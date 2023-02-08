40 best April Fools' jokes to tell friends and family

There's nothing like the arrival of April to put a little, um, spring in your step. With winter nearly over (whew) and summer around the corner, it'a a cause for celebration.

As soon as you get past the first day of the month, that is.

Because before getting to all the good stuff like blooming flowers and backyard barbecues, there's the little matter of April 1. You know what we're talking about — short-sheeting the bed, swapping cookie filling with toothpaste and leaving silly knock-knocks on the toilet paper.

Yep, April Fools' jokes and pranks are nothing to laugh about.

Wait, a minute, who are we kidding? They sure are. That's because telling corny jokes to your friends and family (as long as they're harmless, of course) and general tomfoolery are exactly what April Fools' Day is all about.

If you haven't begun plotting your pranks in anticipation of the big day, don't worry there's still time to pull a fast one on your pals.

Not a big trickster? That's OK. You can still make them laugh using one of these pun-filled April Fools' jokes that cover everything from spring chickens to baseball.

Better yet, all of these short jokes — as bad and eye-roll worthy as they may be — are perfectly acceptable to break out at work, home, school or just about anywhere else. And, we promise, that's no joke.

Best April Fools' jokes

How can you tell when April is happy? It has a spring in its step.

Why is everyone so tired on April 1? Because they just finished a 31-day march.

What did the tree say to the new spring flower? I'm rooting for you.

If April showers bring May flowers, what do May flowers bring? Pilgrims.

What flower grows between your nose and chin? Two-lips.

Can February March? No, but April May.

Why was the flower late to school? It decided to stay in its bed.

What did one flower say to the other? Let's be buds.

What goes up when April showers come down? An umbrella.

What do you call an Easter bunny with fleas? Bugs Bunny.

What kind of garden do bakers grow? Flour garden.

What do you get when you cross a dog and a tulip? A collie-flower.

What did one spring chicken say to the other? You're egg-cellent.

Which monster loves April Fool's Day? Prank-enstein.

What did April Fools' say when it received a gift? Well, prank you!

Why is the letter "A" like a flower? A bee comes after it.

What's a baby chick's favorite pasta dish? Egg-plant parmesan.

Did you hear about the daisy that was excited for spring? It wet its plants.

I lost all my winter weight. Now I just have spring rolls.

When's the best time to buy a trampoline? In the spring.

What did one spring flower say to the other? Be-leaf in yourself.

Why don't flowers like to ride bicycles? They keep losing their petals.

What did summer say to spring? Help! I'm about to fall.

When shouldn't you plant spring flowers? When you haven't botany.

Did you hear about the successful florist? Business is positively blooming.

Why do bumblebees hum? They don't know the words.

What has a bow but can't be tied? A rainbow.

How can you tell if a plant is good at math? It has square roots.

What do baseball teams and pancakes have in common? They both need a good batter.

Funny April Fools' knock-knock jokes