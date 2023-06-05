My sister peered stealthily down the hotel hallway like she was leading a prison break and then turned back to us and said: “All clear! Go! Now!”

Greg and I raced down the staircase I had descended gracefully with my father a decade before. We posed awkwardly as she tried to find a good angle to snap some shots with my phone. Our son came screaming into the lobby seconds later and photobombed us. He wanted Dada. Immediately. My husband scooped him up and that’s when we took the photo I refer to as “our wedding picture” today.

Our "wedding photo" isn't perfect — it wasn't even taken on our wedding day. But it's what I've wanted for years. Courtesy Liz Brown

Other hotel guests were now shuffling up and down the staircase. “Oh, a wedding,” one murmured. “How lovely. Congratulations.”

“Thank you,” I said graciously over the din of my screaming child, an “unwed mother” no more.

Greg and I changed back into our travel clothes. I handed my dress over to my mother to put back in my childhood closet next to the Glamour Gals cruise ship playset. We returned my husband’s suit for a full refund at the mall near the airport.

It wasn’t supposed to be this way. I wasn’t supposed to be faking my wedding photos a month after my 10th anniversary. My husband and I were supposed to have a picture of the two of us perfectly posed like cake toppers, showing our good sides in the best light.

When we got our wedding photos back 10 years earlier, we were thrilled the photographer had caught so many fun candid shots of our friends and family. Less thrilling was the realization that he’d forgotten to take the one photo that mattered most: the traditional portrait of husband and wife as a newly married couple.

Instead of launching into a bridezilla meltdown, I immediately sent the photographer an effusive email thanking him for his incredible work. I was careful not to mention the lack of shots of the bride and groom for fear of seeming ungrateful, reminding myself I was lucky that I’d gotten married at all.

I never dreamed about my wedding day like other women say they did growing up. I assumed I would never have one. Growing up with a severe lazy eye, I was taunted about my looks for most of my childhood and adolescence. I couldn’t imagine someone who looked like me getting married, so I really never thought about it.

I ended up as the first of my friends to get married. I didn’t know how weddings worked and I had zero money to pay for one. I bought an ill-fitting wedding dress off eBay for $25. My mother cried when she saw it and begged me to let her take out a loan against her retirement savings to buy me a real dress. Eventually I said yes. My cousin did my hair and makeup. My husband’s Aunt Linda did my nails. My shoes were from Payless.

When a friend offered to take our wedding photos free of charge, I felt like I’d hit the jackpot. We actually got more than we paid for: some great shots of me walking down the aisle with my dad, a hilarious one of my mean grandma scolding me for not keeping time with the music as I danced in my gigantic dress, and a precious shot of bridesmaids cooing over my cathedral train like ladies-in-waiting. We even got a great group shot, which was the only one where Greg and I were standing side by side — in the middle of all our wedding guests.

I tried to crop other people out of group photos and pretend it was just the two of us. That didn't work, of course. Courtesy Liz Brown

“I can fix this,” I told Greg, rising to the challenge. I cropped and zoomed the large group shot over and over until our two faces looked like impressionist water lilies surrounded by unidentified shoulders and elbows.

It did not look good.