He wanted to propose at Disneyland. His future husband had the same idea. The moment went viral

Javier López Jiménez thought he had it all figured out.

The 37-year-old planned to propose to his partner of seven years, Samuel Bishop Macias, 31, during their visit to Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California, on Sept. 24.

While that moment happened exactly as expected, Jiménez says he never thought that Macias would surprise him with a ring of his own.

“I wasn’t expecting that,” Jiménez, 37, tells TODAY.com. “I only wanted to propose. I wasn’t expecting anything, except a yes from him. But I am very happy that he proposed after me.”

Javier López Jiménez and Samuel Bishop Macias propose to one another at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California. Courtesy Javier López Jiménez and Samuel Bishop Macias

The engagement caught the attention of onlookers, who stopped to cheer on the happy couple — and capture viral footage.

A video taken by Disneyland guest Jenny Tuell shows the play-by-play of the double proposal. Jiménez and Macias pause in front of Sleeping Beauty's castle. When Macias sees Jimenez down on one knee, he smiles, then reaches into his blue bag to pull out a box of his own. Laughing, he gets down on one knee. After getting engaged, the couple embraces each other.

“For me, it was perfect,” Jiménez says.

“I was like, ‘OK, this is happening,’” Macias adds. “It was very beautiful. We were both crying and laughing together.”

While the double engagement happened purely by coincidence, Macias says he was actually planning on proposing to Jiménez for a long time.

The couple, who live in Guadalajara, capital of the Jalisco state of Mexico, met eight years ago when Macias, a physical therapist, walked into Jiménez' office looking for a consultation.

Jiménez, who works as a physician, acupuncturist and also physical therapist, quickly became friends with Macias. After "a year of talking," Macias says he built up the courage to ask Jiménez out. The rest was history.

"He is the kindest person, he loves helping others and has a huge heart," Macias says of what he loves about the clinical worker, who also owns a spa business with his mother. "He is a very beautiful soul, he’s a person whose words can soothe."

Jiménez says he adores Macias' "big heart."

"He is my best friend. I think he's the perfect man for me because he's my Winnie Pooh, and I think he's special. He's kind, has a big heart and is super smart. I always liked his family and who I am with him. I think he is the perfect person for me," Jiménez shares.

That's why when January came around, Macias bought an engagement ring in hopes of proposing to his beau. The only thing he had to wait for was the perfect moment to get engaged.

When Macias’ visa got approved this year and they could travel to the U.S., he says he knew it was time to act. “I decided, OK, we’re going to make this happen,” Macias says with a laugh.

Little did he know that Jiménez also bought an engagement ring in May, and was planning on proposing to him somewhere beautiful.

For their first trip out of Mexico in years, Jimenez decided on Disneyland as a destination, a place he loved visiting as a child. Macias says he was "excited" to finally visit the place his partner loved.

Going into the trip, Macias had a feeling Jimenez was going to propose — he had "let it slip" during a conversation. "I was like, ‘Ah, you’re planning something!'" Macias recalls.

While he didn't know where, when and how Jimenez planned to propose, Macias decided to stage his own at Disneyland, no matter what.

“It was a very important trip for us because we hadn’t been able to leave the country for years, so it was like the first big trip we did together,” Macias says. “That’s why I was like, OK, if Javier wants this, I don’t know when he’s going to decide to do it, but if he doesn’t do it, I’ll do it. Sorry.”

Javier López Jiménez and Samuel Bishop Macias pose for a picture together at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California. Courtesy Javier López Jiménez and Samuel Bishop Macias

Macias knew he wanted to propose — but he didn't know the itinerary. “(Javier) was the one planning everything. He was like, ‘Oh, I know where to go, what we’re going to do and he was so excited,’” Macias says.

“I was very nervous because we were going to be in Disneyland for three days and I didn’t know when to do it or what would be the best moment for us,” he says.

One of the places they immediately went to was Sleeping Beauty’s castle. Macias remembers the moment being absolutely “perfect” because his favorite Disney princess, Belle, was there.

“She was dancing and singing and then a band was playing music. I literally started crying,” he says.

Javier López Jiménez and Samuel Bishop Macias show off their new engagement rings at Disneyland. Courtesy Javier López Jiménez and Samuel Bishop Macias

Macias knew he had found the moment he was looking for — and so did Jiménez, who pulled out the ring he'd been holding onto for eight months.

The proposal was double planned. Going viral? Not so much. “We didn’t expect that to happen,” Jiménez says. “But it was such a blessing for us. It was very, very cool.”

The couple are now planning on getting married in November 2024 at Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, in Mexico.

When asked if fans can expect any more surprises from them, Macias laughs, “I don’t know, but knowing us, there’ll have to be surprises.”