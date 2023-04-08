Is Costco open on Easter? We've got the store's holiday hours

There are surely a number of egg-cellent ways to celebrate Easter with your loved ones.

For many, it means dyeing Easter eggs, arranging baskets full of goodies, and jamming out to festive songs while whipping up a feast for family and friends.

Speaking of food, there are so many different dishes that make up a scrumptious Easter spread. Whether it’s a sweet-meets-savory brunch with hot crossed buns and a veggie-loaded frittata or a dinner complete with glazed ham and a smorgasbord of spring-ready favorites, there’s no shortage of delicious eats to go around.

In the event that you need to stop by your local Costco for any last-minute ingredients (or, ya know, another carton of eggs in case of an egg-mergency), you'll want to know if the wholesaler is even open in the first place. Luckily, we have all the details about Costco's Easter Sunday plans in 2023.

Is Costco open on Easter?

All U.S. Costco warehouses will be closed on Easter Sunday, a spokesperson confirmed to TODAY.com. That means, if you have plans to swing by your closest Costco over the holiday weekend, you'll want to do it before the Easter Bunny comes to town.

Easter is one of seven holidays that the wholesaler observes. Costco also shuts its doors on New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.

Where else can I shop on Easter?

Costco may be your go-to, but desperate times call for desperate measures (we kid, we kid). Instead, head to the following grocery stores and supermarket chains, all of which will be open for business on Easter Sunday: