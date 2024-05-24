30 Fourth of July songs to add to your holiday playlist

The Fourth of July is the perfect opportunity to gather your friends and family for a day of fun and festivities.

There's no shortage of ways to celebrate Independence Day, from whipping up a Fourth of July feast to creating red, white and blue crafts with the kids.

Whether you're hosting a backyard bash, staking out your spot on the parade route, or taking a road trip for the best view of the fireworks, you'll want to keep the patriotic spirit going.

While you're keeping an eye on the grill, put on a patriotic playlist full of Fourth of July-themed songs to get the party started.

From high-octane rock anthems like “Born in the U.S.A.” and “Free Bird” to powerhouse pop songs like “Firework” by Katy Perry, your Fourth of July playlist will get everyone on their feet.

Of course, you can't go wrong with classics like “God Bless The U.S.A.” by Lee Greenwood and “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver.

There's a song for every Independence Day sentiment, whether you're in the mood to boogie with the Beach Boys, start a line dance with a Cowboy Carter track, or just take a quiet moment to reflect on our country's history.

These Fourth of July songs are the perfect soundtrack for your Independence Day festivities.

“Living In The Promiseland” by Willie Nelson

“Give us your tired and weak / And we will make them strong,” Nelson sings in a riff on the Statue of Liberty's famous poem. “Living In The Promiseland” hearkens back to America's original promise.

“Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd

You can't have a Fourth of July barbecue without queuing up “Free Bird.” Lynyrd Skynyrd's iconic guitar riffs are guaranteed to get the party started.

“We Didn’t Start the Fire” by Billy Joel

Billy Joel's breakneck 1989 hit is the perfect way to celebrate the Fourth of July and learn a little bit more about history, too.

“Born On The Bayou” by Creedence Clearwater Revival

Although none of the members of Creedence Clearwater Revival actually grew up anywhere near a Louisiana bayou, this swamp-rock classic will transport you straight to New Orleans

“God Bless America Again” by Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty

This sweet duet between country icons Loretta Lynn and Conway Twitty will bring all the nostalgia.

“America the Beautiful” by Ray Charles

President Barack Obama once called Ray Charles' soulful interpretation of “America the Beautiful” the “most patriotic piece of music ever performed.”

“The Battle Hymn of the Republic” by the U.S. Army Field Choir

The oldest song on this list, “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” was written during the Civil War by Julia Ward Howe. Since then, it has become an American classic. Martin Luther King, Jr. even quoted its lyrics in several of his speeches.

“Born to Run” by Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen reflects on the meaning of the American dream in this melancholy, but catchy, tune.

“America” by Simon and Garfunkel

This folk-infused tune is perfect for an all-American road trip.

“Saturday in the Park” by Chicago

If “Saturday in the Park” wasn't already on your Fourth of July playlist, take a closer look at the song's first line. This feel-good tune will evoke some of your favorite summertime memories.

“God Bless The U.S.A.” by Lee Greenwood

It's hard to imagine a more classic Fourth of July song than Lee Greenwood's “God Bless The U.S.A.” The rousing chorus will have the whole family singing along.

“Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver

Play this at your Fourth of July gathering and there won't be a dry eye in the house.

“American Pie” by Don McLean

This classic ballad is the perfect song to sing around the campfire — that is, if you can remember its lengthy lyrics.

“Centerfield” by John Fogerty

Fogerty, the lead singer of Creedence Clearwater Revival, created yet another classic as a solo act with “Centerfield,” a rock n’ roll tribute to America’s favorite pastime.

“Back in the U.S.A.” by Chuck Berry

“Anything you want, we got right here in the U.S.A.,” Chuck Berry croons in this '60s hit. If you’ve ever craved a classic burger and milkshake when you’re far from home, this song will ring true for you.

“American Girl” by Tom Petty

Considered a classic for good reason, this upbeat tune is guaranteed to get everyone up and dancing.

“A Change is Going to Come” by Sam Cooke (performed by Otis Redding)

“A Change is Going to Come” serves as a potent reminder of the inequalities that still exist in American society. Cooke's lyrics express hope that America will live up to its values of freedom and justice.

“Proud Mary” by Tina Turner

Tina Turner’s energetic cover of Creedence Clearwater Revival’s New Orleans-inspired tune quickly became a classic in its own right. See if you can keep up with her moves!

“Texas Hold ‘Em” by Beyoncé

This catchy tune will have you all doing the Texas two-step in no time. Beyoncé’s latest album “Cowboy Carter” is full of country-infused hits that will light up any Fourth of July party.

“Jack and Diane” by John Mellencamp

Mellencamp’s melancholy ode to the American dream will always have a place on Fourth of July playlists.

“American Heart” by Faith Hill

Faith Hill covers a lot of American ground with this song: “It beats like a drum down in New Orleans / Sings like a Motown melody / It dreams like California / Bigger than a Texas sky.”

“Born in the U.S.A” by Bruce Springsteen

By now we all know that this song is a little more subversive than its title might indicate. The Boss masterfully captures the complexity of our country’s legacy with “Born in the U.S.A.”

“Song of the Patriot” by Johnny Cash

Johnny Cash concisely sums up American pride: “I love mom and apple pie / And the freedoms that we all enjoy across this beautiful land.”

“Down on the Corner” by Creedence Clearwater Revival

This tune’s iconic opening guitar twangs have been played everywhere from concert arenas to television commercials. Everyone at your Fourth of July barbecue will be tapping their feet along to the infectious beat.

“American Tune” — Paul Simon

With lyrics like “We come in the age’s most uncertain hours / And sing an American tune,” Paul Simon pays tribute to American history and perseverance.

“Long Time Gone” by The Chicks

“Long Time Gone” is a sweet homage to country music and Americana. Listen closely for the Chicks’ shoutouts to some of country’s greatest stars.

“Surfin’ U.S.A.” by The Beach Boys

No matter where you are for the Fourth of July, “Surfin’ U.S.A”. will have you dreaming of cool water and warm sand. It’s the perfect song for a hot summer afternoon.

“I Won’t Back Down” by Tom Petty

The Fourth of July celebrates the American values of courage and determination, and “I Won’t Back Down” captures that tenacious spirit with its rousing lyrics.

“Kids in America” by Kim Wilde

Whether you’re young or old, you’ll have a blast dancing to this peppy '80s tune.

“Firework” by Katy Perry

You can’t have a Fourth of July playlist without Katy Perry’s “Firework.” If you time it right, you can play this hit while real fireworks light up the sky in front of your eyes.