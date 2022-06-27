Cat Halloween makeup ideas that'll take your costume to the next level

You've got your Halloween playlist on repeat, scary movie marathon ready to stream, but you still haven't nailed down your Halloween costume.

And it's nearly witching hour.

Luckily, you've got options. While you can always make a mad dash to the store to find a last-minute Halloween costume, you may be better off just staying home and coming up with a DIY costume using items in your closet or pantry.

When in doubt, go with a classic: a cat costume, complete with one of these clever-as-a-cat Halloween makeup ideas.

Some of these tutorials are more complicated than others, but all of them are fairly easy to recreate on kids and adults — as long as you have the right supplies, a steady hand and plenty of patience.

In some cases, it's as simple as using a mascara wand to draw whiskers on your kid's cheeks. But if you're up for the challenge, you'll also find detailed instructions on how to turn yourself into a bejeweled black cat, creep-tastic Cheshire Cat and Catwoman look-alike.

Sit back, relax and crank up those Halloween tunes because with these cute cat makeup looks, you'll be feline fine in no time!

Cute cat Halloween makeup

Keep it classic and cute this Halloween. Follow this tutorial to lay the foundation for your basic black cat, lion or tiger costume. The key to this look: Use bronzer and highlighter to add dimension, then paint on whiskers to make it more feline-friendly.

Easy cat Halloween makeup for kids

You'll have no problem achieving this adorable look — as long as you can get your kid to sit still for a few minutes. All you need is brow pencil, eyeliner, black and white eyeshadow, and lipstick. Meow!

Cheshire Cat Halloween makeup

The mischievous cat from "Alice in Wonderland" gets the Halloween treatment in this tutorial, which is inspired by the character from the "Alice Madness Returns" video game. Although it probably won't fit the bill if you're looking for a quick and easy costume, it's sure to impress — and terrify — everyone.

Basic black cat Halloween makeup

Wear a black shirt, throw on some cat ears and recreate this makeup look for a seriously purr-fect Halloween. Although this tutorial is simple enough for beginners to pull off, try it out a few days before your costume party to ease any stress on the day of!

Bejeweled cat Halloween makeup

Head to the dollar store to pick up all the supplies for this glitzy cat costume. Inexpensive and impressive, this one totally delivers.

Lioness Halloween makeup

Jungle cat, house cat, any basic cat: It doesn't matter what look you're going for because this tutorial will get the job done. Apply white eyeliner and brown eyeshadow around the eyes to really makes 'em pop, then use the same white eyeliner under the nose to offset the black whiskers.

Sexy cat Halloween makeup

Catwoman's skintight suit and dramatic makeup redefined what it means to dress like a cat on Halloween. Lean into your sultry side by pairing a vampy red lip with smoky eyes. No cat ears necessary to complete this look, just a whole lot of cattitude!

Glam cat Halloween makeup

If it's glamour you seek, then look no further. A contoured face, heavy eyeliner and sparkly lids make a bold — and beautiful —statement.

"Cats" Halloween makeup

Lights, camera, action: This stage-worthy look requires some serious time and skill, but determined "Cats" superfans should give it a go. First comes Halloween, then comes Broadway!