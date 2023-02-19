Is Costco open on Presidents Day? We've got the store's holiday hours

Presidents Day is an annual holiday to honor George Washington's birthday and the 45 presidents that followed in his footsteps. And while many use this day to celebrate these leaders, most people are just grateful that it results in a three-day long weekend.

As with many federal holidays, most schools, banks, post offices and other government offices and agencies are closed. But if you're looking to spend the long weekend shopping or stocking up on groceries, many retailers will be open.

No matter what you need, Costco has most definitely got it — in bulk. But before you beeline to your local store for some rotisserie chicken or paper towels, let's take a look to see if it's even open.

Is Costco open on Presidents Day?

All Costco warehouses will be open with regular hours on Monday, Feb. 20. For more information about specific hours for individual locations, visit the store's website.

A Costco spokesperson confirmed to TODAY.com that Costco warehouses will be closed on the following holidays: New Year's Day, Easter Sunday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

Where else can I shop on Presidents Day?

Though Costco always seems to have everything you could possibly need, we rounded up a couple of other stores that will be open on Presidents Day to check out just in case.

Hours may vary by location so make sure to call ahead or check the retailer's website for more information.