Ever wonder what your zodiac sign says about you? You most likely have, because it's hard to say no to the temptation of seeing who your perfect match is or why you are the way you are, according to the stars.

Each zodiac sign — whether it be fire, air, earth or water — has its own individual traits, characteristics and personalities that are unique, which can be further seen in zodiac memes that make their rounds on the internet.

So, let's take a look into meanings for the 12 zodiac signs, per astrologer Lisa Stardust, and the memes that provide a personality snippet of each one.

Aries (March 21 — April 19)

Aries are well known for their energetic personalities and popularity, which is a result of their upbeat attitude. They have drive and vitality that allow them to strive in their endeavors, which is especially beneficial as they like to succeed in whatever they do. Some of their most prominent personality traits include their passion, confidence and bold nature.

When it comes to their career, as a fire sign, Aries are extremely motivated, therefore they encourage people to prosper and support the development of others.

In terms of love, Aries tend to be the romantic lead when it comes to relationships. They are known to take pleasure in things such as flirting and displaying their feelings boldly. They also enjoy the buildup to their first date.

Memes to describe Aries:

Taurus (April 19 — May 20)

Taureans are known to be diligent workers, and are an extremely intelligent earth sign. While Taureans are known for their creativity and hardworking characteristics, they are also notoriously stubborn, yet resilient. They are driven by personal gain and are often looking toward the prize at the end of a finish line, often exerting additional effort for what they want.

Taureans are drawn to careers that provide them the freedom to express themselves independently. They desire a work-life balance, and make sure to make self-care a priority after a long hard day at work.

When it comes to a relationship, Taurus signs look for kindness, consistency and stability. The most crucial quality is loyalty, as Taureans are willing to go to any lengths to support the people they love.

Memes to describe Taurus:

Gemini (May 20 — June 21)

A twin star, Gemini is known for their inspirational nature and their ability to multitask. They genuinely want everybody to be happy and successful, and can often be described as both a social butterfly and life of the party, but they also love being alone. Geminis are also outgoing, funny, and inquisitive.

This air sign enjoys working hard and taking on a lot of tasks. As long as they enjoy what they do, they find deep meaning and passion in their careers.

Geminis are widely curious by nature, and have an insatiable hunger to explore a variety of their interests, such as a side gig in addition to their everyday job.

When it comes to love, Geminis like to have options available to them, but will only settle until they find someone who can keep up with them.

Memes to describe Gemini:

Cancer (June 21 — July 22)

Cancer is an extremely emotional, moody and sensitive sign. They are also known for being devoted and nurturing, and always protect the people they care about. Despite their reserved spirit, they are strong people who don't hesitate to take action when they think it's important. They are driven to work hard not just for their own gratification but also in order to provide for their loved ones.

Cancers are also dignified, proud and hardworking people. If they don't get the respect they believe they deserve, they will fight for what they feel is right. Cancers also take great pleasure in their work and have a strong desire to excel at it.

Romance can sweep Cancers off their feet, but it can also be short-lived. They are often quick to fall in love, but are fast to change their mind and feelings.

Memes to describe Cancer:

Leo (July 23 — Aug. 22)

Leo, the fifth sign of the zodiac, is known for their fierce and intense demeanor. This sign always lives life to the fullest and has a cheerful, boisterous demeanor that tends to attract people.

They have a very easygoing and confident manner, and are social butterflies at heart given their natural ability to make people feel special with their genuine charm.

Leos are known for putting in the effort necessary to complete tasks when it comes to their career. It's also well known that Leos are incredibly devoted to the people they love and crave unity, especially if they've grown apart from someone in their life.

Memes to describe Leo:

Virgo (Aug. 22 — Sept. 22)

Virgos are distinguished by their analytical skills, meticulous attention to detail, patient demeanor and kind disposition. Given their exceptional organizational abilities, they are known to be perfectionists.

When it comes to work, Virgos often find comfort in mundane jobs like organizing paperwork and filling out spreadsheets.

