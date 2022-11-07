Catherine Newman is the author of the upcoming novel, “We All Want Impossible Things,” out Nov. 8, 2022, which is about a woman whose best friend is dying at a hospice — inspired by Newman’s own personal story — and which Kirkus, in a starred review, called “a warm and remarkably funny book about death and caregiving that will make readers laugh through their tears.” The following is an essay about Newman’s own experience with love and loss, and what she has learned while volunteering at a hospice center.

One early summer when my daughter was 14 or so, I said to her, about the frenzy of buzzing and tunneling in our yard, “The dirt bees are so heartbreaking! All this hoo-ha, and they only live for, like, a month.”

“A month is their whole complete life,” she said, with the unbearable wisdom of youth. “I mean, on another planet where everyone lives to be a million, maybe they’re looking at humans on earth and feeling the same way about our lives. But these are just our whole, complete lives.”

And that’s pretty much it, isn’t it? These are just our whole, complete lives.

Probably this is not news to you. Not exactly. “What is it you plan to do with your one whole, complete life?” Mary Oliver famously asked. OK, it was “your one wild and precious life,” but still. And if you’ve ever given yourself over to loving a pet, you have already grappled with the fact of finiteness. Assuming nothing even more catastrophic happens, your dog or cat will likely die during your lifetime. Grief is a sure thing. And you take this on willingly, like a crazy person, even if your poor heart covers its eyes with its hands while you scroll through the rescue listings.

But, ugh, it’s people, too. We don’t preempt grief by loving less. This ocean of feeling is vast and beautiful, even — or especially — with death on the horizon. All we can do is swim.

Newman prepares a pot of soup for the people at the hospice. Courtesy Catherine Newman

For the past three years, I’ve volunteered at our town’s hospice. I cook dinner there once a week and visit with the residents. I’ve wondered if what I’m doing there is reimagining past losses, rehearsing future ones. But I’ve begun to understand something that my daughter seems to have known innately — that everything is just this, now. This perfectly complete life — theirs and mine. Which seems to mean, at least for me, that I lean all the way in. I fall madly in love with everybody who lives and works there, over and over again. I want to get my knuckles gangster-tattooed. “Love more,” they will spell in one direction across both hands. “More love” if read in reverse. It’s love like an affliction. I cry a lot. On a scrap of paper, I have written “How alive your heart to feel such sorrow!” Where is it from? I Google it, get zero results. Did I write it in my sleep?