With Christmas finally here, we're guessing that you've hung the stockings by the fire (with care, of course) and have a plate of Christmas cookies ready to go for Santa.

But what about toilet paper? Or perhaps wine for Christmas dinner? If, in the craziness of the holidaze you neglected to pick up the necessities, then you aren't alone. This time of year, keeping it all straight can be stressful for pretty much everyone.

Thankfully, there's still time to wrap things up (yes, Christmas pun totally intended), because there are plenty of stores open on Christmas Eve to accommodate last-minute shoppers.

But what about Costco's holiday store hours? You may be wondering if the popular wholesaler is open on Christmas Eve and, if so, what Christmas Eve warehouse hours are this year. Thankfully, we've got 'em right here to save you the trouble of tracking them down yourself.

Read on to find out everything you need to know on when Costco opens, closes and if you're thinking, "Hmm, where is there a Costco near me?" Well, good news, we've got an answer for that, too.

What are Costco's 2023 Christmas Eve hours?

Costco shoppers may already know that the wholesaler routinely closes its doors for major holidays like Thanksgiving, July 4 and Labor Day.

But what about Christmas Eve? You can breathe a sigh of relief, because Costco is open for business on Dec. 24.

That said, unlike some other retailers, which remain open well into the evening to ensure shoppers can complete their final holiday purchases, Costco will be closing around dinnertime. Specifically, Costco will be open on Christmas Eve from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Technically, that gives you all day to get your holiday shopping in. If you're reading this at 5:35 p.m., don't fret. You can still potentially find what you're looking for at one of these other stores open on Christmas Eve, which we've conveniently listed for you right here.

Where to find a Costco near you

If you're traveling for the holiday or have never been and are interested in checking out the wholesaler, we've got a handy warehouse locator with details on store locations, hours, pharmacies, food court specifics and everything else you need to know right here.

Consider it a little holiday gift from us to you.