106 Christmas movie trivia questions to test your holiday IQ

Plunking down on the couch and watching Christmas movies is as much a part of the holidays as wrapping presents and singing Christmas carols.

And why not? It's entertaining to watch Clark Griswold as he presents the family Christmas tree in "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" or shed a few tears when George Bailey finally learns why it truly is a wonderful life after all.

They're the things that make watching holiday movies an annual Christmas tradition for many of us, and explain why we watch the same festive flicks again and again. It's like getting together with old friends you know well, which begs an even bigger question: How well do you know your Christmas movie trivia?

For example, which actor won an Academy Award for his portrayal of Santa Claus? Or which classic Christmas movie role was Jack Nicholson considered for? Where were all the interior scenes of "Home Alone" filmed? And whatever happened to Peter Billingsley, aka Ralphie Parker, from "A Christmas Story"?

If you know the answers to any of these trivia questions, you can skip right to the top of Santa's nice list because you're a true Christmas movie fan.

Not sure? No worries. You can test your Christmas trivia knowledge with these questions and answers — some open-ended, some true or false questions. Our list is broken up movie by movie, so you can tackle things one film at a time or create a hand-picked assortment tailored to your favorite flicks.

So, settle in with a cup of cheer and let's begin.

'Elf' (2003)

Question: What Rankin/Bass stop-motion classic movie is the aesthetic for “Elf” based on? Answer: "Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer" Question: Which character in “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer” is Buddy the Elf’s green costume modeled after? Answer: Hermey, the elf Question: How much was the film budget for the movie? Answer: $33 million Question: How much money did the movie “Elf” gross at the box office? Answer: Approximately $220 million worldwide Question: Prior to “Elf,” director Jon Favreau had only directed one feature film. What was it? Answer: “Made,” a movie about organized crime Question: Who was originally suggested to play Buddy the Elf’s father (James Caan)? Answer: Garry Shandling Question: Who was originally suggested to play the role of Jovie (Zooey Deschanel)? Answer: Katie Holmes. Question: Who was originally cast as Gimbel’s grumpy manager (Faizon Love)? Answer: Wanda Sykes. If you look closely, Love wears a name tag that says “Wanda” in the movie. Question: What notable scene in “Elf” wasn’t scripted? Answer: When Buddy the Elf (Will Ferrell) taps a man wearing a red sweatsuit along a New York City street and asks if he’s Santa Claus. Question: What did James Caan jokingly request to be called on the set of the movie? Answer: “Jimmy the Dream" Question: Where was the iconic scene at the end of “Elf” where cast members sing “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” filmed? Answer: Sixth Avenue and Central Park South in New York City Question: In what chilly location were the North Pole scenes filmed? Answer: The PNE Agrodome, an ice rink in Vancouver, British Columbia Question: Where were a majority of the interior shots of “Elf” filmed, including the Hobb’s apartment, the orphanage, and Greenway Press? Answer: Riverview Hospital, a shuttered mental institution in British Columbia Question: What are Buddy the Elf’s four food groups? Answer: Candy, candy canes, candy corns and syrup. Question: What song do Will Ferrell and Zooey Deschanel sing in the bathroom? Answer: “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” Question: Who plays famous children’s book author Miles Finch? Answer: Peter Dinklage Question: Peter Dinklage went on to win four Emmys for what television role? Answer: Tyrion Lannister in the HBO drama “Game of Thrones"

'Home Alone' (1990)

