'Tis the season for shopping (the sales)!
If your Thanksgiving tradition is to head out shopping right after the big meal, double-check store hours first since many big retailers like Kohl's, Target and Walmart will be closed on the holiday this year.
But luckily, they'll be greeting customers bright and early the next morning. So, put a pot of coffee on because you may have to wake up at the crack of dawn to get your hands on the best deals (unless you're just taking a "trip" to Amazon, of course).
We've got all the 2022 Black Friday hours for your favorite stores — Best Buy, Home Depot, Sephora, you name it — down below.
After all, why waste valuable time going site to site when all you need to do is scroll down for details? Our thoughts exactly.
And with that time, you'll be able to make a list of all the items you need to buy and check it twice. From computers and TVs to sweaters and pajama sets, you might just be able to cross off a few items on your own wishlist while you're shopping for everyone else.
When is Black Friday in 2022?
This year, the Thanksgiving holiday falls on Thursday, Nov. 24, which means that Black Friday is on Friday, Nov. 25.
How did Black Friday get its name?
The New York Times said that the name began with the Philadelphia police department back in the 1960s. Supposedly, chaos erupted when crowds arrived in the city for Philadelphia's annual Army-Navy football game on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, leading police to eventually call it "Black Friday."
Over time, retailers picked up the term and used it as an accounting reference, signifying when the dollar amount in the books goes from being in the red (or in the negative) to black (good financial shape).
Black Friday hours you need to know
Scroll on for a list of store opening times on Black Friday. Store closings vary by location, so be sure to check local hours before you go.
- American Eagle: Store hours vary by location with some stores opening at midnight and others in the morning. Find your local store hours here.
- Apple: Store hours vary by location with some stores opening at midnight and others at 8 a.m. Find your local store hours here.
- Barnes & Noble: Stores will open at 8 a.m. and closing times vary. Find your local store hours here.
- Bath & Body Works: Hours may vary, but many locations open at 6 a.m. Find your local store hours here.
- Bed Bath & Beyond: Stores will open at 6 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. Find your local store hours here.
- Belk: Stores will open at 7 a.m. Find your local store hours here.
- Best Buy: Stores will open at 5 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. Find your local store hours here.
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: BJ's Wholesale club will open at 8 a.m. and closing times vary. Find your local store hours here.
- Big Lots: Stores will open at 6 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. Find your local store hours here.
- Christmas Tree Shops: Stores open at 6 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. Find your local store hours here.
- Costco: Stores open at 9 a.m. and close at 8:30 p.m. Find your local store hours here.
- Dick’s Sporting Goods: Stores open at 6 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. Find your local store hours here.
- Gap: Store hours vary by location. Find your local store hours here.
- Hobby Lobby: Stores open at 8 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. Find your local store hours here.
- Home Depot: Stores open at 6 a.m. and closing times vary depending on location. Find your local store hours here.
- HomeGoods: Stores will open at 7 a.m. and closing times vary by location. Find your local store hours here.
- Ikea: Stores will operate during normal business hours on Black Friday, which are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Some store hours may vary. Find your local store hours here.
- JCPenney: Stores open at 5 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. Find your local store hours here.
- JOANN: Stores open at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. Find your local store hours here.
- Kohl’s: Stores will open at 5 a.m. and close at 12 a.m. Find your local store hours here.
- Lowe's: Stores will operate during normal business hours on Black Friday and throughout the weekend. Find your local store hours here.
- Macy’s: Stores open at 6 a.m. and close at 11:59 p.m. Find your local store hours here.
- Marshalls: Stores open at 7 a.m. and closing times vary by location. Find your local store hours here.
- Michaels: Stores open at 7 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. Find your local store hours here.
- Neiman Marcus: Store hours may vary. Find your local store hours here.
- Nordstrom: Stores will be opening early and staying open later, with extended weekend hours. Hours vary by location. Find your local store hours here.
- Nordstrom Rack: Stores will be opening early and staying open later, with extended weekend hours. Hours vary by location. Find your local store hours here.
- Old Navy: Store hours vary by location. Find your local store hours here.
- P.C. Richard & Son: Stores will open at 8 a.m. on Black Friday. Hours may vary by location. Find your local store hours here.
- Petco: A majority of Petco stores will open at 8 a.m. and close at their regular time. Find your local store hours here.
- PetSmart: Stores will open at 7 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. Find your local store hours here.
- REI: As part of its #OptOutside Movement, REI stores will be closed on Black Friday. Since 2015, the Co-op has shut its doors the day after Thanksgiving to allow its employees to enjoy time outside.
- Sam’s Club: Sam's Club will operate during normal business hours on Black Friday, which are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for regular members and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Sam's Plus members. Find your local store hours here.
- Sephora: Store hours vary by location with some stores opening at 6 a.m. Find your local store hours here.
- Target: Stores will open at 7 a.m. and closing times vary by location. Find your local store hours here.
- T.J. Maxx: Stores open at 7 a.m. and closing times vary by location. Find your local store hours here.
- Ulta Beauty: Stores will open at 6 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. Services run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and curbside pickup is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find your local store hours here.
- Walmart: Stores will operate during normal business hours on Black Friday, which are 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Find your local store hours here.