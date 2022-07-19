33 kids' Halloween songs that are just the right amount of spooky

'Tis the spooky season!

First up on your list: Plan the ultimate Halloween party. Set the mood by crafting the perfect party playlist with a mix of new releases and old favorites. Not all Halloween songs are necessarily family-friendly, so be sure to sprinkle in a few kids’ Halloween songs with age-appropriate lyrics and themes.

Much like picking out a Halloween movie for kids, it's best to choose songs that lean into the fun that the holiday brings, rather than the frights. That way toddlers, kids and teens can happily sing along on your drive to the pumpkin patch, apple orchard or one of the many Halloween activities on your calendar.

With so many songs to choose from, you could easily spend hours listening to music. And while it's fun and all, you have plenty of other things to do like crafting your kid's Halloween costume or making a Halloween dessert for party-goers.

To save you time and trouble, we’ve put together a list of the best kids’ Halloween songs, ranging from Disney standouts to throwback tunes that adults will recognize. They're sure to be a hit. (Sorry in advance.)

“This is Halloween” by The Citizens of Halloween

This crowdpleaser from the 1993 film, “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” is essential on every Halloween playlist — for kids or adults. Even though the lyrics are slightly spooky (“Trick or treat till the neighbors die of right”), it’s all in good fun.

"The Purple People Eater" by Sheb Wooley

Although Sheb Wooley never intended this novelty song to become a Halloween classic, this catchy tune about "the one-eyed, one-horned, flying, purple people eater" still deserves a spot on the list.

"Witch Doctor" by Alvin and the Chipmunks

"Ooh, eeh, ooh, ah, aah, ting, tang, walla, walla, bing bang!" Try repeating that one a few times fast. Follow Alvin and the Chipmunks' lead in this infectious cover of the 1958 tune about seeking the help of a witch doctor to cure a bad case of love.

“Heffalumps and Woozles” by The Disney Studio Chorus

Who knew Winnie the Pooh could be so spooky? This catchy song from the 1977 animated feature, “The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh," is a little dark, but kids will love it ... even if it gives parents nightmares.

“Grim Grinning Ghosts” by The Melomen

If you've been on the Haunted Mansion ride at Disney theme parks, then you know this one. "Grin Grinning Ghosts" kicks off with a spooky narration by a “ghost host" before launching into a frenetic sing-along. All the ghouls join in before this one's over.

“The Blob” by The Five Blobs

Once upon a time there was a horror movie in the 1950s about a giant, gelatinous blob that killed people by oozing them to death. Though the movie's probably too scary for kids, its theme song certainly isn’t. Recorded by The Five Blobs (how fitting), “The Blob” is as silly as it gets.

"Friends on the Other Side” by Randy Newman

From the 2009 Disney film “The Princess and the Frog,” Randy Newman’s “Friends on the Other Side” is a ragtime-y song about voodoo, magic and all things supernatural. Even though it's mildly sinister, it's not too scary.

"Ghostbusters" by Ray Parker, Jr.

It’s not officially Halloween until you’ve heard “Ghostbusters” at least once. And chances are good you’ll hear it a lot more than that before Halloween is all said and done. One of the most popular Halloween songs of all time, it’s a perennial favorite of kids and adults alike.

"Spooky, Scary Skeletons" by Andrew Gold

Spooky, scary skeletons send shivers down our spine — and so will this trippy tune. Once you've heard this Andrew Gold classic, you won't be able to get it out of your head. Don’t say we didn't warn you.

"Monster Mash" by Bobby "Boris" Pickett

“Monster Mash” has been the "hit of the land" for decades, making it one of the most popular Halloween songs of all time. We’re not sure exactly what the monster mash is (outside of being a graveyard smash), but either way we’re totally down for it.

"Running Up That Hill" by Kate Bush

Even though “Stranger Things” isn't age-appropriate for little ones, this Kate Bush song from season 4 is everywhere right now. Older kids and teens who have seen the show will know every word.

“The Spooky Bus” by Pinkfong

Set to the theme of “Wheels on the Bus,” this toddler-friendly song swaps out the regular lyrics and replaces them with ghosts and witches. No scares here, except for parents who may not want to listen to it on repeat.

"Hedwig's Theme" by John Williams

Whether they’re a Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw or Hufflepuff, press play on “Hedwig’s Theme" and let your kids pretend they're partying at Hogwarts with Harry and friends.

"I Put a Spell on You" by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy

Salem’s cursed witches will be back this Halloween with a sequel to the 1993 film “Hocus Pocus.” No matter what spells the Sanderson Sisters have conjured up for the next installment, relive the magic of the original by listening to their lively version of “I Put a Spell on You.”

