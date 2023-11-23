'Tis officially the season — and with that comes all kinds of fun holiday delights!

Among them? Christmas cookies, cozy sweaters, festive gatherings — and, of course, shopping.

If you've got a gift list (and you're checking it twice), we're here to help get you make quick work of it this year. After all, there's not much time between now and Christmas...and with merely weeks to go, there isn't a moment to waste.

And, let's face it: once holiday shopping is out of the way, you can kick back, relax and enjoy all of the glad tidings and traditions that, as the Christmas song goes, make it the most wonderful time of the year.

If Costco is your go-to, you probably already know that like many retailers in 2023, Costco is closed on Thanksgiving and reopening Friday morning, Nov. 24, to welcome Black Friday shoppers.

Like most people, you're probably eager to score some savings or, perhaps, just need to stock up on household essentials now that Thanksgiving is in the rearview mirror.

Either way, we've got Costco's Black Friday hours to save you the time and trouble of looking them up yourself.

Read on to find out all the details.

Costco's Black Friday hours 2023

Unlike many retailers who are opening at the crack of dawn to greet bargain hunters, Costco will open its doors at 9 a.m. on Black Friday, which means you can relax with a nice cup of coffee before heading out to the warehouse.

Here's a complete rundown of Costco's holiday weekend hours:

Friday, Nov. 24 | 9 a.m. — 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 25 | 9 a.m. — 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 26 | 9 a.m. — 6 p.m.

Where to find a Costco near you

Chances are pretty good that you already know where the nearest Costco is, but if you’re traveling over the holiday weekend or just want to double check local hours, we’ve saved you the trouble of looking them up because who can’t use a little extra time during the holidays?

Find Costco's handy dandy store locator right here.

Other Black Friday hours 2023

If you’ve got a lot of shopping to do this year, you may be wondering what other Black Friday store hours are and, your in luck, we’ve got a list of openings and closings from many of your other favorite retailers including Target, Walmart, Best Buy and more.

You can find them all right here.