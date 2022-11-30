I’ve sent a holiday card every year for the past 17 years. It’s time to stop

Since my husband and I were first married in 2005, we have sent holiday photo cards every year to our nearest and dearest. Our photo usually entailed some manner of theatrics and a caption with a bad pun. The year I was pregnant with our firstborn, for example, my husband held a tape measure around my pregnant belly, a contractor’s pencil resting on his ears, with the attendant message of “Hope your holidays are measuring up!” We have been an absolute embarrassment to ourselves, and eventually our offspring became co-conspirators who embraced the tradition as well.

I have kept a copy of each card for the last 17 years and compiled them into an album. As I page through the album, the pictures and accompanying notes tell a basic highlight reel of our family story. There have been additions (babies in 2008 and 2010, and a puppy in 2018), subtractions (job losses and downsizing homes), and multiplications of stresses and friends and joys and sorrows, like most any family experiences.

But this year, there came a division. My husband and I made the difficult decision to split up this past summer. Although our future together — or apart — remains uncertain, as the holidays approach, I am reminded of the shared traditions I will grieve. I must accept that the album of holiday cards may not add any further pages. Where I will save on stamps and shipments from Shutterfly, I will mourn the absence of this ritual that was deeply meaningful for me.

The holiday card tradition for me was never about show-and-tell. While the braggadocios Christmas card is a trope so many of us love to hate, I always tried to do the opposite with our family’s. The humble-braggy form letter that waxes on about promotions and new real estate acquisitions and perfect potty training and SAT scores sends an essential message of “Look at us!” When I settled into designing and sending our holiday cards, I tried mightily to cultivate a mindset of “Look at you all!” However, I realized how great the temptations for virtue signaling and self-indulgence could be.

As a trained calligrapher, holiday cards have been as much a hobby of mine as a professional expression. Every year, I would begin paring my carefully curated spreadsheet of addresses to a determined number. Over the Thanksgiving holiday, I would begin addressing the cards by hand with a dipped ink calligraphy pen. My husband and children would often tell me that I had a big, stupid smile on my face as I addressed each card. The slow art of calligraphy allowed me to think about each name on my list, and I would smile as I recalled memories with that person, and I would feel thankful to have each of them in my life. Occasionally, friends would even text me a picture of their card once they received it in the mail, sharing how touched they were to receive something handwritten among the postal pile of printer-generated labels.