50 Bible trivia questions to test your spiritual smarts

If you grew up going to Sunday school, then you'll definitely recall hearing about classic Bible tales like Noah's ark and Jonah and the whale.
Between the Old Testament and the New Testament, the Bible has a plethora of captivating chronicles. You may remember the dramatic tale of Moses parting the Red Sea, or of Samson's prodigious strength.
Perhaps you were fascinated by the story of Joshua fighting the battle of Jericho, or Jesus's miracle of the loaves and fishes.
While your childhood Sunday school lessons may now be a distant memory, it's never too late to brush up on your Bible knowledge.
Think back: do you remember how many commandments Moses received on Mount Sinai? How about the name of the garden in which Jesus was arrested — or the name of the disciple who betrayed him?
For an extra challenge, can you name all the fruits of the spirit? (Hint: you won't find them in the produce aisle.)
Whether you’re a little rusty on Revelations or a pro at Psalms, now is the time to review your favorite stories and verses.
If you're looking to test your Bible knowledge, these Bible trivia questions are an easy way to refresh your memory.
Bible trivia questions and answers
- What food did Jesus feed the 5,000? Answer: Loaves and fishes
- Who were the first two humans? Answer: Adam and Eve
- What gifts did the three wise men give to Jesus? Answer: Gold, frankincense, and myrrh
- What body of water did the Israelites cross to escape Egypt? Answer: The Red Sea
- How many commandments did Moses receive? Answer: Ten
- Who killed Goliath with a slingshot? Answer: David
- How many days did it take God to create the world? Answer: Seven
- Who built an ark to escape the flood? Answer: Noah
- What is the first book of the Bible? Answer: Genesis
- What is the last book of the Bible? Answer: Revelations
- How many disciples did Jesus have? Answer: Twelve
- Who was king when Jesus was born? Answer: Harod
- Who freed the Israelites from Egypt? Answer: Moses
- How did Delilah steal Samson’s strength? Answer: She cut off his hair.
- Who was Jesus’s mother? Answer: Mary
- What animal did Jesus ride into Jerusalem? Answer: A donkey
- Who betrayed Jesus after the Last Supper? Answer: Judas
- What body part did God create Eve out of? Answer: A rib
- How many sons did Jacob have? Answer: Twelve
- What mysterious food fell from the sky to feed the Israelites? Answer: Manna
- What did Jesus convert water to in one of his miracles? Answer: Wine
- Who was swallowed by a whale? Answer: Jonah
- Where was Jesus born? Answer: In a manger in Bethlehem
- Who were Adam and Eve’s sons? Answer: Cain and Abel
- How many plagues did God send to Egypt? Answer: Ten
- Which Roman governor sentenced Jesus to death? Answer: Pontius Pilate
- Who was the first Biblical king of Israel? Answer: King Saul
- What miracle does Jesus perform for Lazarus? Answer: He raises Lazarus from the dead.
- Who fought the battle of Jericho? Answer: Joshua
- What language was the Old Testament written in? Answer: Hebrew
- Where was Jesus when he was arrested by the Romans? Answer: The garden of Gethsemane
- From which tree did Adam and Eve eat the forbidden fruit? Answer: The Tree of the Knowledge of Good and Evil
- Which angel appeared to Mary before Jesus’s birth? Answer: The angel Gabriel
- What idol did the Israelites create in the desert? Answer: A golden calf
- Which three men were saved from the fiery furnace? Answer: Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego
- How long did Jesus remain in the tomb before the resurrection?Answer: Three days
- Which king was known for being wise? Answer: King Solomon
- Who wrestles with an angel? Answer: Jacob
- Who was Jesus’s earthly father? Answer: Joseph
- Which apostle is described as “doubting”? Answer: Thomas
- How long was Jesus tempted in the wilderness? Answer: 40 days and 40 nights
- Who baptized Jesus? Answer: John the Baptist
- On which day did God create man? Answer: The sixth day
- Which animal tempted Adam and Eve in Eden? Answer: A snake
- Which apostle disowned Jesus three times? Answer: Peter
- What is the shortest Bible verse? Answer: “Jesus wept.” (John 11:35)
- How did God appear to Moses? Answer: As a burning bush
- Who washed Jesus’s feet? Answer: Mary Magdalene
- Who did Jesus heal from blindness? Answer: Bartimaeus
- What did bread and wine represent at the Last Supper? Answer: Jesus’s body and blood