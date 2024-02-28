48 Cinco de Mayo jokes and puns that are positively spec-taco-ular

Cinco de Mayo is one of the most festive celebrations of the entire year.

Recognized on the fifth of May (which is what Cinco de Mayo translates to in Spanish), the date commemorates Mexico's victory over the French at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. But in the United States, the day has become an opportunity to celebrate with friends while indulging in margaritas, tacos, nachos, guacamole and other delicious dishes.

Whatever spirited plans you've got on the calendar to mark the occasion this year, whether it be to brush up on Cinco de Mayo facts or hosting a fiesta for friends and relatives, we've here to help deliver the laughs with this collection of funny Cinco de Mayo jokes and corny knock-knocks.

Because, seriously: there's never a bad time for a good dad joke, and this list of puns is guaranteed to guac your world. In fact, we think these one-liners are utterly spec-taco-ular, if we do say so ourselves.

Yep, it's obvious where this is headed, and the only thing you can do about it is prepare to roll your eyes, because these Cinco de Mayo jokes are seriously cheesy.

But even so, we still think that they're, well ... pretty grate.

Best Cinco de Mayo jokes

Salsa and chips walk into a restaurant. The host says, "Sorry, we don't serve appetizers here."

I only eat seafood on Cinco de Mayo. When I see food, I eat it.

Did you hear about the baker that got churros for Cinco de Mayo? They were just what he kneaded.

What did one taco chip say to the other? Let's go for a dip.

A diner says to the waiter, "Will my quesadilla be long?" The waiter replies, "No, it'll be round."

What did the guacamole say to the salsa? Avo good day.

What do churros and baseball have in common? They both require a batter.

Did you hear about the cat that ate a lime? Now it's a sourpuss.

How does Darth Vader like his quesadillas cooked? On the dark side.

I bought a broken Spanish guitar. No strings attached.

Where do birds go to celebrate Cinco de Mayo? Someplace cheep.

What did the plate say on Cinco de Mayo? Tonight, dinner's on me.

What do you call cheese that isn't yours? Nacho cheese!

How do you fix a broken tomato? With tomato paste.

What did the pepper say when his mom asked him to take out the trash? "No poblano."

Why did the girl wear a coat to Cinco de Mayo dinner? Because it was chili.

I love bad Cinco de Mayo puns. That's just how eye roll.

What did one sombrero say to the other? You go on ahead.

Where do you learn to make fried ice cream? At sundae school.

What happens when fried ice cream gets angry? It melts down.

Why did the tomato blush? It saw the taco salad dressing.

Why shouldn’t you tell a legume your secrets? They tend to spill the beans.

I'd tell you an enchilada joke, but it's probably too cheesy.

What did one avocado say to the other? You guac my world.

How do cows celebrate Cinco de Mayo? They go to the moo-vies.

What did the taco say to the burrito? I love you from my head tomatoes.

What did one Corona say to the other? It's ale good.

Cinco de Mayo knock-knock jokes

Knock, knock! Who's there? Churro. Churro who? Churro all I need in this world.

Knock, knock! Who's there? Anita. Anita who? Anita margarita, stat!

Knock, knock! Who's there? Lime. Lime who? Lime all yours.

Knock, knock! Who's there? Abby. Abby who? Abby Cinco de Mayo!

Knock, knock! Who's there? Aida. Aida who? Aida lot of guacamole and now I'm full!

Knock, knock! Who's there? Roach. Roach who? Roach you a Cinco de Mayo song, but I forgot the words.

Knock, knock! Who's there? Accordion. Accordion who? Accordion my sources, it's Cinco de Mayo.

Knock, knock! Who's there? Frank. Frank who? Frank you for getting me a margarita.

Knock, knock! Who's there? Olive. Olive who? Olive tacos!

Knock, knock! Who's there? Teddy. Teddy who? Teddy is Cinco de Mayo.

Knock, knock! Who's there? Wren. Wren who? Wren will these Cinco de Mayo jokes ever end?

Knock, knock! Who's there? Dewey. Dewey who? Dewey have any more salsa?

Knock, knock! Who's there? Watson. Watson who? Watson on the menu for Cinco de Mayo?

Knock, knock! Who's there? Arthur? Arthur who? Arthur any more nachos?

Knock, knock! Who's there? S'more. S'more who? S'more Cinco de Mayo jokes ahead.

Knock, knock! Who's there? Yah. Yah who? Yahoo! I'm excited for Cinco de Mayo too!

Knock, knock! Who's there? Bear. Bear who? Bear with me while I blend your margarita.