Question: Where is the McCallister family traveling to for Christmas? Answer: Paris, France Question: What are the names of the two men who plan to rob the McCallister house? Answer: Harry and Marv Question: Who wrote “Home Alone”? Answer: John Hughes Question: What other popular movies did John Hughes write? Answer: “National Lampoon’s Vacation,” “The Breakfast Club,” “Planes, Trains and Automobiles” and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” among others. Question: What other popular Christmas movie did John Hughes also write? Answer: "National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation" Question: What is Kevin’s older brother’s name? Answer: Buzz. Question: What is the name of Gus Polinksi’s (John Candy) polka band? Answer: The Kenosha Kickers Question: What’s the name of the Kenosha Kickers big “hit”? Answer: “Polka, Polka, Polka" Question: What are other “hit” songs by the Kenosha Kickers? Answer: “The Twin Lakes Polka,” “Yamahoozie Polka” and “Polka Twist" Question: What causes the McCallister’s to lose power? Answer: A tree branch falls on a wire Question: “Home Alone” was filmed at an abandoned school in which city and state? Answer: The interior scenes were filmed at New Trier Township High School in Winnetka, Illinois. Question: What other John Hughes movies were filmed at New Trier Township High School? Answer: “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” and “Uncle Buck” Question: What was the initial budget for “Home Alone”? Answer: $10 million Question: True or False — Warner Bros. produced “Home Alone.” Answer: False. Warner Bros. agreed to make the movie, then pulled the plug after it went over-budget. Question: Which studio ultimately made “Home Alone"? Answer: 20th Century Fox Question: What notable actors were considered to play the role of Harry (Joe Pesci)? Answer: Jon Lovitz and Robert De Niro Question: Which actor quit the movie over a salary dispute? Answer: Daniel Stern. Dan Roebuck took over the role before Stern eventually returned. Question: What is interesting about the “Home Alone” set? Answer: The primary colors of the McCallister house are all red and green. Question: How much did John Candy make for his appearance in “Home Alone”? Answer: $414 Question: Which movie critics gave “Home Alone” a negative review after its release? Answer: Siskel & Ebert, with Gene Siskel calling it a “dopey new comedy." Question: Who wrote the music score for “Home Alone”? Answer: Composer John Williams Question: What other notable films has John Williams composed music for? Answer: “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Star Wars,” “Jaws,” “Jurassic Park” and “Harry Potter,” among others. Question: How much money did “Home Alone” make on its opening weekend? Answer: $17 million

'Miracle on 34th Street' (1947)

Question: Which well-known actor played the young girl who believes the Macy’s Santa is real? Answer: Eight-year-old Natalie Wood plays Susan Walker in the film. Question: What other notable movies did Natalie Wood go on to star in? Answer: “Rebel Without a Cause,” “West Side Story” and “Splendor in the Grass” Question: Which actor won an Academy Award for their performance in “Miracle on 34th Street"? Answer: Actor Edmund Gwenn, who played Kris Kringle, won Best Supporting Actor for the role. Question: What memorable quote did Edmund Gwenn say during his acceptance speech? Answer: "Now I know there's a Santa Claus." Question: What other notable movies did Edmund Gwenn star in? Answer: "Miracle on 34th Street" was Gwenn's most famous role, however he was nominated for an Oscar for his role in the 1950 film "Mister 880." Question: Where is the real house featured in the film “Miracle on 34th Street” located? Answer: In Port Washington, New York Question: What real-life event did Edmund Gwenn attend as his movie character, Kris Kringle? Answer: Gwenn dressed up as Santa Claus for the 1946 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the footage appears in the movie. Question: What big-ticket item does Susan Walker (Natalie Wood) want Kris Kringle to give her for Christmas? Answer: A house Question: What was the original name of the film “Miracle on 34th Street"? Answer: “The Big Heart” Question: What were the nicknames Maureen O’Hara and Natalie Wood gave each other during the filming of “Miracle on 34th Street?” Answer: “Mamma Maureen” and “Natasha,” Natalie Wood’s birth name Question: What real-life department store does Kris Kringle work for in “Miracle on 34th Street?” Answer: Macy’s Question: True or false — The man who played R.H. Macy in “Miracle on 34th Street” is the real-life founder of Macy’s. Answer: False. R.H. Macy is played by actor Harry Antrim in the film. Question: True or false — “Miracle on 34th Street” was released in December of 1947. Answer: False. Fearing it wouldn’t do well, the film was released in June of 1947, when movie attendance was at its highest. Question: Which movie beat “Miracle on 34th Street” at the Oscars, winning the Best Picture Academy Award? Answer: “Gentleman’s Agreement" Question: In what popular 1990 Christmas film can “Miracle on 34th Street” be seen playing on the kitchen TV? Answer: “Home Alone"