"Under My Bed" by Recess Monkey

Recorded by a trio of former school teachers, “Under My Bed” is a jaunty little song about every child’s nightmare: a monster hiding under the bed. Luckily, it’s just a lonely monster looking to make friends.

"Thriller" by Michael Jackson

With ghouls and monsters crawling out of their tombs to seal your doom (and terrorize your neighborhood while they're at it), Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” video isn’t for the faint of heart. That said, the song is totally family-friendly and a staple on any Halloween playlist.

Epic Disney Villains Medley by Peter Hollens feat. Whitney Avalon

Take the best Disney villain songs of all time, put them together in an a cappella mashup and you get this epic song. Here, beloved villain ditties from “The Little Mermaid” to “Beauty and the Beast" come together in a five-minute medley that kids will adore.

"Jump in the Line" by Harry Belafonte

If you’ve seen “Beetlejuice” you’ll remember Harry Belafonte’s “Jump in the Line” as the song Lydia Deetz dances to at the end of the movie. Sure, it’s not a Halloween song per se, but through the years it’s been embraced as one and its spirited calypso beat makes for a great Halloween singalong.

“Halloween is Almost Here” by Pinkfong

If your little ones are counting down to the big day (Halloween!), then this earworm is just right for them. Adults and older kids probably won’t be able to listen to it more than once or twice, but that’s totally OK since this song is intended for younger kids and tots.

"Jack's Lament" by Danny Elfman

Jack Skellington longs to be something more than just the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town. Before he finds something more fulfilling, he sings “Jack’s Lament,” an enchanting, dissonant song that kids and adults both love.

"Somebody's Watching Me" by Rockwell

Back in the ‘80s, this song about being seriously paranoid received a ton of airplay on the radio — before, during and after Halloween. Perhaps, it's because of Michael Jackson's guest appearance.

"Disney Halloween Medley" by Jon Cozart Voctave

Hear "Grim Grinning Ghosts" and "This is Halloween" in a whole new way. This a cappella medley wraps up with an eerie invitation to hurry back. Yikes!

"Something Wicked This Way Comes" by John Williams

Something wicked this way comes in John Williams' choral piece from the “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” soundtrack. It’s short, but spooky and features the oft-repeated phrase from William Shakespeare’s “Macbeth": "double, double toil and trouble."

"Spooky" by the Classics IV

Neither a kid’s song nor a Halloween tune, “Spooky” by the Classics IV still manages to strike the right tone. And a marriage proposal on Halloween? There's nothing cuter.

"The Addams Family" by Vic Mizzy

"The Addams Family" theme song is creepy, kooky and altogether ooky, which is exactly why we love it. Add this one to your kids’ Halloween playlist and everyone will be snapping their fingers in unison.

"Epic Halloween Medley" by Peter Hollens

This a cappella medley, featuring "Ghostbusters," "The Monster Mash" and Evanescence’s “Bring Me to Life” leaves no gravestone unturned.

"Halloween Spooks" by Lambert, Hendricks & Ross

Lambert, Hendricks & Ross find a way to jazz up the spooks of the season in this throwback tune. Ask kids to mimic the Halloween noises — or if that's too challenging, to freestyle their own.

"Guess Who?" by Pinkfong

Halloween can be a scary time for little monsters, but this song by Pinkfong will help take the edge off by introducing them to friendly, non-threatening witches, ghosts, skeletons and monsters.

"Day O (Banana Boat Song)" by Harry Belafonte

Fans of “Beetlejuice” are sure to remember the iconic dinner party scene in which the guests become possessed and perform a haunted (and hilarious) dance to the song “Day O (The Banana Boat Song).” The Harry Belafonte tune has become Halloween standard in the years since the movie’s release.

"Clap for the Wolfman" by The Guess Who

“Clap for the Wolfman” sounds like it was written about werewolves, but it’s actually about a disc jockey nicknamed “Wolfman Jack." The song, however, is totally on-theme and its catchy lyrics guarantee it’ll be a family favorite.

"I Want Candy" by Bow Wow Wow

This song isn’t about Halloween or even dogs for that matter. But it is all about candy and kids will love it for that very reason.

"Scooby-Doo Theme Song" by George A. Robertson Jr.

Jinkies! Shaggy, Scooby and the rest of the gang are as popular today as they were in the '60s. Two versions of the song were recorded for the TV show: one performed by Larry Marks for season 1, and this e. The band Simple Plan also covered the Scooby-Doo theme song in 2002.

"Spooks" by Louis Armstrong

Though "Spooks” was recorded back in 1954, it still holds up today as a snazzy Halloween song for all ages. It starts off with a creaky door and screams, but kids will forget all about it once Louis' voice comes in.

Related: