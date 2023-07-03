Are banks open on the 4th of July? Here's what you need to know

It's the Fourth of July, our annual celebration of freedom.

If you aren't already in the know, July 4 is the day the U.S. officially declared independence from the British, establishing America as the land of the free and home of the brave.

There are other kinds of freedom worth celebrating, too — like, say, financial freedom.

Speaking of money, you may be wondering if banks are open on the Fourth of July. You're in luck because we've got all the details on the holiday bank hours so that you don't have to waste time looking up information when you could be out doing other fun Fourth of July activities.

So, read on if you’ve got some bank business to take care of like making a deposit or withdrawal, having a cashier’s check drawn up, or some other kind of financial transaction.

Are banks open on the 4th of July?

Banks, credit unions and other financial institutions are closed on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in observance of Independence Day.

The same goes for the USPS, so the post office will also be closed and mail delivery is on pause.

That said many retailers, grocery stores and restaurants are open for business on the Fourth of July, so you can still go shopping or out to eat even though your bank business will have to wait until doors open on Wednesday, July 5.

Which banks are closed on the Fourth of July?

In any given year, there are 11 designated federal holidays and Independence Day is one of them.

Since Federal Reserve bank holidays are the same as government holidays, banks are also closed on the Fourth of July. ATMs will remain open, but online banking services may be limited or delayed.

The following banks will be closed on Tuesday, July 4, 2023:

Bank of America

Chase

Citibank

Capital One

PNC Bank

Santander Bank

TD Bank

Truist

Wells Fargo

What other days are banks closed in 2023?

For the most part, all the big banks are closed on federal holidays.

Here's a list of remaining 2023 holidays to help you plan ahead: