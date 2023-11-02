IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

10 holiday hosting hacks, from cooking to cleanup — plus exclusive deals up to 30% off

TODAY wants to hear your questions about holiday travel!

Submit your most burning queries in the form below, and an expert may answer them live on TODAY.
TODAY wants to help answer the holiday travel questions you need answers to with our new segment, Asked & Answered.
TODAY wants to help answer the holiday travel questions you need answers to with our new segment, Asked & Answered. TODAY
By TODAY

Traveling this upcoming holiday season? Unsure on when you should book your trip? In need of some inspiration or guidance? Wondering if you should fly, drive or take the train?

Whether you are heading out on your first getaway during the holidays or are a seasoned traveler, the TODAY team wants to help answer the questions you need answers to with our segment, Asked & Answered. Fill out the form below and let us know your questions about holiday travel, and an expert may answer it LIVE on the TODAY show later this month!

TODAY