50 Bible trivia questions to test your spiritual smarts

If you grew up going to Sunday school, then you'll definitely recall hearing about classic Bible tales like Noah's ark and Jonah and the whale.

Between the Old Testament and the New Testament, the Bible has a plethora of captivating chronicles. You may remember the dramatic tale of Moses parting the Red Sea, or of Samson's prodigious strength.

Perhaps you were fascinated by the story of Joshua fighting the battle of Jericho, or Jesus's miracle of the loaves and fishes.

While your childhood Sunday school lessons may now be a distant memory, it's never too late to brush up on your Bible knowledge.

Think back: do you remember how many commandments Moses received on Mount Sinai? How about the name of the garden in which Jesus was arrested — or the name of the disciple who betrayed him?

For an extra challenge, can you name all the fruits of the spirit? (Hint: you won't find them in the produce aisle.)

Whether you’re a little rusty on Revelations or a pro at Psalms, now is the time to review your favorite stories and verses.

If you're looking to test your Bible knowledge, these Bible trivia questions are an easy way to refresh your memory.

Bible trivia questions and answers

What food did Jesus feed the 5,000? Answer: Loaves and fishes

Loaves and fishes Who were the first two humans? Answer: Adam and Eve

Adam and Eve What gifts did the three wise men give to Jesus? Answer: Gold, frankincense, and myrrh

What body of water did the Israelites cross to escape Egypt? Answer: The Red Sea

How many commandments did Moses receive? Answer: Ten

Who killed Goliath with a slingshot? Answer: David

How many days did it take God to create the world? Answer: Seven

Who built an ark to escape the flood? Answer: Noah

What is the first book of the Bible? Answer: Genesis

What is the last book of the Bible? Answer: Revelations

How many disciples did Jesus have? Answer: Twelve

Who was king when Jesus was born? Answer: Harod

Who freed the Israelites from Egypt? Answer: Moses

How did Delilah steal Samson’s strength? Answer: She cut off his hair.

Who was Jesus’s mother? Answer: Mary

What animal did Jesus ride into Jerusalem? Answer: A donkey

Who betrayed Jesus after the Last Supper? Answer: Judas

What body part did God create Eve out of? Answer: A rib

How many sons did Jacob have? Answer: Twelve

What mysterious food fell from the sky to feed the Israelites? Answer: Manna

What did Jesus convert water to in one of his miracles? Answer: Wine

Who was swallowed by a whale? Answer: Jonah

Where was Jesus born? Answer: In a manger in Bethlehem

Who were Adam and Eve’s sons? Answer: Cain and Abel

How many plagues did God send to Egypt? Answer: Ten

Which Roman governor sentenced Jesus to death? Answer: Pontius Pilate

Who was the first Biblical king of Israel? Answer: King Saul

What miracle does Jesus perform for Lazarus? Answer: He raises Lazarus from the dead.

Who fought the battle of Jericho? Answer: Joshua

What language was the Old Testament written in? Answer: Hebrew

Where was Jesus when he was arrested by the Romans? Answer: The garden of Gethsemane

From which tree did Adam and Eve eat the forbidden fruit? Answer: The Tree of the Knowledge of Good and Evil

Which angel appeared to Mary before Jesus’s birth? Answer: The angel Gabriel

What idol did the Israelites create in the desert? Answer: A golden calf

Which three men were saved from the fiery furnace? Answer: Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego

How long did Jesus remain in the tomb before the resurrection? Answer: Three days

Which king was known for being wise? Answer: King Solomon

Who wrestles with an angel? Answer: Jacob

Who was Jesus’s earthly father? Answer: Joseph

Which apostle is described as “doubting”? Answer: Thomas

How long was Jesus tempted in the wilderness? Answer: 40 days and 40 nights

Who baptized Jesus? Answer: John the Baptist

On which day did God create man? Answer: The sixth day

Which animal tempted Adam and Eve in Eden? Answer: A snake

Which apostle disowned Jesus three times? Answer: Peter