Memorial Day has arrived and with it? Well, summer for starters.

Even though the true summer solstice doesn't actually land until June 20, everyone knows that Memorial Day is really when the season begins.

With that in mind, you may be spending long weekend beaching it, having a backyard picnic or honoring America's fallen servicemen and women, which is the reason why the last Monday in May is observed as a federal holiday.

Whatever you've got planned for the long weekend, you may be wondering if a Costco near you is open on Memorial Day.

Fair question given that Costco clubs are typically closed on a majority of the major holidays including Easter, Christmas and Thanksgiving.

But what about Memorial Day in 2024? Will Costco be open or closed?

Fortunately, we've got all the answers you're looking for along with the rest of the details to know on what other stores will be open or closed this year including Target, Walmart, popular grocery stores like Trader Joe's and Whole Foods, as well as convenience stops and pharmacies.

So, without further adieu, here's the lowdown.

Is Costco open on Memorial Day 2024?

If you were hoping to do some shopping at one of Costco's warehouse clubs, it'll have to wait until Tuesday, May 28, because Costco is closed on Memorial Day in 2024.

Along with Memorial Day, Costco is also closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day, New Year's Day, Labor Day, Easter and July 4. All dates you might want to jot down on your 2024 calendar.

Stores open on Memorial Day 2024

While Costco is closed this Memorial Day, plenty of other stores will be open for business and you'll find a comprehensive list of them right here.

As always, it's never a bad idea to check local store hours before heading out the door, just to be sure you don't wind up in an empty parking lot.

Ace Hardware : Many stores will be open, however stores are independently owned and operated, so hours may vary by location. Customers are encouraged to contact their local store to confirm business hours before going. Find local hours here.

: Many stores will be open, however stores are independently owned and operated, so hours may vary by location. Customers are encouraged to contact their local store to confirm business hours before going. Find local hours here. American Eagle : Store hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Store hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Apple : Hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Athleta: Hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

Hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Banana Republic : Hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Barnes & Noble : Stores will be open, some with amended holiday hours. Barnes & Noble recommends that customers check local hours before going. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open, some with amended holiday hours. Barnes & Noble recommends that customers check local hours before going. Find local hours here. Bath & Body Works : Hours vary by store location. Find local hours here.

: Hours vary by store location. Find local hours here. Belk : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Best Buy : Stores are open from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Find local hours here. Big Lots : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. DICK’s Sporting Goods : Hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Dillard’s : Stores are open, hours may vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open, hours may vary by location. Find local hours here. Dollar Tree : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Family Dollar : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Gap : Hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Hobby Lobby : Stores will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Find local hours here. Home Depot : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. HomeGoods : Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Homesense : Store are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Store are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Ikea : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. JCPenney : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Joann : Stores will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Find local hours here. Kirkland’s Home : Stores will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Find local hours here. Kohl’s : Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Lowe’s : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Macy’s : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Marshalls : Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Menards: Stores open at their regular time and close at 8:00 p.m. Find local hours here.

Stores open at their regular time and close at 8:00 p.m. Find local hours here. Michaels : Stores will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Find local hours here. Old Navy : Stores are open, hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open, hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Nordstrom : Stores are open, hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open, hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Nordstrom Rack : Stores are open, hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open, hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Petco : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Petsmart : Stores will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Find local hours here. REI : Stores will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Find local hours here. Sephora : Hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

: Hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Sierra : Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. TJ Maxx : Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Tractor Supply : Stores will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Find local hours here. True Value : Stores are independently owned and operated. Some locations may be open, while others are closed or closing early. Call ahead or check hours before going. Find local hours here.

: Stores are independently owned and operated. Some locations may be open, while others are closed or closing early. Call ahead or check hours before going. Find local hours here. Ulta: A majority of stores will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Select stores may have different hours. Check local stores to confirm before going. Find local hours here.

