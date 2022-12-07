25 Christmas blessings and prayers to share with loved ones

On Dec. 25, Christians around the world celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. The weeks leading up to Christmas Day are often a flurry of activity, including everything from gift buying to preparing for huge holiday meals to be enjoyed with family and friends. Taking time to pray is a gentle way of restoring our focus on the true reason of the season.

Whether you choose to pray silently or out loud, at home or in a place of worship, prayer is a powerful way to share in the joy felt on the day of Jesus’ birth, in particular that of Mary, his blessed virgin mother. You can speak to Jesus using your own words or choose more formal prayers that have been recited by countless faithful believers for decades or even centuries.

Below, we’ve compiled a list of short Christmas blessings and prayers that focus on Jesus’ earliest days on Earth. Reflect quietly on some of these religious words alone or pray them aloud with family and friends as you gather on Christmas Day. And if you really want to set the tone, play some Christmas hymns in the background as you read these words.