It's Christmas and, naturally, you just remembered that prescription you were supposed to pick up before the stress of the holidays kicked in.

Or, perhaps, you forgot gift cards or need tape to finish wrapping up the last of the holiday gifts before guests start to arrive.

Not to worry, it happens to the best of us. When it does, the first thing you probably think of is to wonder if CVS is open on Christmas so you can swing by and pick up any forgotten necessities.

Given that many retailers and grocery stores are closed in observance of the holiday, including Walmart, Target, Aldi, Costco and others, it's hard to know which stores will be open and which ones won't.

Either way, you'll be relieved to know that we've got the details on CVS Christmas hours right here.

To be sure we got the details correct, TODAY.com reached out to CVS to get the specifics on Christmas Day hours this year. That way you'll know ahead of time whether doors will be open, or if you'll find an empty parking lot instead.

What are CVS Christmas hours in 2023?

If you develop a bad case of the sniffles right in the middle of singing Christmas carols and need to run out for a box tissues, good news: a majority of CVS stores will be open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day this year.

According to a spokesperson, "Many CVS Pharmacy locations will be open during regular hours over the holidays."

That said, some stores might be closed or have reduced hours, the CVS spokesperson says.

To make sure your local pharmacy is open and welcoming customers, CVS recommends that people call ahead before visiting or check store hours online.

To save you the time and trouble of looking them up yourself, you'll find the CVS store locator right here.

Where can I go if the CVS near me is closed on Christmas?

While a majority of CVS stores will be open on Christmas Day, it’s possible that your specific location may follow a different holiday schedule.

If that’s the case, try one of these other pharmacies or convenience stores.

Cumberland Farms: Stores are open on Christmas. Find local hours here.

7-Eleven: 7-Eleven locations nationwide are open, but hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.

Walgreens: Most stores are open with adjusted operating hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. 24-hour pharmacies will remain open. Find local hours here.

For more stores open on Christmas, find a full list right here.

What are the CVS New Year’s hours in 2024?

Just like Christmas, most CVS stores will be open on New Year’s Eve, as well as New Year’s Day 2024, which falls on Monday, Jan. 1 this year.

Of course, it’s always a good idea to check ahead of time on the store locator before you go as different stores may have adjusted hours.