Grocery stores open on Memorial Day

ACME : Stores will be open, but pharmacies may be closed or have adjusted hours. Pharmacies are closed. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open, but pharmacies may be closed or have adjusted hours. Pharmacies are closed. Find local hours here. Albertsons : Stores are open, but pharmacies may be closed or have adjusted hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open, but pharmacies may be closed or have adjusted hours. Find local hours here. Aldi : Stores will be open, but hours will be limited. Find local store hours here.

: Stores will be open, but hours will be limited. Find local store hours here. Big Y : Stores will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Pharmacies will be closed. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Pharmacies will be closed. Find local hours here. BJ’s Wholesale Club: Clubs are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Clubs are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Central Market : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Food Lion : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Giant Eagle : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Pharmacies will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Pharmacies will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Find local hours here. Hannaford : Stores will be open, hours may vary by location. Customers are advised to confirm holiday hours before going. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open, hours may vary by location. Customers are advised to confirm holiday hours before going. Find local hours here. Harris Teeter : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Harveys Supermarket : Stores are open, hours may vary. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open, hours may vary. Find local hours here. H-E-B : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Hy-Vee: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Jewel-Osco : Stores will be open, but pharmacies may be closed or operate with adjusted hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open, but pharmacies may be closed or operate with adjusted hours. Find local hours here. Kroger: A majority of stores will be open during regular business hours. Confirm hours before going. Find local hours here.

A majority of stores will be open during regular business hours. Confirm hours before going. Find local hours here. Market District : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Pharmacies will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Pharmacies will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Find local hours here. Safeway: Stores are open, but pharmacies may be closed or have adjusted hours. Find local hours here.

Stores are open, but pharmacies may be closed or have adjusted hours. Find local hours here. Shaws: Stores will be open, but pharmacies may be closed or operate with reduced hours. Find local hours here.

Stores will be open, but pharmacies may be closed or operate with reduced hours. Find local hours here. ShopRite: ShopRite stores are independently owned and operated and holiday hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

ShopRite stores are independently owned and operated and holiday hours vary by location. Find local hours here. Sprouts Farmers Market : Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Stop and Shop : Stores and gas stations will be open during normal business hours. Pharmacies will be closed. Find local hours here.

: Stores and gas stations will be open during normal business hours. Pharmacies will be closed. Find local hours here. Target : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Tom Thumb Grocery Stores: Stores will be open, but pharmacies may be closed or operate with reduced hours. Find local hours here.

Stores will be open, but pharmacies may be closed or operate with reduced hours. Find local hours here. Trader Joe’s : Stores will be open during regular business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during regular business hours. Find local hours here. Vons: Stores will be open, but pharmacies may be closed or operate with adjusted hours. Find local hours here.

Stores will be open, but pharmacies may be closed or operate with adjusted hours. Find local hours here. Walmart : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Wegmans : Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

: Stores will be open during normal business hours. Find local hours here. Whole Foods: Stores are open. Hours vary by location. Find local hours here.

Stores are open. Hours vary by location. Find local hours here. WinCo Foods: Stores are open during normal business hours. Find local hours here.

Pharmacies open on Memorial Day

CVS : Many CVS Pharmacy locations will be open during regular hours on Memorial Day. However, some stores may have reduced hours. CVS recommends that customers call their local stores before visiting or check hours online. Find local hours here.

: Many CVS Pharmacy locations will be open during regular hours on Memorial Day. However, some stores may have reduced hours. CVS recommends that customers call their local stores before visiting or check hours online. Find local hours here. Rite Aid: A majority of Rite Aid stores will be open on Memorial Day with varying hours. Customers are encouraged to check local store hours before going. Find local hours here.

A majority of Rite Aid stores will be open on Memorial Day with varying hours. Customers are encouraged to check local store hours before going. Find local hours here. Walgreens: Walgreens stores will be open during normal business hours on Memorial Day. However, a majority of pharmacies will be closed except for 24-hour locations and other select pharmacies. Walgreens recommends that customers check the store locator to find specific hours. Find local hours here.

Convenience stores open on Memorial Day