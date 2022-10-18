My dad and stepdad died back to back. I wish they’d seen me accomplish my dreams

Joanna Quinn is the author of “The Whalebone Theatre,” her debut novel and the October pick for Read With Jenna’s book club. In a personal essay for TODAY, she writes about the lesson her fictional characters taught her about loss.

Do you remember the strange get-togethers we had in lockdown? When we would meet in a garden or a park and have socially distant picnics.

As someone with a February birthday, I was especially grateful for the family members who braved freezing weather to mark the day with me on a beach in 2021. It was the smallest of celebrations: We had flasks of tea, pieces of cake and flew kites.

It was also the last day we were all together before my stepfather, Chris, died. I had hardly seen him for months before, as we were in isolation, and I did not see him afterward, when he went into hospital for cancer treatment, as we were not allowed to visit. In hindsight, that day on the beach seems like a makeshift life raft — a bit of driftwood we climbed onto, briefly, before the current carried us apart.

Nine months later, my dad, Tony, also passed away. He suffered a fall and went into a hospital that was barely functioning, overwhelmed by the demands of the pandemic. By the time my sister and I got there, Dad had deteriorated so drastically we were only able to have him transferred to a hospice, where we stayed with him until he died.

Joanna Quinn (right) with her sister and their father, Tony. Courtesy Joanna Quinn

It was disorientating to lose both of them in such rapid succession. And because I hadn’t seen them much during lockdown, their permanent absence seemed unreal, hard to believe. It didn’t seem possible they were no longer with us, especially as life began to return to normal.

As well as the shock of losing two much-loved men, I felt a particular pain. A small, childish disappointment — one I felt embarrassed admitting to, especially in the face of my mum’s grief at losing my stepdad, Chris, her partner for over 30 years. I was sad that they had died before my first novel was published. A sadness that felt trivial and egotistical.

The author's mother and stepfather with their grandchildren. Courtesy Joanna Quinn

“The Whalebone Theatre” had been sold to a publisher just before my stepdad died. He had been so excited by the news, ringing me up to congratulate me in the extra loud voice he used on the phone, then ringing all his friends. Dad too was delighted, and I was able to read him the first chapter when I was with him in the hospice.

I was especially sorry that Dad wouldn’t get to read the finished thing, as many scenes were inspired by books we had enjoyed together. My parents divorced when I was young, and while Dad and I didn’t have the usual father-daughter relationship, we did share an interest in history.

Dad was born in 1937 and his first memories were of the Second World War, particularly the fighter planes that roared overhead. When he was a young man, the U.K. still had National Service, so Dad flew to Malaya and Singapore in a military uniform of his own — an eye-opening experience for a young man from a working-class Irish family.