Got Halloween on the brain? Well, it's no surprise. Halloween decorations are already starting to take over store shelves, which means one thing: October 31 will be here before we know it.

If you're on the hunt for a unique costume for two, look no further than these famous couples' costumes from years past.

Over the years, some of our favorite celebrities including TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie and Carson Daly have wowed us with some seriously brilliant Halloween costumes.

Remember the year Heidi Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz showed up as a cyborg alien and astronaut? Or the time they went green to look like the lovebirds from "Shrek"? We've got 'em all and more.

Just because you’re not attending a star-studded Halloween bash doesn’t mean you can’t dress like an A-lister at your own party. Find inspiration in the looks below, then call your partner-in-costume to decide who's who.

Heidi Klum and Seal as apes from "Planet of the Apes"

Jemal Countess / Getty Images

Who can forget this unbelievable transformation? Then-couple Heidi Klum and Seal floored us all with these as-real-as-it-gets "Planet of the Apes" costumes.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta Jones as Lawrence of Arabia and Jean Harlow

Ben Gabbe / Getty Images

It doesn't even matter that these two didn't coordinate. Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones both brought the glitz and glamour — but Zeta-Jones really came out on top.

Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber as 1970s disco icons

Michael Kovac / Getty Images

Look out Studio 54, here come Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber! Between their flared bottoms and platform kicks, the two looked ready to boogie all night long.

Molly Sims and Scott Stuber as Jeannie and Tony Nelson from "I Dream of Jeannie"

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

You can't help but love this costume from the classic '60s show "I Dream of Jeannie." Molly Sims and Scott Stuber really committed to the character, ultra-high ponytail and all.

Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban as Sonny and Cher

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

I got you, babe. Best friends Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban took us back to happier days (ya know, when Sonny and Cher were dominating the charts) with these stage-worthy costumes.

Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller as Mario and Luigi

JB Lacroix / WireImage / Getty Images

Follow Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller's lead and dress like the characters from your favorite childhood video game. Mario and Luigi are definitely the easiest costumes to pull off, but your friends may be tempted to join as Princess Peach, Toad, Bowser and Yoshi.

Rande Gerber and Harry Styles as David Bowie and Elton John

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Name a more iconic duo. We'll wait. Even though this isn't technically a couples costume, it's sure to take home the trophy.

Bella Hadid and the Weeknd as Beetlejuice and Lydia Deetz

Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty Images

Bella Hadid and the Weeknd had a very "Beetlejuice" Halloween back in 2018. The model really committed to her part by carrying around a bouquet of dead roses, just like Lydia did in the movie.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend as Cleopatra and Mark Antony

Michael Loccisano / WireImage / Getty Images

The real-life couple dressed as one of the most famous couples in history — and looked positively regal doing so.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel as Justin Timberlake and a microphone

Michael Kovac / Getty Images

Jessica Biel dressed up as her husband from his 'N Sync days, and he went as a microphone. Talk about an iconic duo!

Charlie Cox and Tom Hiddleston as Daredevil and Loki

Bruce Glikas / Getty Images

Roles reserved: Charlie Cox and Tom Hiddleston made everyone do a double take when they swapped superhero identities for Halloween. Daredevil meet Loki, Loki meet Daredevil.

Heidi Klum and Gigi Hadid as Jessica Rabbit and Sandy from "Grease"

Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

Definitely not a couples costume, but Heidi Klum as Jessica Rabbit posing with Gigi Hadid as Sandy from "Grease" is just too awesome to leave out.

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka as Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

FilmMagic / Getty Images

Neil Patrick Harris and husband, David Burtka, never ever let us down. This Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Halloween costume is hilarious.

Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld as the Big Bad Wolf and Grandmother

Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

A fairytale if there ever was one, Jerry and Jessica Seinfeld go full-on "Little Red Riding Hood" in their 2018 couples costume.

Jane Krakowski and Michael Kors as Barbarella and starman

Aurora Rose / Patrick McMullan / Getty Images

Michael Kors and Jane Krakowski took a trip to the 41st century in these futuristic costumes. Krakowski went as the Queen of the Galaxy, while Kors went for a more subdued, star-studded look.

Trevor Noah and Jordyn Taylor as Prince Akeem and a troll doll

Michael Stewart / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Trevor Noah is pure royalty in this costume inspired by the '80s movie, "Coming to America." And Jordyn Taylor's troll hair? Incredible.

Lana Gomez and Sebastian Maniscalco as bride and groom cake-toppers

Matt Winkelmeye / Getty Images

This costume takes the cake. Literally. We're not even sure how they did it, but comedian Sebastian Maniscalco and his wife, Lana Gomez, looked fabulous as wedding cake toppers.

Scout and Rumer Willis as country cowboys

Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

These two look ready to take to the stage and croon a few country ballads.

Daniel Nguyen and Jeannie Mai as Carl and Russell from "Up"

Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

The movie may make you sob, but this adorable costume has the opposite effect. There's just something about seeing Carl and Russell together that makes us all smile from ear to ear.

Mia Swier and Darren Criss as Cruella de Vil and a Dalmatian

Vivien Killilea / Getty Images

Hide your pups! Cruella de Vil is hunting Dalmatians — and let's just hope Darren Criss has an escape plan.

Daymond and Heather John as Jake Sully from "Avatar" and an Egyptian princess

Noam Galai / Getty Images

"The People's Shark" and his wife merged the worlds of Pandora and ancient Egypt with these stunning costumes.

Brian Keys and Hunter McGrady as Prince Eric and Ariel from "The Little Mermaid"

Craig Barritt / Getty Images

We can't help but want to be part of Brian Keys and Hunter McGrady's world after seeing their ultra-glam "The Little Mermaid" costumes.

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey as angels

Shareif Ziyadat / Getty Images

The heavens opened up to deliver this angelic couples costume worn by Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey at a Halloween party back in 2009.

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin as Lucy and Desi

Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage / Getty Images

Oh, Luuucccy? We get all the feels from Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin wearing this retro Lucy and Desi couples costume from "I Love Lucy."

Michael Kors and Bette Midler as Adam and Marie Antoinette

Monica Schipper / WireImage / Getty Images

Take a bite of Michael Kors' apple ... or don't! He went back to biblical times by dressing as Adam of "Adam and Eve," while Bette Midler dazzled as Marie Antoinette.

Lester Holt and Al Roker as The Blues Brothers

Taylor Hill / Getty Images

Lester Holt and Al Roker brought the soul to TODAY when they dressed up as Jake and Elwood Blues.

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka as Westly and Iñigo Montoya from "The Princess Bride"

Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka did it again! These two looked like the stepped right out of the movie in these incredibly detailed "The Princess Bride" costumes.

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin as Future Trunks and Gaara

Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin took their love of anime to the next level when they showed up as characters from "Dragon Ball Z" and "Naruto."

Harry Connick Jr. and Jill Goodacre as a New Orleans Saints football player and '70s disco queen

Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images

This Harry Connick Jr. football costume is a touchdown! The rest of the family also makes it into the end zone, especially his wife, Jill Goodacre, who showed up in a groovy outfit.

Ice-T and Coco Austin as a killer from "The Purge: Election Year" and Madonna

Taylor Hill / Getty Images

Ice-T and Coco Austin never disappoint in the costume department. Even though they didn't coordinate, they get high marks for being terrifying and fabulous.

Philippe and David Blonde as Batman and Catwoman

Taylor Hill / Getty Images

Phillippe and Davide Blonde are here and ready to save Gotham's citizens in these superhero costumes.

Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein as the Tin Man and Dorothy from "The Wizard of Oz"

Ben Gabbe / Getty Images

Close friends Ben Platt and Beanie Feldstein turned the red carpet into the Land of Oz in these storybook-inspired costumes.

Antoni Porowski and Kevin Harrington as Blockbuster employees returned from the dead

Ben Gabbe / Getty Images

This one gets an A+ for originality. Even though Blockbuster is long gone, this couples costume brought the video rental giant back to life — in one way or another.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz as a cyborg alien and astronaut

FilmMagic / Getty Images

Heidi Klum's 2019 alien cyborg costume may be her most extravagant yet! Her look took nearly 12 hours to create — and her husband was totally on board.

Keven Undergaro and Maria Menounos as fast food workers

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Would you like some fries with that? It's hard not to love this duo dressed up in vintage-inspired McDonalds uniforms.

Stephen Amell and Cassandra Jean as a frankurter and beans

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

You are what you eat, right? Stephen Amell and Cassandra Jean went as franks and beans, and looked totally adorable doing so.

Mark Birnbaum and Tori Praver as Vivian Ward and Edward Lewis from "Pretty Woman"

Bryan Steffy / Getty Images

If you want the fairytale, then take inspiration from Mark Birnbaum and Tori Praver and dress up as the unexpected couple from the 90s rom-com.

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan as cats

Jerod Harris / Getty Images

Channing Tatum took inspiration from Dr. Seuss' "The Cat In the Hat," while then-wife Jenna Dewan opted for a sexier, leather-clad look.

Joey Fatone and Izabel Araujo as the Grady twins from "The Shining"

Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images

Nothing says "come play with us" quite like these Grady twin costumes ... wouldn't you say?

Abby Champion and Patrick Schwarzenegger as Austin Powers and a fembot

Michael Kovac / Getty Images

Ooh, behave! This couples costume from "Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery" is way too groovy, baby!

Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka as a naughty bunny and Pac-Man

Gabriel Olsen / Getty Images

While this isn't exactly a couples costume, Paris Hilton wearing a naughty bunny outfit and Chris Zylka as a Pac-Man make a good Halloween team.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz as Shrek and Fiona

Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz look like they came straight from the swamp in these head-to-toe green looks.

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse as San and Ashitaka from "Princess Mononoke"

Taylor Hill / Getty Images

Another party, another anime-inspired costume: This time around, the couple went as characters from "Princess Mononoke," an animated Japanese adventure film.

Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford as Garth and Wayne from "Wayne's World"

Taylor Hill / Getty Images

Former TODAY co-hosts pulled out all the stops to look like everyone's favorite slackers-turned-cable TV stars.

Josh Duhamel and Fergie as Karl Lagerfeld and Choupette

Amy Graves / Getty Images

Josh Duhamel and Fergie dressed up as fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld and his cat back in 2015.

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor as a panda and harlequin

Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty Images

Couples' costumes don't need to coordinate to be adorable. That's the case with Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor when they dressed up in these onesies.

Savannah Guthrie and Carson Daly as Sandy and Danny from "Grease"

Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

These two go together like "rama lama lama ka dinga da dinga dong!"