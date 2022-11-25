'Tis the season for shopping (the sales)!

If your Thanksgiving tradition is to head out shopping right after the big meal, double-check store hours first since many big retailers like Kohl's, Target and Walmart will be closed on the holiday this year.

But luckily, they'll be greeting customers bright and early the next morning. So, put a pot of coffee on because you may have to wake up at the crack of dawn to get your hands on the best deals (unless you're just taking a "trip" to Amazon, of course).

We've got all the 2022 Black Friday hours for your favorite stores — Best Buy, Home Depot, Sephora, you name it — down below.

After all, why waste valuable time going site to site when all you need to do is scroll down for details? Our thoughts exactly.

And with that time, you'll be able to make a list of all the items you need to buy and check it twice. From computers and TVs to sweaters and pajama sets, you might just be able to cross off a few items on your own wishlist while you're shopping for everyone else.

When is Black Friday in 2022?

This year, the Thanksgiving holiday falls on Thursday, Nov. 24, which means that Black Friday is on Friday, Nov. 25.

How did Black Friday get its name?

The New York Times said that the name began with the Philadelphia police department back in the 1960s. Supposedly, chaos erupted when crowds arrived in the city for Philadelphia's annual Army-Navy football game on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, leading police to eventually call it "Black Friday."

Over time, retailers picked up the term and used it as an accounting reference, signifying when the dollar amount in the books goes from being in the red (or in the negative) to black (good financial shape).

Black Friday hours you need to know

Scroll on for a list of store opening times on Black Friday. Store closings vary by location, so be sure to check local hours before you go.