, then you're in luck because they're staying open on Thanksgiving with modified holiday hours. For more information on their Thanksgiving hours, head to their website.

Wendy's

Wendy's will be open on Thanksgiving with reduced hours in specific locations. You know what that means: A frosty and fries combo is in order. Find the special holiday hours for your nearest location here.

Burger King

Burger King will be open on Thanksgiving, but make make sure you check the hours of your local restaurant before you hop in the car.

Sonic

When in doubt, swing by Sonic for an icy slush. Hours for specific locations can be found on their website.

Golden Corral

All restaurants will be open on Thanksgiving from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. In addition to their standard fare, they’re offering a Thanksgiving Day buffet, complete with carved roasted turkey, glazed ham, beef roast and a variety of traditional sides.

Subway

Some Subway locations will remain open this Thanksgiving. Get your local restaurant hours here.

Boston Market

Get all your favorites — ham, chicken and roasted turkey, along with all the fixins' — at your nearest Boston Market on Thanksgiving Day. A spokesperson for Boston Market tells TODAY.com that holiday menus are available through Jan. 3, 2023. Find specific restaurant hours here.

Bob Evans

Swing by your local Bob Evans for a warm breakfast, lunch or dinner on Thanksgiving. Take it to go or enjoy it at your nearest restaurant.