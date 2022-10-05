I never liked kids. Then the ones across the street started writing me letters

It’s charming, if baffling. People who know me know I prefer almost everything in the world to children, with the possible exception of traffic circles and cold pasta salad. I am much more likely to cry at movies that feature animals, even if the animals are in no way harmed, than I am to smile at movies that feature children doing the allegedly adorable things children do.

I can only surmise that my neighbor children’s love for me (and yes, I think it is centered on me, and has very little to do with my misspelled husband) was actually strengthened by the fact that I barely engaged with them when we moved to the neighborhood. I was like that enigmatic kid in school who, by ignoring the flirtatious attentions of others, became utterly irresistible.

Most people who know me know that I prefer animals to children.

My mother’s theory about why I’ve always been disinterested in children is that I didn’t like myself when I was a child. She’s baffled about why this might be. I think it’s because whenever I misbehaved or pestered her, she said she hoped I’d grow up and have a child just like me, which I understood to be a curse. It was enough to scare me off motherhood. And not just motherhood, but children in general. I have also always kept a respectable distance from my younger cousins, my nieces and nephews, my friends’ children, and children in stores, at parks and, of course, in the neighborhoods where I’ve lived.

But I can’t completely ignore the kids across the way; I’m not an ogre. A few days after their notes appear in my mailbox, I sit down at my desk with my watercolor markers and write back to them. My letters are short on words and long on quirky illustrations of their backyard chickens, of our dogs, of me and of my misspelled husband. Sometimes the friendly garter snake that lives in our yard gets a mention, and once I wrote specific instructions on the envelope that the letter was TOP SECRET and could only be viewed by one of the three kids or their parents but that absolutely NO chickens were allowed to lay eyes on it. This, I heard from the parents, caused special glee.

One day I even painted portraits of two of the children and put them in their mailbox.

I know my notes back probably fuel their love for us (me), but I am not sure what else to do. Not responding seems like a harsh alternative, and besides, for someone who mostly feels like Cruella de Vil around children, this is good for my self-image. I don’t want to be the proverbial mean old lady who screams at the neighborhood kids to get off her lawn. Let’s face it, if I’d wanted to torment children, I’d have had a few of my own.