'A Christmas Story' (1983)

Question: What does Ralphie Parker (Peter Billingsley) want for Christmas? Answer: A Red Ryder BB gun Question: What novel is “A Christmas Story” based on? Answer: “In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash” by Jean Shepherd Question: When was “In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash” published? Answer: In January of 1966 Question: What iconic item in the Parker home does Ralphie Parker’s father (Darren McGavin) win in a contest? Answer: A leg lamp Question: What real-life logo inspired “A Christmas Story’s” leg lamp? Answer: The logo for the beverage company Nehi Question: What happened to the Parker’s turkey on Christmas Day? Answer: The “Bumpas Hounds" destroy it. Question: What do the Parkers eat for Christmas dinner? Answer: Peking Duck at a local restaurant Question: Who bullies Ralphie Parker? Answer: Scut Farkus (Zack Ward) Question: Who gives Ralphie Parker the rabbit pajamas for Christmas? Answer: Aunt Clara Question: What became of the Cleveland, Ohio home used to film the exterior shots of “A Christmas Story”? Answer: It was converted into a tourist attraction, and is open for tours and overnight stays. Question: What state did “A Christmas Story” take place in? Answer: Indiana Question: Who was initially offered the role of Ralphie’s father (Darren McGavin) in the film? Answer: Jack Nicholson Question: What happened to the leg lamp after filming was complete? Answer: There were three lamps used in the movie and, according to the A Christmas Story: House & Museum, all three were broken on set. Question: Which cable network airs an annual 24-hour marathon of “A Christmas Story” beginning on Christmas Eve? Answer: TBS Question: What popular television show was inspired by "A Christmas Story"? Answer: "The Wonder Years" Question: Which actor from "A Christmas Story" appeared on "The Wonder Years"? Answer: Peter Billingsley (Ralphie Parker). Billingsley played Micky Spiegel in two episodes of the show in 1993. Question: Which 2008 Marvel movie did Peter Billingsley executive produce and play the role of William Ginter Riva in? Answer: "Iron Man" Question: Which Marvel movie did Peter Billingsley reprise his role of William Ginter Riva in? Answer: "Spider-Man: Far from Home" Question: What Christmas movie did Peter Billingsley executive produce? Answer: "Four Christmases" starring Reese Witherspoon and Vince Vaughn

'It's a Wonderful Life' (1946)

Question: What branch of the military did Jimmy Stewart serve in during World War II? Answer: He entered the Army in 1940, then served in the Air Force. Question: What was Jimmy Stewart’s first film role after fighting in World War II? Answer: George Bailey in “It’s a Wonderful Life" Question: How old was Jimmy Stewart when he filmed “It’s a Wonderful Life?” Answer: 37 years old Question: Who directed “It’s a Wonderful Life?” Answer: Frank Capra. Question: What other notable films did Frank Capra direct? Answer: “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington,” “You Can’t Take it With You” and “It Happened One Night,” among others. Question: What popular quote is often recited from “It’s a Wonderful Life”? Answer: “Every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings.” Question: In another popular quote from the film, "no man is a failure who has _________________"? Answer: Friends Question: The character of Mr. Potter is played by Lionel Barrymore. What’s his relationship to actor and talk-show host Drew Barrymore? Answer: Lionel Barrymore is Drew Barrymore’s great uncle. Question: How many Oscar nominations did “It’s a Wonderful Life” earn? Answer: Five, including best picture, best actor, best director, best sound and best film editing. Question: How many Academy Awards did “It’s a Wonderful Life” win? Answer: None Question: How many Golden Globe awards did “It’s a Wonderful Life” win? Answer: One for best director, Frank Capra. Question: True or false — “It’s a Wonderful Life” was considered a box-office disappointment. Answer: True. According to the BBC, the film lost more than $500,000 upon its initial release.

'National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation' (1989)