What are CVS' Christmas hours? Here’s when the store is open

Come Christmas morning, all the planning in the world won't change a thing when you realize you forgot to buy batteries for your kid's toy.

Or given that the holidays are all about togetherness (and a lot of it), there may be someone in your group who ends up with a cold just in time for Santa's arrival and needs medicine, stat.

Fortunately, you're not completely out of luck.

No matter what you need, CVS stores are open and waiting for you on Christmas Day. While many large retailers like Target, Walmart and Costco are closed on Christmas Day, CVS keeps their doors open for all your last-minute needs.

Here's what you need to know about CVS' Christmas hours in 2022.

What are CVS' Christmas Hours in 2022?

If in the middle of your holiday movie marathon you realize you forgot popcorn, you can swing by your local CVS to get your fix.

Stores will operate during normal business hours on Christmas Eve and many CVS Pharmacy locations, including 24-hours locations, will remain open on Christmas, a CVS spokesperson tells TODAY.com via email.

Keep in mind that some pharmacy hours may be reduced or locations will be closed for the holiday, according to the spokesperson, who recommends calling ahead or checking the website for up-to-date information.

Since Target stores are closed on Christmas Day, any CVS branches located within Target stores will also be closed.

Where can I go if the CVS near me is closed on Christmas?

While a majority of CVS stores will be open on Christmas Day, it’s possible that your specific location may follow a different holiday schedule.

If that's the case, check out the following stores:

Cumberland Farms: Stores open at 8 a.m. Cumberland Farms is offering free coffee (hot or iced, any size) to customers from 8 a.m. to close, no purchase necessary. Find local hours here.

Stores open at 8 a.m. Cumberland Farms is offering free coffee (hot or iced, any size) to customers from 8 a.m. to close, no purchase necessary. Find local hours here. Rite Aid : Select stores are open, but some may be closed or operating with reduced hours. Find local hours here.

: Select stores are open, but some may be closed or operating with reduced hours. Find local hours here. Walgreens : Most stores are open with adjusted operating hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. 24-hour pharmacies will remain open. Find local hours here.

: Most stores are open with adjusted operating hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. 24-hour pharmacies will remain open. Find local hours here. 7-Eleven: 7-Eleven locations nationwide are open, but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.

Planning ahead? We've got CVS' New Year's hours

Whether you're planning on watching the ball drop on New Year's Eve or ringing in 2023 with a little retail therapy, you can rest esy knowing that CVS is open on both New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

However, like Christmas, hours may vary by location and some may be even be closed completely.