In terms of romance, Virgos are picky about the kind of person they commit to, but do enjoy the attention that comes with courting a potential love interest. They may find it difficult to commit, but once they do, they're in it for the long haul.

Memes to describe Virgo:

Libra (Sept. 23 — Oct. 23)

Libras exude an air of intelligence and refinement, which draws them to beauty — and draws other people to them. They also have a distinct sense of taste and style that make them both unique and charming. They value individualism, and prefer calmness over chaos.

Due to their calm and unbiased nature, they are good collaborators at work since they can listen to others and help them feel heard.

They are also known as the "romantics" amongst the zodiac signs, and are at their happiest when in the company of others. They are also often searching for balance in their life from their romantic partners.

Memes to describe Libra:

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21)

Scorpios are famous for having a keen sixth sense and being highly perceptive. Their natural clairvoyant energies and gut instincts are always processing and evaluating information. Even when they don’t express their emotions verbally, they are frequently deliberating things internally.

They also have a seductive appearance and moody demeanor, possessing the capability to command attention with a single glance.

Scorpios are self-aware, and this includes in relationships, work and in their love life. Scorpio's take an intense and unrelenting interest in their partner and are hopelessly devoted to them.

Memes to describe Scorpio:

Sagittarius (November 22 — December 21)

Sagittarius is a sign that forgives and forgets quickly, so they can be both a best friend and a favorite frenemy. They are funny, honest, direct and adventurous. This zodiac sign both encourages and believes in the dreams of others. Their wanderlust and desire to please everyone make it difficult for them to settle down, but they will give everything they have to someone who shares their sense of adventure, thrill-seeking, intelligence and wildness.

Sagittariuses are frequently drawn to careers in technology, education or any other field that enables them to interact with people and continuously expand their ideas.

Since Sagittariuses are excellent companions, they occasionally find it difficult to find their perfect match. They enjoy being alone and free, which earns them the label of commitment phobics.

Memes to describe Sagittarius:

Capricorn (December 21 — January 20)

Capricorns are proud and pragmatic people who aspire to be recognized for their motivation as well as their sensible behavior. They are very goal-oriented, whether it be monetary gain or personal fulfillment.

Capricorns are known to be workaholics when it comes to their careers. Nothing can stand in their way of achievement, particularly if they're aiming for a promotion or pay increase.

Conventionally speaking, Capricorns are not known to be romantic. They would much rather express their affection with small, considerate acts than with large, theatrical ones. They see their partner with respect and regard them as an equal.

Memes to describe Capricorn:

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18)

Think "team player" when you hear Aquarius. Those who are Aquarius love working with other people. They always set up brainstorms first and elevate individual ideas with the collective strength of the group. They are natural born humanitarians, and are also loyal, independent and artistic.

Aquarians tend to be more project planners and researchers when it comes their career. Their factual and statistical minds gravitate toward data. They also desire to assist others reach their goals and full capability to reach the best versions of themselves.

Aquarians often look for a companion that is gregarious, daring and well read to match their carefree and endearing nature. However, when it comes to love, they may also be distant.

Memes to describe Aquarius:

Pisces (Feb. 18 — March 19)

The visionaries of the zodiac are the Pisces. Due to their vivid imaginations, they perceive the world in a different way than most people. They are compassionate, adaptable, intuitive and creative by nature.

When it comes to their career, they are often looking for collaboration and personal growth, as opposed to financial gain. They are driven toward professions that aid in the growth of others, in addition to themselves.

When it comes to relationships and love, Pisces are known to be romantics and often lay their heart on the line. However, this is not to be taken lightly as Pisces don’t let just anyone into their lives. They are choosy about who they surround themselves with and are steadfast in their beliefs.

They have a tendency to show their partner how much they value them and to communicate their love in all five love languages, which can range from staring meaningfully into their eyes to giving gifts.

Memes to describe Pisces: