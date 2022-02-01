February horoscopes: See what the stars have in store for you this month

February will be a month of desire and lust — right on time for Valentine’s Day.

The new moon occurs in Aquarius on Feb. 1, which gives us the opportunity to break free of the constraints that are holding us back. Mercury ends its planetary moonwalk in Capricorn on Feb. 3. Venus and Mars align in Capricorn on Feb. 12, making it an ideal day for romantic endeavors. Pluto in Capricorn makes a transformative and fated connection with the Nodes of Destiny on Feb. 14. The full moon in Leo heightens our passions on Feb. 16. Jupiter in Pieces and Uranus in Taurus open our minds to new possibilities on Feb. 17. The sun swims into Pisces on Feb. 18, adding creativity and sentimentality.

Aries

March 21 - April 19 Katty Huertas / TODAY

The scope of your career is evolving after Mercury turns direct on Feb. 3. The caveat is that you may not want to take on new professional nuances that are coming your way this month — more so because you aren’t ready to change career paths at the moment. Keep an open mind about the opportunity during the full moon on Feb. 16. Even if you don’t take the gig, it’s worth having a discussion about the project to understand what it entails as you may be tempted to consider taking it or referring a colleague.

Taurus

April 20 - May 20 Katty Huertas / TODAY

Your friendship circle is evolving on Feb. 12 and 17, allowing you to align with people that you never thought you would connect with. While your popularity is soaring high, you may not give your besties or significant other the attention they deserve on Feb. 14, making Valentine’s Day a bit fraught for your personal relationships. As long as you remain present and in sync with your loved ones by giving them a lot of affection and adoration, the holiday won’t be a total bust. In fact, it’ll be extra special and romantic.

Gemini

May 21 - June 21 Katty Huertas / TODAY

Mercury’s direct motion on Feb. 3 is urging you to take your power back. Rather than acting docile and submissive in your relationships and friendships, it’s time that you took a stand by asserting yourself. It’s been a while since you’ve been able to speak your mind freely, mostly because the recent planetary moonwalks left you tongue tied and unsure of how to express yourself. Now, you are forging ahead and making progress. No longer will you remain silent when something irritates and bothers you. Get loud, make noise, speak your mind and defend yourself in the name of self-love.

Cancer

June 21 - July 22 Katty Huertas / TODAY

You have recently done a complete 180 in your love life and changing the approach you take in connecting with others. Learning to give those you love freedom to do as they wish (as long as you’re in the loop of their actions and their choices are within reason) is going to be a hard process for you. But Feb. 12 and 14 will allow you to see that you can totally trust your partner/crush to spread their wings outside of the partnership, because they are very much in love with you.

Leo

July 23 - Aug. 22 Katty Huertas / TODAY

Major career shifts are headed your way on Feb. 12 and 14. It may be time to pivot into another avenue or embrace an endeavor that could help your business grow. Although you may be resistant at first, you’ll begin to notice on the 17th that these changes are necessary in order to keep up with the times. Growth and transformation is hard, especially since you’ve been doing well on the path you’ve been on. But in order to expand your power, business and authority, it’s time to level up and embrace the unexpected evolution that’s taking place.

Virgo

Aug. 23 - Sept. 22 Katty Huertas / TODAY

Mercury’s forward motion, starting Feb. 3, is an ideal time to decide the road you want to take in your intimate relationships. For the first time in a while, you want to understand your partner or crush on a deeper level. This means having intense conversations, which can help you comprehend their desires and navigate the relationship. Valentine’s Day will strengthen the partnership between the two of you, if you give yourself the chance to connect. Feb. 17 and 18 will bring your unique hearts together and allow them to beat in unison.

Libra

Sept. 23 - Oct. 22 Katty Huertas / TODAY

You want to go out and catch up with friends during the new moon on Feb. 1, but your work obligations are weighing you down. The thought of missing out on great moments with your crew gets under your skin and the thing that unnerves you the most is feeling left out. You'll especially feel #FOMO on the 12th when you scroll through social media and see your crew sharing laughs and making memories. Clear your calendar and plan an evening out with your squad during the full moon on Feb. 16.

Scorpio

Oct. 23 - Nov. 21 Katty Huertas / TODAY

You have the power to assert yourself with your passionate emotions during the new moon on Feb. 1 and the full moon on Feb. 16. Don’t allow your fears to take hold on Feb. 12 and 14, because your shadow self is reminded of past hurts caused by those you once loved. Use your transformative and healing abilities to survive the intensity of the month ahead on Feb. 17 and 18. You will be shocked by how much good you can do and how strong you are.

Sagittarius

Nov. 23 - Dec. 21 Katty Huertas / TODAY

It’s time for you to take a softer approach in the way that you communicate with others. The new moon on Feb. 1, along with Mercury’s planetary moonwalk ending on Feb. 3, will give you the chance to catch yourself before saying words that can harm your relationships. Although you will have a minor slip-up in your plan when Jupiter gets a cosmic push from Uranus to reveal the unexpected on Feb. 17, rest assured that all will be forgiven by others when the sun enters Pisces on Feb. 18. You’ll be able to make amends fast.

Capricorn

Dec. 22 - Jan. 19 Katty Huertas / TODAY

You’re being rewarded by the universe for your strong efforts for self-improvement on Feb. 3 when Mercury turns direct on your sun. This will also bring the chance for mending and healing some ailing intimate relationships. All of this goodness is brought to you by the Venus and Mars connection that occurs on Feb. 12, illuminating the need to demand what you need in your relationships. The cosmos will help you redraw boundaries and allow a healthy flow of nourishing, mutual emotional vulnerability from the tender aspects on Valentine’s Day and during the full moon on Feb. 16.

Aquarius

Jan. 19 - Feb. 18 Katty Huertas / TODAY

February is all about YOU. The new moon on Feb. 1 is a wake-up call from the universe to stop putting others ahead of yourself. During Feb. 16’s full moon, you'll be deciding which friendships are aligning with your personal goals and assessing which ones are working for you. If need be, you can put a few of your pals on ice until they’ve proven that they are worthy of your love and affection. It’s OK to take a temporary break until you figure out your feelings in the weeks ahead.

Pisces

Feb. 19 - March 20 Katty Huertas / TODAY

The month ahead is your time to float like a butterfly through life instead of worrying and stressing about things that could happen. The moment has come for you to take a step away from all of the tense energy that is orbiting around you. Feb. 14 and 17th are ideal days to spend alone or with a close friend/partner. And, more importantly, to shut out the world. Turning off the noise from outside sources and people who are constantly buzzing in your ear will take you into your birthday month (which begins on Feb. 18) on a high.