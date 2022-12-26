Al Roker celebrated the most wonderful time of the year with a holiday feast.

The TODAY weatherman-and-more posted a photo on Dec. 25 of his family celebrating Christmas in matching Peanuts pajamas.

Al Roker and family at Christmas @alroker via Instagram

"From our family to yours, #merrychristmas," Al wrote in the caption.

Al sat at the table with his wife, Deborah Roberts, along with their son Nick and daughter Leila. Al’s older daughter, Courtney, and her husband, Wesley Laga, also joined the crowd enjoying breakfast.

The group all sported green pajamas with images of Snoopy and Woodstock, and even Pepper, the family's dog, joined in on the matching outfits. In a second photo Al posted, Pepper wore a matching Snoopy sweater while laying on the floor.

Al posted photos of the many meals his family shared together, starting with Christmas Eve dinner. The Rokers had a ham, asparagus, brown rice and a salad, according to Al’s post.

Then came Christmas breakfast, which included a veggie gruyere frittata, arugula, bacon and homemade cinnamon buns made by his daughter Courtney.

On Christmas Day, the family tried a spatchcock turkey basted with mayonnaise. Al said his wife initially said the turkey looked weird, but it proved to be a success — she said it was yummy after she tried it.

Al told TODAY.com last week that his new favorite holiday tradition is "not everyone fighting."

"If that happens — you can get your adult children together and their significant others and everything is fine? Win-win," Al said.

He shared that having three older children makes the holiday season easier to navigate, from getting gifts to the Christmas morning wake-up call.

"Now it’s, 'Oh, we’ll get up around 9 o’clock. And that’s just great," he said, reflecting on when he used to have to get up at 6 a.m. to check for presents when his children were younger.

Al has been on the road to recovery at home since being hospitalized. But that didn't stop the TODAY family from spreading some holiday cheer for the beloved weatherman.

The anchors, producers, crew and security for TODAY gathered on Al's block earlier this month, with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb ringing the doorbell to kick off the surprise.

The crew launched into a rendition of "Jingle Bells" once Al opened the door. Al got emotional at first, but once the performance ended he quipped, "It's impressive you did that without a prompter," with a sly grin.

After giving everyone a laugh, he got serious again.

"I've missed you all so, so very much, all these faces," he said. "It just means the world to me and to our family and my Deborah, who's just been my rock. I thank you so much. I really appreciated it."